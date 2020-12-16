See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

December 22, 2020 News & Views » Local News

Email
Print
Share

Michigan movie theaters are reopening this week, but... why? 

By
Emagine Theater in Royal Oak. - EMAGINE THEATER, VIA GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW
  • Emagine Theater, via Google Maps/Street View
  • Emagine Theater in Royal Oak.

Due to new orders from the state of Michigan, movie theaters — as well as bowling alleys, casinos, stadiums, and high schools — are permitted to reopen... despite the fact that while coronavirus cases are going down, they still remain far higher than what they were in the previous peak in the spring.

Movie theaters have been closed since Nov. 18. AMC Theatres quickly reopened Monday, Dec. 21, while Emagine Theatres and MJR Digital Cinemas are set to reopen on Wednesday, and Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre is set to reopen Friday.



Capacity limits are set at 100, and masks are required. The theaters will implement through cleaning procedures, as well as social distancing requirements.

But they don't expect to make any money. That's because per orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, concessions aren't allowed.

Emagine chairman Paul Glantz said concession sales represent 48% of the chain's per capita income, according to The Detroit News, and while the theater will allow for carry-out concessions orders... why would you buy overpriced popcorn to munch on without a movie?

Plus there's the fact that in a year when Hollywood was disrupted, pickings for new flicks are slim. At Emagine, the big-tent movie is Wonder Woman 1984, which opens Friday, but that film is also being simultaneously released to stream on demand on HBO Max through a new deal with Warner Bros. Other films at Emagine include Monster Hunter, Fatale, The Croods: New Age, and older Christmas flicks like The Muppet Christmas Carole and Daddy's Home 2.

"The importance of opening is that we're all creatures of habit and taking movie-going out of one's habit this year is detrimental to our business long-term," Glantz, who has previously sparred with Governor Gretchen Whitmer over the state's lockdown, told the paper. "It's really important we get open because the week between Christmas and New Year's is typically one of the busiest times of the year."

That's a curious logic because the virus evolved to thrive on the habits of host creatures, especially social host creatures like humans, where it can spread from one host to another.

Indoor dining at restaurants remains closed until Jan. 15, and we're a bit confused why the state didn't postpone reopening these other industries until then, too.

Anyway, if you must see a movie, please be safe.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Local News »

Trending

A trip through the imagination of Zig Zag Claybourne
Gay dream believer
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 16-22)
Executive vaccine fail
No one said it would be easy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration Read More

  2. COVID-19 relief bill tainted with 'downright dangerous' provision for hazardous material on Ambassador Bridge Read More

  3. City of Detroit CFO Massaron to serve as Whitmer's state budget director Read More

  4. Two days of public funeral arrangements are set for Sheriff Benny Napoleon Read More

  5. Dashboard shows COVID exposure still high in Michigan nursing homes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation