Michigan House approves warning labels for pregnant women on marijuana packages 

The Michigan House passed two bills Tuesday that would require cannabis businesses to include warning labels on their products to caution about marijuana’s potential dangers to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.The bills, which passed 105-4, would require recreational and medical marijuana businesses to label their products with this message: “WARNING: USE BY PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN, OR BY WOMEN PLANNING TO BECOME PREGNANT, MAY RESULT IN FETAL INJURY, PRETERM BIRTH, LOW BIRTH WEIGHT, OR DEVELOPMENTAL PROBLEMS FOR THE CHILD.”The Senate is expected to soon take up the bills, which were sponsored by Reps. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, and Daire Rendon, R-Lake City.“As marijuana use becomes more widely accepted, it’s important to make sure women are notified that using marijuana while pregnant or breastfeeding can have long-term effects on their children,” Albert said in a statement on his website“A warning label is a simple and effective safety measure that will help protect Michigan’s future generations.”Lowell cited “preliminary research” that suggests marijuana may harm brain development and result in low birth weight.Voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in November. Legal sales are expected to begin in December and early 2020.