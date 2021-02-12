See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

February 12, 2021 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Michigan medical marijuana patients can medicate on probation, court rules 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Smoke 'em if you got 'em, probationers. Well, only if you have a state-issued medical marijuana license, that is.

Thursday marked a win for medical marijuana patients in Michigan after the Michigan Court of Appeals voted to allow those with state-issued medical cards to continue to medicate while on probation without being penalized for doing so, the Associated Press reports.



The 3-0 vote, however, only applies to those who have registered as medical marijuana patients through the state's medical program, which has been in effect since 2008. Michigan's recreational marijuana users are not protected while on probation and can still face penalties. Recreational weed sales were legalized in the state in 2018.

The ruling cited the case of Michael Thue, a medical marijuana patient who, while on probation for a “road rage incident” near Traverse City, was barred from medicating during his probationary period.

At the time, Circuit Judge Thomas Power declined to hear an appeal, but on Thursday, the appeals court pushed back on Power's decision, indentifying previous Michigan Supreme Court decisions and examining Michigan's medical marijuana law to support their ruling.

According to judges Mark Cavanagh, Deborah Servitto, and Thomas Cameron,
the law “preempts or supersedes ordinances and statutes that conflict” with it.

The ruling provides much-needed clarity for cases like Thue's who, unfortunately, will not benefit from the ruling as his probation concluded in December.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Sunday talking about stuff show
COVID cheater
20 sex toys, gadgets, and surprises to make it through Valentine’s Day in quarantine
Nuts, cheaters, and Ron DeSantis
Why some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Weed and chocolate go great together for Valentine's Day — just be careful not to get too high Read More

  2. Detroit native Tre Hobbs gets grant to help bring diversity into the marijuana industry Read More

  3. This Michigan marijuana dispensary is giving free weed to anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine Read More

  4. Black entrepreneurs are underrepresented in Michigan's recreational marijuana industry Read More

  5. Democratic Senators say they'll file legislation to legalize weed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation