Metro Detroit’s sinister scene conjures major Halloween plans in 2021 

Cover bands rule at Pontiac's Creepy Cheapy.

Haunted Attractions

Awaken Haunted Attraction

4760 Churchill Rd., Leslie; 517-878-3030; awakenhaunt.com

Runs through Oct. 30, 7 p.m.-midnight, Friday-Sunday and Thursday, Oct. 28; $22+.

Azra: Chamber of Horrors

31401 John R Rd., Madison Heights; 734-718-0088; azrahaunt.com

Runs seven days a week through Oct. 31, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday-Thursday, 7-10:30 p.m. except on select nights; $35+.

Blake's Big Apple Haunted Attractions

71485 N. Ave, Armada; 586-784-9710; blakesfarms.com/haunted-attractions

Runs through Oct. 31; Friday-Saturday 7-11 p.m., Sunday 6:30-10 p.m.; $24.95+.

DarkSyde Acres

11375 Rowe Rd., Jonesville; 517-549-5100; darksydeacres.com

Runs through Oct. 31; Friday-Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 31; $22+.

Deranged Haunt

35560 Goddard Rd., Romulus; 734-890-2473; derangedhauntedattraction.com

Runs through Oct. 31; Friday-Sunday, and Thursday, Oct. 28, 8-11:30 p.m.; $18+.

Edson Incident

USS Edson, 1680 Martin St., Bay City; edsonincident.com

Runs through Oct. 30, Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m.-midnight; $20+.

Eloise Asylum



30712 Michigan Ave., Westland; 618-719-5615; eloiseasylum.com.



Runs through Oct. 31, Nov. 5-6; Friday-Sunday, various timed slots available. $40+.





18 S. Perry St., Pontiac; 248-332-7884; hauntedpontiac.com

Runs seven days a week through Oct. 31, Nov. 5-6; Monday-Thursday, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday 6-11 p.m.; $20+.

Exit 13 Haunted House

6069 N. Saginaw St., Mount Morris; exit13hauntedhouse.com

Runs through Oct. 31, Friday-Saturday, 7-11:30 p.m., Sunday, 7-9:30 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 28, 7-10:30 p.m.; $30+.

Full Moon Manor and Field of Screams

1215 White Lake Rd., Highland Twp.; 248-787-4553; bonadeofarms.com

Runs Oct. 25-26, 7-11 p.m.; $15+.

Ghostly Grove

10055 Dexter Pinckney Rd., Pinckney; 810-923-7956; ghostlygrove.com

Runs Oct. 30, Friday-Saturday, dusk-11 p.m.; $25.

Hush

37550 Cherry Rd., Westland; 734-502-6026; hushhaunt.com

Runs through Oct. 31, Nov. 5-6; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-midnight, Nov. 1-2, Sunday-Thursday, 7-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, and Halloween, 7-11:30 p.m.; $20+.

Jackson's Underworld

1318 Wildwood Ave., Jackson; 517-936-5834; jxunderworld.com

Runs through Oct. 31, Nov. 5-6; Thursday and Sunday 7-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.; $20+.

Past Tense After Dark

1965 Farnsworth Rd., Lapeer; 810-664-5559; pasttenseafterdark.com

Runs Oct. 30, 7 p.m-midnight.; $8+.

Rotten Manor & Rotten Asylum/Forest

13245 Dixie Hwy., Holly; 248-390-4195; rottenmanor.com

Runs through Oct. 31, Thursday and Sunday, 7-11 p.m., Friday and Sunday, 7-midnight; $20+.

Scarefest Scream Park

61288 Gratiot Ave., New Haven; 586-749-6666; scarefestscreampark.com

Runs through Oct. 31, Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday, 7-10 p.m.; $15+.

Scream Machine

23131 Ecorse Rd.,Taylor; 734-3090-0756; thescreammachine.com

Runs through Oct. 31, Nov.5-6; Friday-Saturday, 7-midnight, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7-midnight, and Sunday, 7-11 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, 8-midnight, and Nov. 5-6, 7-11 p.m.; $20+.

Shawhaven Haunted Farm

1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason; 517-676-1649; shawhavenhauntedfarm.com

Runs through Oct. 30; Friday-Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m.; $18+.

Terrorfied Forest

145 Swarthout Rd., Pickney; 248-537-5788; terrorfiedforest.com

Runs Oct. 31, Thursday and Sunday, 8-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m.-midnight; Trick or treating on Sunday, Oct. 31; $20+.

Terror in the Village

2325 Joslyn Ct., Orion Charter Twp.; terrorinthevillage.com

Runs Oct. 23-24, and Oct. 30; 8-midnight; $20.

Wiard's Orchards Night of Terror

5565 Merritt Rd., Ypsilanti Twp.; 734-390-9212; hauntinghousemichigan.com

Runs through Oct. 31; Friday-Sunday, 7:15-11:30 p.m.; $19+.

Xtreme Escape Rooms

14620 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp.; 586-961-2604; xtremeescaperooms.com

Runs seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-11 p.m.; $29.

The Suicide Machines are back.

Music

Creepy Cheapy Halloween



1. S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; creepycheapy.com



Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30; $13.





Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Rd., Westland; 734-513-5030; tokenlounge.com

Friday, Oct. 22; 7 p.m.; $20.

Marshall Charloff & Purple xPeRIeNCE Prince Tribute

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, 44575 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.; 586-286-2141; macombcenter.com

Saturday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m.; $38.50+.

'80s vs '90s: Mega '80s vs Class of '98: The Halloween Hullabaloo

Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com

Saturday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m.; $20. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination

Raising the Dead (Grateful Dead cover band)

Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com

Sunday, Oct. 24; 6 p.m.; $10.

J. Cole

Little Caesars Arena, 2545 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com

Monday, Oct. 25; 8 p.m.; $107+.

Suicide Machines

Whiskey Factory, 1000 Maple St., Detroit; 313-656-4528; whiskeyfactorydetroit.com

Thursday, Oct. 28; 6 p.m.; $30+.

The Stools, Zilched

Garden Bowl, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com

Wednesday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m.; Free. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination

The Four-Eyed Horseman, Lars, Mega Ran, MC Frontalot, Schaffer the Darklord

The Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com

Wednesday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m.; $17.

H.E.R.

Fox Theatre, 2525 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com

Thursday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m.; $160+.

Detroit R&B Fest

Fox Theatre, 2525 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com

Friday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.; $65+.

Underwater Disco Halloween Costume Party with Wave Point, Ancient Mermaids, Walter Glasshouse, Cait Von Tres, and more

Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com

Friday, Oct. 29; 9 p.m.; Free before 10 p.m., $15 after. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination

Moon Taxi with Sparkle City Disco

Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com

Friday, Oct. 29; 7 p.m.; $25+. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination

An Intimate Affair with the Theatre Bizarre Orchestra

Valentine Distilling Co., 161 Vester Ave., Ferndale; 248-629-9951; valentinedistilling.com

Friday, Oct. 29; 9 and 11 p.m.; $50.

Something Cold: Halloween

UFO Factory, 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; ufofactory.com

Saturday, Oct. 30; 10 p.m.; $10. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to the event.

Daisychain, More Tomorrows, Rogue Satellites

The Old Miami, 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; oldmiami.business.site

Saturday, Oct. 30; 9 p.m.; $5.

Twiztid

Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com

Saturday, Oct. 30; 6 p.m.; $29.50. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to the event.

ICP Presents: Hallowicked

Majestic Theatre, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-8700; majesticdetroit.com

Sunday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.; sold out.

Shelley fka Dram

El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com

Sunday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.; $39. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination

Bleachers

The Fillmore, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com

Sunday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.; $28.50+. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to the event.

The Crow is playing at Detroit's Senate Theatre.

Films

Eraserhead

Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org

Friday, Oct. 22; 10 p.m.; $10.50.

Vincent Price Double Feature: The Tingler, The House on Haunted Hill

Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com

Saturday, Oct.23; 8 p.m.; $5.

The Shining

Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com

Friday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.; $5.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with shadowcast by the Leather Medusas

Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org

Friday, Oct. 29; 10 p.m.; $10.50.

Nosferatu with live organ score by John Lauter

Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com

Saturday, Oct. 30; 8 p.m. $5.

The Crow and art show

Senate Theater, 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; senatetheater.com

Saturday, Oct. 30; 5:30 p.m.; $6.

Frankenstein (1931) and Dracula (1931)

Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org

Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31; 5 p.m.; $10.50.

Parties

Boogie Fever Halloween

Boogie Fever, 22901 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-541-1600; boogieferndale.com

Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30; 9 p.m.; $20.

Halloween at the Mansion

The Detroit Club Hotel, 712 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-338-3222; allevents.in

Saturday, Oct. 30; 8 p.m.; $40+.

Haunted Kingdom

Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; thehauntedkingdom.com

Saturday, Oct. 30; 8 p.m; $30+.

Monster's Ball

Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit; 313-872-4000; russellindustrialcenter.com

Saturday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m.; $30+.

Glenlore Trails is a trip.

Family events

Berkley Boo Fest

Community Park, 2400 Robina Ave., Berkeley; recreation.berkleymich.org

Monday, Oct. 25; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Free, registration required.

Cider in the City

Beacon Park. 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit; ciderinthecity.com

Saturdays through Oct. 30; 1-5 p.m.; Free, donuts, cider, and provisions available for purchase.

Dog Park Halloween Costume Party

Grand Circus Park Dog Park, 101-157 Witherell St., Detroit; downtowndetroitparks.com

Saturday, Oct. 23; 2-4 p.m.; Free.

Glenlore Trails



3860 Newton Rd., Commerce Twp.; glenloretrails.com



Trail is open Thursday-Sunday through October 31. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, $15 for children 4-12, children under 3 are free.





Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001; thehenryford.org

Events run Thursday-Sunday through Sunday, Oct. 31; 4-9 p.m.; $16.95.

Halloween Ghosts and Goodies

Genesee County's Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad, 6140 Bray Rd., Flint; geneseecountyparks.org

Through Oct. 31; Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, noon-9 p.m.; $15-$24, children under 12 are free.

Halloween Stroll

Canterbury Village, 2359 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion; canterburyhalloweenstroll.com

Select days through Oct. 30; $14.99, children under 2 years old and military veterans are free.

Terror on Tillson Street

Tillson St., Romeo; terrorontillson.com

Street is open to the public through Oct. 31.

Zoo Boo

Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. Ten Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-541-5717; detroitzoo.org

Event runs Friday, Oct. 22-Sunday, Oct. 23; 2-6 p.m.; $13-$19.

Other

Champions of Magic: the Worldwide Wonders Tour

Masonic Temple, 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2724; themasonic.com

Friday, Oct. 29; 6 p.m.; $24.50. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination.

Ofrendas: Celebrating el Dia de Muertos

Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org

Through Nov. 7; Museum admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne county.

Pig & Whiskey

Downtown Ferndale, 22646 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; pigandwhiskeyferndale.com

Event runs Friday, Oct. 29-Sunday, Oct. 31; Event is free.

Youmacon

TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit and Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Dr. W., Detroit; youmacon.com

Event runs Thursday, Oct. 28-Sunday, Oct. 31; Weekend badges are $70. *All badges purchased for 2020 have been applied to 2021.

