January 28, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Michigan Starbucks workers join unionization wave 

By
click to enlarge Starbucks workers across the nation are moving to unionize. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Starbucks workers across the nation are moving to unionize.

Workers at four Michigan Starbucks locations announced Friday that they are moving to unionize, joining other Starbucks workers across the country.

According to a press release, the workers are organizing with the Workers United International union that helped Starbucks workers successfully unionize the chain's first company-owned store in Buffalo, New York in December.



"We believe that a union will make us true partners of this company," workers at a Grand Blanc Starbucks wrote in a letter emailed to company CEO Kevin Johnson on Thursday, adding, "We feel that this union is the best chance we have at improving conditions and being able to make a sustainable, meaningful career."

According to the letter, the workers are protesting conditions at the store including the company ending hazard pay two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the company not requiring customers to wear masks in the building, and a lack of a fire escape.

While Starbucks has been known for its progressive ideals, including generous health care benefits, the workers say the company needs to do better.

"Starbucks is a multimillion-dollar corporation that boasts of working in partnership with its employees, all while attempting to silence workers by aggressively union-busting," Workers United International vice president Kathy Hanshew said in a statement. "Starbucks calls its employees 'partners,' but the partnership is merely one of convenience for the company that leaves many employee concerns unheard. It is time for Starbucks to treat their employees like true 'partners' and allow their workers to unionize without interference."

The workers are at stores at 120 S. Zeeb Rd., Ann Arbor; 4585 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor; 17410 Hall Rd., Clinton Township; and 11353 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc.

Workers United says an overwhelming majority of eligible employees at all four locations have signed union authorization cards, and all four groups will file petitions for union elections with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday.

Starbucks has more than 230,000 employees at about 9,000 stores across the country, according to The New York Times. Since the victory in Buffalo, workers at more than 15 Starbucks locations across the U.S. have moved to unionize.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Smith and Co. is finally reopening in Detroit after nearly two year closure Read More

  2. Jimmy Doom to host The Old Miami Barfly Awards Read More

  3. Sugar Factory to open first Michigan location in Downtown Detroit Read More

  4. The Congregation turns a Detroit church into a neighborhood coffee spot Read More

  5. City Winery to open first Michigan location in Detroit's Corktown Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation