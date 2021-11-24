Michigan company now sells cannabis plant clones to the public, a state first 

Send in the clones.
Pure Options says it became the first company in Michigan approved to sell clones of cannabis plants directly to the public. After launching a limited-time deal for its customers, the company made the clones available to the general public on Monday, Nov. 29.
The company says its small-batch inventory of 200 clones will only be available on PureClones.com, and customers must pick up their plants in person at the Pure Options Frandor Provisioning Center at 125 N Clippert St., Lansing, beginning on Dec. 1.
The company is offering clones of two strains: Kush Mints (a sativa-indica hybrid) with 33% THC and Watermelon Zkittles (indica) with 28% THC.
The offer comes at a time when some of the state's biggest cannabis corporations are banding together as the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association (MCMA) to lobby for the state legislature to crack down on caregivers that grow pot at home.
"We are not threatened by people growing their own cannabis plants," Pure Options founder Sam Usman Jr. said in a statement. "In fact, we welcome this new avenue for our customers. Our team finds it to be fun and exciting, and we look at it as opening access to the people. The customer who buys clones is a different customer than the one who buys cannabis from us. They may consume more, and they are more enthusiastic about the product and the process. We want people to grow cannabis at home and we are going to help facilitate the experience through the sale of clones. Other organizations are actively fighting to keep home growers out of the process."
Usman is on the board of directors of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, which opposes the MCMA.
