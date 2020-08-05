Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

August 06, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Michigan marijuana pre-rolls recalled because worker licked them 

If you bought pre-rolled joints in Michigan recently, we've got bad news for you: officials at the Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced an expansive recall "in the interest of the public health and safety" because a worker at the processing facility licked the products while making them.

The MRA did not say if the employee had COVD-19, and says that it is investigating the matter and will not comment in the meantime.



The recall applies to pre-rolls from 3843 Euclid LLC in Bay City. The MRA says the products were sold at retail outlets in Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee, and Lapeer.

The medical and adult-use processor licenses of 3843 Euclid LLC have been suspended for 14 days. All of the company's pre-roll products in the state's inventory have been banned from further sales.

If you think you might have the pre-rolls, the MRA is asking you to return them to the retailer where they were purchased. The retailers have been ordered to contact any customers who purchased the products.

The MRA is advising any consumers who experience symptoms report to their doctor and notify the MRA at MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.

