Michigan Opera Theatre changes its name to Detroit Opera 

- alisafarov/Shutterstock
- Michigan Opera Theatre will now be called Detroit Opera.
The Michigan Opera Theatre is making a minor change. After 50 years, the theater company will now be known as Detroit Opera.
Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO of Detroit Opera, said the name change seemed fitting as the company prepares to enter its next chapter.
"As we enter our second half-century, and with all the unique new productions emerging, our Board and Trustees decided that it was time for a change," Brown said in a press release. “We are a Detroit-based company operating in Detroit, a city with a growing national and international recognition as an arts-focused city. We want to take advantage of that recognition and add to it."
The name change coincides with the return of operas to the Detroit Opera House. For two years, productions ceased due to the pandemic. On April 2, Detroit Opera will premiere La bohème
, the company's first production under its new name.
“With the opera productions returning to the Detroit Opera House after a two-year cessation due to the COVID closure, the comfort and convenience improvements we've made for our patrons, and the truly unique and exciting productions we're bringing to the stage, a new name for the company seems entirely timely and right,” said Brown in a press release. “Detroit Opera is ready to welcome Detroiters, Michiganders, and audiences in general to our productions, and we’re confident they’ll be impressed by what they see. It’s truly exciting and we're truly excited for our second half-century to begin!"
The Detroit Opera House is located at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-961-3500; broadwayindetroit.com
.
