Michigan dispensaries offer free prerolls and weed discounts in exchange for donating toys for the holidays 

Some dispensaries are offering free prerolls and giveaways this holiday season.

A couple of Michigan cannabis dispensaries are in the spirit of giving back with clothing and toy drives this holiday season. They’re also offering discounts, giveaways, and free prerolls to anyone who makes a donation. So get your Christmas trees (we're talking cannabis, not pine, duh) while donating to families in need this holiday season.

If you want a free preroll, donate to the Toys for Tots drive at Pharmhouse Wellness in Grand Rapids until Dec. 23. Toys must be unopened and valued between $10 and $15. The company told the Metro Times they’ve gotten about 50 toys donated so far and have still have plenty of prerolls to give out, so get in while the getting's good.

Shattered Thoughts Medibles is also partnering with several Michigan dispensaries for a winter clothing drive that runs until Dec. 23. House of Dank is offering five percent off your next purchase with a donation of new or gently used clothing, while other participating dispensaries will enter you in a raffle for some Shattered Thoughts Medibles products.

Donation boxes can be found at House of Dank locations in Detroit and Ann Arbor; GAGE Cannabis in Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Flint; and Joyology in Center Line. A full list of the 18 participating dispensaries can be found on Shattered Thoughts Medibles' Instagram.

And last but not least, Greenhouse of Walled Lake is giving out cash, gifts, and lunches to Oakland County veterans on Dec. 22. In a generous act of kindness, Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen is donating $10,000 to the Vets Returning Home non-profit. The organization will be on hand at Casey’s Restaurant in Walled Lake from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to dish out the free lunch and cash to vets.

