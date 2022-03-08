March 08, 2022 Weed » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Michigan has the third-largest cannabis industry in the country 

By
click to enlarge There are 31,152 people working in Michigan's cannabis industry, according to a report by Leafly. - SE7ENFIFTEEN
  • se7enfifteen
  • There are 31,152 people working in Michigan's cannabis industry, according to a report by Leafly.

A new report shows that Michigan has the third-highest number of cannabis-related jobs in the country. There are literally more people working in the weed industry than there are police and firefighters in the state — which makes sense, considering how there’s seemingly a new dispensary cropping up every week.

The report shows there are 31,152 workers in Michigan’s cannabis industry as of January. The state trails behind only California, which has 83,607 marijuana-related jobs, and Colorado, with 38,337. The numbers were released by Leafly, a Seattle-based cannabis website that also tracks jobs in the industry.



Also notable is that, by Leafly’s estimates, 75% of cannabis in Michigan is still being purchased on the illicit market — aka from your neighbor or friend’s dad who’s growing it in the backyard. Let’s be real, the neighborhood dope man wasn't going to stop growing and selling marijuana to open up a dispensary just because it’s legal now — especially since the state's largest city, Detroit, still hasn't opted in to allow recreational cannabis sales yet.
Related Michigan cannabis users love potent pot, according to industry report
An employee shows off a nug at Hazel Park's dispensary Shango.
Michigan cannabis users love potent pot, according to industry report
By Lee DeVito
One Hitters
Leafly estimates the state’s cannabis industry was around $3.2 billion in 2021, including both legal and illegal sales. Meanwhile, nationwide Americans spent around $25 billion on cannabis last year, which is apparently more than they spent on milk. Talk about priorities.

The jobs included in Leafly’s report range from dispensary and grow facility staff to those working in human resources, lobbying, accounting, security, and maintenance for canna-businesses.

Michigan’s high number of weed jobs are only topped by the state’s restaurant waitstaff industry, which employs 55,920 people, according to Leafly. The number of cannabis workers also beats police (16,220) and firefighters (6,570).

While the report estimates ​​the growth of Michigan weed businesses will begin to slow in 2022, it’ll be interesting to see what happens now that Detroit has finally made progress on allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries to open.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Recreational dispensaries in Detroit? Council committee endorses new ordinance Read More

  2. You can buy pot and pierogies at a Detroit dispensary’s Ukraine fundraiser this weekend Read More

  3. How Qonkur built a cannabis marketing empire in Michigan Read More

  4. Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge to open in Hazel Park Read More

  5. JARS Cannabis and Terrapin offer scholarships to cannabis school for those affected by the war on drugs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation