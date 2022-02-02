February 02, 2022 Weed » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Michigan group files ballot initiative to legalize psychedelics 

By
click to enlarge Psilocybin mushrooms. - JERILYN JORDAN
  • Jerilyn Jordan
  • Psilocybin mushrooms.

Psychedelic mushrooms and plants could be on the November 2022 ballot in Michigan.

A group of activists from Decriminalize Nature National and Students for Sensible Drug Policy have filed a ballot initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms and plants statewide.



If passed, the measure would legalize so-called "entheogenic" substances for adult use, including psilocybin, mescaline, peyote, and DMT.

"We are thrilled to have filed our language with the State of Michigan and we look forward to approval by the State Board of Canvassers and hitting the ground with petitions," the group said in a press release.

The ballot language calls for amending the public health code to "decriminalize the production and use of Natural Plants and Mushrooms, as defined herein, by adults, to provide exemptions from criminal penalties related to the production and use of Nature Plants and Mushrooms for bona fide religious use, to authorize an entity designated by a hospital to produce and administer Natural Plants and Mushrooms to individuals who have received a recommendation from a licensed medical professional, and reduce criminal penalties for possession of controlled substances within the State."
Related Detroit voters just decriminalized magic mushrooms and other 'entheogenic' plants
More than 60% of Detroiters voted to decriminalize magic mushrooms and other entheogenic plants.
Detroit voters just decriminalized magic mushrooms and other 'entheogenic' plants
By Jerilyn Jordan
Detroit News
The filing follows the success of Proposal E in Detroit in November, which passed with more than 61% of the vote. In 2020, Ann Arbor became the first Michigan city to decriminalize natural psychedelics, and Washtenaw County later extended the policy to the entire County.

A growing number of U.S. cities have passed similar laws in recent years, citing the potential mental health benefits of the substances, as well as the fact that they have been used by various cultures for many years.
Related How magic mushrooms could become Michigan’s next frontier — and why it matters
How magic mushrooms could become Michigan’s next frontier — and why it matters
By Jerilyn Jordan
Views & Opinions

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Most Popular

  1. Cannabis company Pleasantrees launches ‘battle of the bands’-style contest to cultivate Detroit artists Read More

  2. Gatsby Cannbis Co. aims to open dispensary across from Royal Oak school amid opposition Read More

  3. Mike Tyson's 'Undisputed Cannabis Flower' launches in Michigan Read More

  4. Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty drops new line of cannabis gummies Read More

  5. Canabis-infused 'wine' is coming to Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation