October 20, 2021 Special Issues » The Halloween Issue

Metro Detroit’s trippy Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest has expanded just in time for Halloween 

By
click to enlarge Glenlore Trails. - MIKE PFEIFFER
  • Mike Pfeiffer
  • Glenlore Trails.

The original illuminated acid trip walkable haunted experience is back, baby — and it’s bigger and spookier than ever. Glenlore Trails, which premiered in the fall of 2020 with an immersive, interactive nighttime trail of other-worldly haunts, returns with even more trail action. Having pivoted to a winter wonderland trail last year and a summertime excursion this past summer, Glenlore Trails now features ghosts, skeletons, witches, and alien specters. However, this year’s trail is longer. The mile-long frightful excursion takes about an hour to walk through ... that is, if you make it out alive. LOL JK, this is a family-friendly experience.

3860 Newton Rd., Commerce Twp.; glenloretrails.com. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, $15 for children 4-12, children under 3 are free. Trail is open Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31.

