Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Michigan recalls numerous varieties of marijuana flower sold at nine dispensaries statewide

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The Michigan Regulatory Agency has recalled numerous varieties of cannabis flower sold at nine dispensaries for failing contaminant testing for yeast and mold.

The contaminated marijuana failed standards for the medical market but not for the adult-use market, which has lower testing standards.



Dispensaries that sold the contaminated marijuana flower are GreenCare in River Rouge, 20 Past 4 in Jackson, Common Citizen in Detroit, Flint, and Battle Creek, and 3Fifteen in Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids.

Michigan’s legal marijuana system requires cannabis to be tested at independent labs before being sold. Dispensaries are required to notify customers who purchased marijuana that has been recalled.

The Michigan Regulatory Agency is asking people who bought the contaminated marijuana to return it to the dispensary where they purchased it. For details on the recalled products, click here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Marijuana News

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ann Arbor to consider decriminalizing psychoactive mushrooms, plants Read More

  2. Why Michigan's marijuana market is exploding Read More

  3. Update: We regret to inform you that you *cannot* get legal weed delivered to you at this sports bar in Michigan's Thumb Read More

  4. Michigan working to offer cheaper weed to Ohio's medical marijuana patients Read More

  5. Anqunette Sarfoh supports the Metro Times Press Club because MT supports cannabis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit