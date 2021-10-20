Metro Detroit’s trippy Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest has expanded just in time for Halloween 

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer

Glenlore Trails.

The original illuminated acid trip walkable haunted experience is back, baby — and it’s bigger and spookier than ever. Glenlore Trails, which premiered in the fall of 2020 with an immersive, interactive nighttime trail of other-worldly haunts, returns with even more trail action. Having pivoted to a winter wonderland trail last year and a summertime excursion this past summer, Glenlore Trails now features ghosts, skeletons, witches, and alien specters. However, this year’s trail is longer. The mile-long frightful excursion takes about an hour to walk through ... that is, if you make it out alive. LOL JK, this is a family-friendly experience.

3860 Newton Rd., Commerce Twp.; glenloretrails.com. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, $15 for children 4-12, children under 3 are free. Trail is open Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 31.

