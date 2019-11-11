November 11, 2019 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues new rules for medical marijuana certification 

click to enlarge shutterstock_244198942.jpg

Shutterstock

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has issued new rules for medical marijuana certification:

• The patient application fee (for a two-year card) has been reduced from $60 to $40.

• The $25 caregiver criminal background check processing fee has been eliminated.

• The $10 fee has been eliminated for the following services: updating name or address on a registry card, add or remove a caregiver, and requesting a replacement card.

• The renewal period for patients has increased from 60 to 90 days.

• A provision is now in effect that authorizes patients to change the person designated to be in possession of the plants.

• Email is now included as a method by which the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) may contact a patient, caregiver, or physician.

MRA information can be found at michigan.gov/mmp.

