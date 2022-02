Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield’s former top staffers 

Michigan House of Representatives

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

Michigan State Police on Tuesday morning executed a search warrant at the home of a couple that served as top aides to former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield.The Levering Republican has been under investigation following allegations in January that he sexually abused his 26-year-old sister-in-law , Rebekah Chatfield, beginning when she was 15 years old.Her attorney Jamie White also leveled allegations of financial misconduct by the former lawmaker.It’s unclear if that’s why police searched the Lansing-area home of Rob and Anne Minard on Tuesday morning. Rob Minard served as Chatfield’s chief of staff in 2019 and 2020. His wife Anne Minard was director of external affairs.The Minards and their firm Victor Strategies played a major role in Chatfield’s political fundraisers, according to The Detroit News . Anne Minard served as treasure for at least four political action committees tied to Chaftield, who was a robust fundraiser.Michigan State Police declined to provide details of the search.