Metro Detroit’s trippy Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest has expanded just in time for Halloween 

The original illuminated acid trip walkable haunted experience is back, baby — and it’s bigger and spookier than ever. Glenlore Trails, which premiered in the fall of 2020 with an immersive, interactive nighttime trail of other-worldly haunts, returns with even more trail action. Having pivoted to a winter wonderland trail last year and a summertime excursion this past summer, Glenlore Trails now features ghosts, skeletons, witches, and alien specters. However, this year’s trail is longer. The mile-long frightful excursion takes about an hour to walk through ... that is, if you make it out alive. LOL JK, this is a family-friendly experience.
3860 Newton Rd., Commerce Twp.; glenloretrails.com. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, $15 for children 4-12, children under 3 are free. Trail is open Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.