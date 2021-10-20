Metro Detroit’s sinister scene conjures major Halloween plans in 2021 

We'll update this list with new parties as we find them.
Awaken Haunted Attraction
4760 Churchill Rd., Leslie; 517-878-3030; awakenhaunt.com
Runs through Oct. 30, 7 p.m.-midnight, Friday-Sunday and Thursday, Oct. 28; $22+.
Azra: Chamber of Horrors
31401 John R Rd., Madison Heights; 734-718-0088; azrahaunt.com
Runs seven days a week through Oct. 31, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday-Thursday, 7-10:30 p.m. except on select nights; $35+.
Blake's Big Apple Haunted Attractions
71485 N. Ave, Armada; 586-784-9710; blakesfarms.com/haunted-attractions
Runs through Oct. 31; Friday-Saturday 7-11 p.m., Sunday 6:30-10 p.m.; $24.95+.
DarkSyde Acres
11375 Rowe Rd., Jonesville; 517-549-5100; darksydeacres.com
Runs through Oct. 31; Friday-Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 31; $22+.
Deranged Haunt
35560 Goddard Rd., Romulus; 734-890-2473; derangedhauntedattraction.com
Runs through Oct. 31; Friday-Sunday, and Thursday, Oct. 28, 8-11:30 p.m.; $18+.
Edson Incident
USS Edson, 1680 Martin St., Bay City; edsonincident.com
Runs through Oct. 30, Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m.-midnight; $20+.
Eloise Asylum
30712 Michigan Ave., Westland; 618-719-5615; eloiseasylum.com.
Runs through Oct. 31, Nov. 5-6; Friday-Sunday, various timed slots available. $40+.
18 S. Perry St., Pontiac; 248-332-7884; hauntedpontiac.com
Runs seven days a week through Oct. 31, Nov. 5-6; Monday-Thursday, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday 6-11 p.m.; $20+.
Exit 13 Haunted House
6069 N. Saginaw St., Mount Morris; exit13hauntedhouse.com
Runs through Oct. 31, Friday-Saturday, 7-11:30 p.m., Sunday, 7-9:30 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 28, 7-10:30 p.m.; $30+.
Full Moon Manor and Field of Screams
1215 White Lake Rd., Highland Twp.; 248-787-4553; bonadeofarms.com
Runs Oct. 25-26, 7-11 p.m.; $15+.
Ghostly Grove
10055 Dexter Pinckney Rd., Pinckney; 810-923-7956; ghostlygrove.com
Runs Oct. 30, Friday-Saturday, dusk-11 p.m.; $25.
Hush
37550 Cherry Rd., Westland; 734-502-6026; hushhaunt.com
Runs through Oct. 31, Nov. 5-6; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-midnight, Nov. 1-2, Sunday-Thursday, 7-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, and Halloween, 7-11:30 p.m.; $20+.
Jackson's Underworld
1318 Wildwood Ave., Jackson; 517-936-5834; jxunderworld.com
Runs through Oct. 31, Nov. 5-6; Thursday and Sunday 7-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.; $20+.
Past Tense After Dark
1965 Farnsworth Rd., Lapeer; 810-664-5559; pasttenseafterdark.com
Runs Oct. 30, 7 p.m-midnight.; $8+.
Rotten Manor & Rotten Asylum/Forest
13245 Dixie Hwy., Holly; 248-390-4195; rottenmanor.com
Runs through Oct. 31, Thursday and Sunday, 7-11 p.m., Friday and Sunday, 7-midnight; $20+.
Scarefest Scream Park
61288 Gratiot Ave., New Haven; 586-749-6666; scarefestscreampark.com
Runs through Oct. 31, Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday, 7-10 p.m.; $15+.
Scream Machine
23131 Ecorse Rd.,Taylor; 734-3090-0756; thescreammachine.com
Runs through Oct. 31, Nov.5-6; Friday-Saturday, 7-midnight, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7-midnight, and Sunday, 7-11 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, 8-midnight, and Nov. 5-6, 7-11 p.m.; $20+.
Shawhaven Haunted Farm
1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason; 517-676-1649; shawhavenhauntedfarm.com
Runs through Oct. 30; Friday-Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m.; $18+.
Terrorfied Forest
145 Swarthout Rd., Pickney; 248-537-5788; terrorfiedforest.com
Runs Oct. 31, Thursday and Sunday, 8-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m.-midnight; Trick or treating on Sunday, Oct. 31; $20+.
Terror in the Village
2325 Joslyn Ct., Orion Charter Twp.; terrorinthevillage.com
Runs Oct. 23-24, and Oct. 30; 8-midnight; $20.
Wiard's Orchards Night of Terror
5565 Merritt Rd., Ypsilanti Twp.; 734-390-9212; hauntinghousemichigan.com
Runs through Oct. 31; Friday-Sunday, 7:15-11:30 p.m.; $19+.
Xtreme Escape Rooms
14620 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp.; 586-961-2604; xtremeescaperooms.com
Runs seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-11 p.m.; $29.
Creepy Cheapy Halloween
1. S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; creepycheapy.com
Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30; $13.
Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Rd., Westland; 734-513-5030; tokenlounge.com
Friday, Oct. 22; 7 p.m.; $20.
Marshall Charloff & Purple xPeRIeNCE Prince Tribute
Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, 44575 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.; 586-286-2141; macombcenter.com
Saturday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m.; $38.50+.
'80s vs '90s: Mega '80s vs Class of '98: The Halloween Hullabaloo
Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com
Saturday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m.; $20. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination
Raising the Dead (Grateful Dead cover band)
Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com
Sunday, Oct. 24; 6 p.m.; $10.
J. Cole
Little Caesars Arena, 2545 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com
Monday, Oct. 25; 8 p.m.; $107+.
Suicide Machines
Whiskey Factory, 1000 Maple St., Detroit; 313-656-4528; whiskeyfactorydetroit.com
Thursday, Oct. 28; 6 p.m.; $30+.
The Stools, Zilched
Garden Bowl, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com
Wednesday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m.; Free. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination
The Four-Eyed Horseman, Lars, Mega Ran, MC Frontalot, Schaffer the Darklord
The Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com
Wednesday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m.; $17.
H.E.R.
Fox Theatre, 2525 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com
Thursday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m.; $160+.
Detroit R&B Fest
Fox Theatre, 2525 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com
Friday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.; $65+.
Underwater Disco Halloween Costume Party with Wave Point, Ancient Mermaids, Walter Glasshouse, Cait Von Tres, and more
Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com
Friday, Oct. 29; 9 p.m.; Free before 10 p.m., $15 after. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination
Moon Taxi with Sparkle City Disco
Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com
Friday, Oct. 29; 7 p.m.; $25+. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination
An Intimate Affair with the Theatre Bizarre Orchestra
Valentine Distilling Co., 161 Vester Ave., Ferndale; 248-629-9951; valentinedistilling.com
Friday, Oct. 29; 9 and 11 p.m.; $50.
Something Cold: Halloween
UFO Factory, 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; ufofactory.com
Saturday, Oct. 30; 10 p.m.; $10. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to the event.
Daisychain, More Tomorrows, Rogue Satellites
The Old Miami, 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; oldmiami.business.site
Saturday, Oct. 30; 9 p.m.; $5.
Twiztid
Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com
Saturday, Oct. 30; 6 p.m.; $29.50. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to the event.
ICP Presents: Hallowicked
Majestic Theatre, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-8700; majesticdetroit.com
Sunday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.; sold out.
Shelley fka Dram
El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com
Sunday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.; $39. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination
Bleachers
The Fillmore, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com
Sunday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.; $28.50+. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to the event.
Eraserhead
Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org
Friday, Oct. 22; 10 p.m.; $10.50.
Vincent Price Double Feature: The Tingler, The House on Haunted Hill
Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com
Saturday, Oct.23; 8 p.m.; $5.
The Shining
Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com
Friday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.; $5.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show with shadowcast by the Leather Medusas
Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org
Friday, Oct. 29; 10 p.m.; $10.50.
Nosferatu with live organ score by John Lauter
Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com
Saturday, Oct. 30; 8 p.m. $5.
The Crow and art show
Senate Theater, 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; senatetheater.com
Saturday, Oct. 30; 5:30 p.m.; $6.
Frankenstein (1931) and Dracula (1931)
Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org
Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31; 5 p.m.; $10.50.
Boogie Fever Halloween
Boogie Fever, 22901 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-541-1600; boogieferndale.com
Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30; 9 p.m.; $20.
Halloween at the Mansion
The Detroit Club Hotel, 712 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-338-3222; allevents.in
Saturday, Oct. 30; 8 p.m.; $40+.
Haunted Kingdom
Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; thehauntedkingdom.com
Saturday, Oct. 30; 8 p.m; $30+.
Monster's Ball
Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit; 313-872-4000; russellindustrialcenter.com
Saturday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m.; $30+.
Berkley Boo Fest
Community Park, 2400 Robina Ave., Berkeley; recreation.berkleymich.org
Monday, Oct. 25; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Free, registration required.
Cider in the City
Beacon Park. 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit; ciderinthecity.com
Saturdays through Oct. 30; 1-5 p.m.; Free, donuts, cider, and provisions available for purchase.
Dog Park Halloween Costume Party
Grand Circus Park Dog Park, 101-157 Witherell St., Detroit; downtowndetroitparks.com
Saturday, Oct. 23; 2-4 p.m.; Free.
Glenlore Trails
3860 Newton Rd., Commerce Twp.; glenloretrails.com
Trail is open Thursday-Sunday through October 31. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, $15 for children 4-12, children under 3 are free.
Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001; thehenryford.org
Events run Thursday-Sunday through Sunday, Oct. 31; 4-9 p.m.; $16.95.
Halloween Ghosts and Goodies
Genesee County's Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad, 6140 Bray Rd., Flint; geneseecountyparks.org
Through Oct. 31; Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, noon-9 p.m.; $15-$24, children under 12 are free.
Halloween Stroll
Canterbury Village, 2359 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion; canterburyhalloweenstroll.com
Select days through Oct. 30; $14.99, children under 2 years old and military veterans are free.
Terror on Tillson Street
Tillson St., Romeo; terrorontillson.com
Street is open to the public through Oct. 31.
Zoo Boo
Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. Ten Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-541-5717; detroitzoo.org
Event runs Friday, Oct. 22-Sunday, Oct. 23; 2-6 p.m.; $13-$19.
Champions of Magic: the Worldwide Wonders Tour
Masonic Temple, 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2724; themasonic.com
Friday, Oct. 29; 6 p.m.; $24.50. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination.
Ofrendas: Celebrating el Dia de Muertos
Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org
Through Nov. 7; Museum admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne county.
Pig & Whiskey
Downtown Ferndale, 22646 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; pigandwhiskeyferndale.com
Event runs Friday, Oct. 29-Sunday, Oct. 31; Event is free.
Youmacon
TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit and Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Dr. W., Detroit; youmacon.com
Event runs Thursday, Oct. 28-Sunday, Oct. 31; Weekend badges are $70. *All badges purchased for 2020 have been applied to 2021.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.