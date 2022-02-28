February 28, 2022 News & Views » Detroit News

Email
Print
Share

Michigan Opera Theatre changes its name to Detroit Opera 

By
click to enlarge Michigan Opera Theatre will now be called Detroit Opera. - ALISAFAROV/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • alisafarov/Shutterstock
  • Michigan Opera Theatre will now be called Detroit Opera.

The Michigan Opera Theatre is making a minor change. After 50 years, the theater company will now be known as Detroit Opera.

Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO of Detroit Opera, said the name change seemed fitting as the company prepares to enter its next chapter.



"As we enter our second half-century, and with all the unique new productions emerging, our Board and Trustees decided that it was time for a change," Brown said in a press release. “We are a Detroit-based company operating in Detroit, a city with a growing national and international recognition as an arts-focused city. We want to take advantage of that recognition and add to it."

The name change coincides with the return of operas to the Detroit Opera House. For two years, productions ceased due to the pandemic. On April 2, Detroit Opera will premiere La bohème, the company's first production under its new name.

“With the opera productions returning to the Detroit Opera House after a two-year cessation due to the COVID closure, the comfort and convenience improvements we've made for our patrons, and the truly unique and exciting productions we're bringing to the stage, a new name for the company seems entirely timely and right,” said Brown in a press release. “Detroit Opera is ready to welcome Detroiters, Michiganders, and audiences in general to our productions, and we’re confident they’ll be impressed by what they see. It’s truly exciting and we're truly excited for our second half-century to begin!"

The Detroit Opera House is located at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-961-3500; broadwayindetroit.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Detroit News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Detroit News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A sacred ceremony shut down, a new cannabis lounge, and the closing of Detroit staples: The top ten headlines of the week Read More

  2. Macomb County nursing home employee sentenced to jail for forging absentee ballot applications Read More

  3. Democrats are screwed and it’s the left’s fault (allegedly) Read More

  4. How Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley could spark a movement for gun responsibility Read More

  5. Inflation explained (by an epidemiologist) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation