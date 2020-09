Michigan recalls numerous varieties of marijuana flower sold at nine dispensaries statewide

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The Michigan Regulatory Agency has recalled numerous varieties of cannabis flower sold at nine dispensaries for failing contaminant testing for yeast and mold.The contaminated marijuana failed standards for the medical market but not for the adult-use market, which has lower testing standards.Dispensaries that sold the contaminated marijuana flower are GreenCare in River Rouge, 20 Past 4 in Jackson, Common Citizen in Detroit, Flint, and Battle Creek, and 3Fifteen in Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids.Michigan’s legal marijuana system requires cannabis to be tested at independent labs before being sold. Dispensaries are required to notify customers who purchased marijuana that has been recalled.The Michigan Regulatory Agency is asking people who bought the contaminated marijuana to return it to the dispensary where they purchased it. For details on the recalled products, click here