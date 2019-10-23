Detroit 2019 Halloween party guide 

click to enlarge Jake Mulka

Cheapy Creepy Double Feature, the Crofoot Complex, Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26.



All dressed up and nowhere to go? Have no fear, we’ve got you covered.

Parties

House of Trash

Checker Bar, 124 Cadillac Square, Detroit; 313-961-9249

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m.; No cover.

80s & 90s Pop Icons Costume Party

Boogie Fever Cafe & Disco, 22901 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-541-1600; boogieferndale.com

Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.; $5+.

Damned: An Exhibition of Enlightened Darkness

Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; thatdamnedshow.com

Thursday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 26; VIP 7 p.m.-9 p.m., general 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $15+.

Happy Endings Halloween Dance Party

New Way Bar, 23130 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-541-9870; newwaybar.com

Friday, Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m.; No cover.

Creepy Cheapy Double Feature

Crofoot Complex; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; cheapycreepy.com

Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.; $10 per night or $15 for both.

Kapone's Halloween

Kapone's, 24301 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-200-5242; kaponesbar.com

Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m.; No cover.

Loud & Dark V3: Graveyard Smash

Trixie's, 2656 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-316-5376; facebook.com/trixiesbarhamtramck

Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m.; $1.

Monster’s Ball

The Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave.; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com

Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.; $40+.

Spooktacular

The Schvitz, 8295 Oakland St., Detroit; 313-871-9707; schvitzdetroit.com

Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.; $60+.

Stranger Things '80s Dance Party

El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com

Friday, Oct. 25, 10 p.m.; No cover.

The Bang! Must Die

The Blind Pig; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m.; $8, or $11 for those under 21.

House of 1,000 Corsets Halloween Burlesque

Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff Ave., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.; $17.50+.

click to enlarge Mike Pfieffer

Monster’s Ball, The Fillmore, Friday, Oct. 25.

Hallowmead 2019

B. Nektar Taproom, 1511 Jarvis St., Ferndale; 313-744-6323; bnektar.com

Saturday, Oct. 26 2 p.m.-midnight; Free.

Halloween at Boogie Fever

22901 Woodward, Ferndale 248-541-1600; boogieferndale.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10+.

Halloween at Punch Bowl Social

1331 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-749-9738; punchbowlsocial.com

Saturday, Oct., 26, 9 p.m.; No cover.

Halloween Party w/ Dead at The Winery

Northville Winery and Brewing Company, 630 Baseline Rd., Northville, 248-320-6507; thenorthvillewinery.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-11 p.m.; No cover.

The Haunted Kingdom

The Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; eventbrite.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; $30+.

Ghouls Night Out

TV Lounge, 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-965-4789; residentadvisor.net

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.; No cover.

Welcome to the Freak Show feat. Sander Van Doorn

Elektricity, 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-599-2212; wl.seetickets.us/elektricity

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m.; $7.

Annual Halloween Dinner Adventure

The Whitney, 34421 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-5700; thewhitney.com

Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30-31, 6:30-10 p.m., $150.

Houdini's All Hallows Eve Ball

The Detroit Club, 712 Cass Ave., Detroit; detroithistoryclub.com

Thursday, Oct. 31; 7-11 p.m.; $100.

Parkhouse presents: Tales from the Crypt

Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com

Thursday, Oct. 31; 11 p.m.; No cover.

Howlin' Halloween Masquerade

Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee St, Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com

Oct. 31; 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10.

Nightmare Before Youmacon

Ontario Ballroom of the Marriott at the Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Ctr., Detroit; youmacon.com

Thursday, Oct. 31; 8 p.m.-midnight; No cover.

Hauntiac Party

Paissa Wine Cellar, 31 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-952-9800; getlocalhop.com/hauntiac-party

Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.; $20+.

Youmacon

TCF Center and Renaissance Center; youmacon.com

Thursday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 3; Three-day badges are $70, Thursday evening’s events are free and open to non-badge holders. Use promo code "METROTIMES" for a discount.

click to enlarge Josh Justice

Hallowicked with Insane Clown Posse, Russell Industrial Center, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Music

Evil Dead: The Musical

City Theatre, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3211; 313presents.com

Thursday-Sundays through Nov. 2, 8 p.m.; $38.50.

Tsunami Tour: Halloween Edition

The Loft, 414 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing; theloftlansing.com

Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.; $10+.

Tiffany with Mega 80s

Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com

Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.; $35.

Mega 80s Spooktacular

Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com

Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.; $15.

Chelsea Wolfe

Senate Theater, 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; dtos.org

Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.; $25.

Deep, Dark, and Dangerous with Truth, Khiva, Rez, and Angelic Root

Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com

Friday, Oct. 25; 9:30 p.m.; $15.

Crazy Babies: The Ultimate Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile Rd., Chesterfield

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.; $10.

Jawbreaker Fest: Above & Beyond

The Fillmore, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com

Saturday, Oct. 26; 9 p.m.; $30-$60.

Jerk X Jollof: Detroit

El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 p.m.; $15-$20.

HalloScheme at Old Miami

Old Miami, 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; facebook.com/theoldmiami

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.; $5.

Bizarre Booty

Temple Bar, 2906 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-832-2822

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 p.m.; No cover.

Halloween: Heavy Metal Horror Show

Harpos, 14238 Harper Ave., Detroit; 313-824-1700; harposconcertheatre.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; $20.

Mummyfest II

Trumbullplex, 4210 Trumbull St., Detroit; 313-832-7952; trumbullplex.org

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m.; $5 donation.

Halloween Bash with Your Generation

The Morrie, 511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-216-1112; themorrie.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.; No cover.

Dead Again's Halloween Bash

Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; $15+.

Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly

Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; $29.50+.

The Menzingers

Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com

Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.; $27.50.

The Arkadian Halloween Tour

PJ's Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com

Monday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.; $8.

Hallowicked with Insane Clown Posse, Esham, and more

Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit ; 313-872-4000; ticketweb.com

Thursday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m; $37.50+.

Something Cold Halloween

UFO Factory, 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit

Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m.; No cover.

Season of the Witch: Devil's Night

Third Man Records, 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com\

Oct. 30. 7 p.m., $25. Event is costume mandatory.

Stuntie: Devil's Night

Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com

Wednesday, Oct. 30; 10 p.m.; No cover.

Halloween Mega Blitz

Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.; $5.

Frightfest with Twizted and more

Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewshalldetroit.com

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.; $25.

Psychopathic Soopa Party: Devil's Night Edition

El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.; $30.

Defiled Halloween: Thinning of the Veil

Small's, 1039 Conant St., Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com

Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.; $3.

Balvin Bunny Bounce: A Haunted Latin Trap Party

El Club, 4114 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com

Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m.; $5+.

Halloween Battle of the Cover Bands

Exferimentation Brewing Co., 7 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-648-1377; exferimentationbrewing.com

Thursday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.; No cover.

The Halloween Hangover with Icy Dicey, Motörbreath and Psychotic Paradise

The Loft, 414 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing; theloftlansing.com

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.; $10+.

click to enlarge Ed Ballots

Damned: An Exhibition of Enlightened Darkness, Tangent Gallery, Thursday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 26.

Haunted houses and attractions

Awaken Haunted Attraction

4760 Churchill Rd., Leslie; 517-878-3030; awakenhaunt.com

Runs Oct. 24-27, 30-31, Nov. 1-2, 7- 11 p.m.; $22+.

Azra: Chamber of Horrors

31401 John R Rd.,Madison Heights; 734-718-0088; azrahaunt.com

Runs Oct. 23-31, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday-Thursday, 7-11 p.m.; $25+.

Bates Haunted Sawmill

7240 State Rd., Millington; 989-860-5257.

Runs Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m.; $12+.

Blake's Big Apple Haunted Attractions

71485 N. Ave, Armada; 586-784-9710; blakesfarms.com/haunted-attractions

Runs Oct. 25-27; Friday and Saturday 7-11 p.m., Sunday 6:30-10 p.m.; $11.50+.

Challenges East Lansing Adventure Rooms

3044 E. Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing; 517-679-0111; challengeseastlansing.com

Runs seven days a week, Monday through Thursday 5-9 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.- midnight, Saturday, noon-midnight, Sunday 1-8 p.m.; $25+.

DarkSyde Acres

11375 Rowe Rd., Jonesville; 517-549-5100; darksydeacres.com

Runs Oct. 25-27, 31, Nov. 1-2; 8-11:30 p.m.; $22+.

Decades of the Dead

119 S. Main St., Yale; facebook.com/decadesofthedead119

Runs Oct. 25-27, 29-31, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m.; $14+.

Edson Incident

USS Edson,1680 Martin St., Bay City; edsonincident.com

Runs Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-2; Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday 8 p.m., $15+.

Erebus Haunted Attraction

18 S. Perry St., Pontiac; 248-332-7884; hauntedpontiac.com

Oct. 23-31, Nov. 1-2; Monday-Thursday, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday 6-11 p.m.; $20+.

Escape Room Novi

44325 W. 12 Mile Rd. Suite H-175, Novi; 248-308-2500; escaperoomnovi.com

Runs seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday 3-10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday noon-1 a.m.; $25+.

Exit 13 Haunted House

6069 N. Saginaw St., Mount Morris; exit13hauntedhouse.com

Runs Oct. 24-27, 30-31, Nov. 1-2; Sunday & Thursday, 8-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. and Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight; $27+.

Full Moon Manor and Field of Screams

1215 White Lake Rd., Highland Twp.; 248-787-4553; bonadeofarms.com

Runs Oct. 25-26, 7-11 p.m.; $15+.

Ghostly Grove

10055 Dexter Pinckney Rd., Pinckney; 810-923-7956; ghostlygrove.com

Runs Oct. 25-27, Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.-12 a.m., Sunday 6:30-9 p.m.; $18.

The Haunt

1256 28th St., Grand Rapids; the-haunt.com

Runs Oct. 24-27, and 31; Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday, 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, 6 p.m.; $20+.

Haunted Farm of Terror

28405 26 Mile Rd., Lenox Twp.; 586-203-7222; hauntedfarmofterror.com

Runs Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday, 6:30-11p.m; $17+.

The Haunted Forest

7553 Meadow Brook Rd., 248-759-5222; gohauntedforest.com

Runs Oct. 25-27; Friday-Sunday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. $14+.

The Haunted Funeral Home

3880 Inkster Rd., Inkster; 734-833-7880; facebook.com/the-haunted-funeral-home

Runs Oct. 25-27, 31, Nov. 1-2; Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday-Tuesday, 7-10 p.m., Halloween, 8 p.m.-midnight; $12.

Haunted Garage

19520 Mack Ave.,Grosse Pointe Farms; 313-407-7979; hauntedgarageproductions.org

Runs Oct. 25-27; 6-9 p.m; $13.

Haunting in Irish Hills

7203 U.S. Hwy 12, Onsted; 419-654-5799

Runs Oct. 25-26, 30-31, Nov. 1-2, Dusk; $10+.

Haunted Mill

450 Water St., Portland; 517-743-1830

Runs Oct. 26-27, Saturday 6-9 p.m., Sunday 6-8 p.m.; $5.

Hush

37550 Cherry Rd., Westland; 734-502-6026; hushhaunt.com

Runs Oct. 23-31, Nov. 1-2; Friday, Saturday, and Halloween, 7 p.m.-midnight, Nov. 1-2, 7 p.m.-midnight, all other dates 7-10 p.m.; $24.99+.

Jackson's Underworld

1318 Wildwood Ave., Jackson; 517-936-5834; jxunderworld.com

Runs Oct. 25-31, Nov. 1-2; Thursday and Sunday 7 p.m -11 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Nov. 1-2, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.; $20+.

Morrow Road Haunted Trail

1890 S Bartlett Rd.,St Clair; 586-255-6036; morrowroad.com

Runs Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2, 8 p.m.-midnight; $22+.

Night Terrors Haunted Thrill Park

5565 Merritt Rd., Ypsilanti Twp., hauntedhousemichigan.com

Runs Oct. 25-27, 31, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 7:15-11:30 p.m., Sunday, 7:15-10:30 p.m., Halloween, 7:15-10 p.m.; $18-$20, or $37.99+ for four attractions.

Niles Scream Park

855 Mayflower Rd., Niles; 269-687-3327; haunted.org

Runs Oct. 25-27, 31, Friday and Saturday 7-11 p.m., Sunday and Halloween 7-10 p.m.; $9+.

Past Tense After Dark

1965 Farnsworth Rd., Lapeer; 810-664-5559; pasttenseafterdark.com

Runs Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m.-midnight.; $7+.

Purgatory Haunted House

3131 Biddle Ave., Wyandot; 734-288-7024

Runs Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday 7-10 p.m.; $10+.

Rotten Manor

13245 Dixie Hwy., Holly;248-390-4195; rottenmanor.com

Runs Oct. 24-27, 31, Nov. 1-2; Thursday and Sunday 7-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.- midnight, Halloween 8-11 p.m.; $26+

Scream Machine

23131 Ecorse Rd.,Taylor; 734-3090-0756; thescreammachine.com

Runs through Oct. 31; $18+.

Shawhaven Haunted Farm

1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason; 517-676-1649; shawhavenhauntedfarm.com

Runs Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2; Starts at dusk; $30+.

Slaughtered at Sundown

71800 Romeo Plank Rd.; 586-752-7669; slaughteredatsundown.net

Runs Oct. 25-27; Fridays and Saturdays 7-11 p.m., Sunday, 7-10 p.m.; $15+.

Slaughterhouse Adventure

5781 W. Grand River Rd., Fowlerville; 517-223-9140; slaughterhouseadventure.com

Runs Oct. 25-26; Friday, 6-11 p.m., Saturday, 1-11 p.m., Sunday, 1-6 p.m.; $15+.

Terror in Townsend Forest

4770 Waterford Rd., Clarkston; 248-623-0444; ocscclub.org

Runs Oct. 25-26, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $12+.

Terrorfied Forest

145 Swarthout Rd., Pickney; 248-537-5788; terrorfiedforest.com

Runs Oct. 24-27, 30, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.-midnight, Thursday and Sunday 8-10 p.m., Oct. 30, 8 p.m.-midnight., Nov. 1-2, 8- 11 p.m.; $20+.

Trail of Terrors

3803 Noble Rd., Williamston; bestmaze.com

Runs Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2; $20+.

Tunnel of Terror

582 Pine St., Rochester; 248-652-7777; rochesterareajaycees.org

Runs Oct. 24-26, 7:30 p.m.; $9+.

Twisted Fears Haunted House

24213 Harrison St., Clinton Twp., michiganhauntedhouses.com

Runs Oct. 25-27, and 31; Wednesday and Thursday 6 p.m.-midnight,, Friday, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sunday, noon-6 p.m.; Free.

Xtreme Escape Rooms

14620 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp.; 586-961-2604; xtremeescaperooms.com

Runs seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m.-11 p.m.; $25+.

click to enlarge

Family fun

Cider in the City

Beacon Park; 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit; empoweringmichigan.com

Through Oct. 26; 1-5 p.m.; Free.

Corn Maze Adventure Park & Pumpkin Patch

9391 Lindsey Rd., Casco; 586-365-9401; cornfun.com

Runs Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3, Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday, noon.-1 p.m., Sunday, noon-8 p.m.; $10+.

Halloween Family Fun Day

Beacon Park, 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit; empoweringmichigan.com

Saturday, Oct. 26; 1- 5 p.m.; Free.

Halloween at the Library

Pontiac Public Library, 60 E. Pike St. #2225, Pontiac; 248-758-3942, pontiac.lib.mi.us

Thursday, Oct. 31, 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Free.

Halloween at Rouge Park

11701 Burt Rd., Detroit; 313-224-1100; detroitmi.gov/recreation

Oct. 31; 5-9 p.m.; Free.

Halloween Party

Adams/Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon St., Detroit; 313-224-1100; detroitmi.gov/recreation

Thursday, Oct. 31; 4-8 p.m.; Free.

Kids Makeup Mayhem

MMA Makeup Academy, 200 Kirts Blvd., Troy; 248-792-6568; mmamakeupacademy.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-noon; $50.

Terror on Tillson Street

Tillson St., Romeo; terrorontillson.com

Main viewing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The road will be closed from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Halloween, but the street remains open to the public throughout October; Event is free and family-friendly.

Lady Sarah's Family Halloween Magic Soiree

Camp Ticonderoga, 5725 Rochester Rd., Troy

Saturday, Oct. 26, noon-3 p.m.; $25.

Teen Halloween Dance

Pontiac Public Library, 60 E Pike St. #2225, Pontiac; 248-758-3942, pontiac.lib.mi.us

Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m.; Free.

Treats in the Streets

Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7935; detroithistorical.org

Sunday, Oct. 27; noon; Free.

Trunk or Treat

Craft Cafe, 15641 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-658-8414; thecraftcafedetroit.com

Saturday, Oct. 26; 2-6 p.m.; Free.

Spooky Free Comic Book Day

Vaults of Midnight, 1226 Library St., Detroit; 313-481-2165; vaultofmidnight.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.; Free.

Zombie Land

Chandler Park, 12851 Frankfort St., Detroit; 313-224-1100; detroitmi.gov/recreation

Thursday, Oct. 31; 5-9 p.m.; Free.

Zoo Boo

Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-541-5717; zooboo.detroitzoo.org

Runs Oct., 25-27, 3-7:30 p.m.; $10+.

click to enlarge Kristof Nachtergaele

Youmacon, TCF Center and Renaissance Center, Thursday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 3. (Pictured: Award-winning cosplay team Sparkle Motion’s Sumikins and Rynn Cosplay dressed as Palutena and Medusa from Kid Icarus Uprising.)

Film

A Planet Ant Halloween Party with Dr. Spookers and Friends

Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff Ave., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com

Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.; $7+.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Cinema Detroit, 4126 Third St., Detroit; 313-482-9028; cinemadetroit.com

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 25-26 & Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 30-31, 7:45 p.m. & 10 p.m.; $10.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Main Art Theatre, 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, midnight; $7.

Silence of the Lambs

Main Art Theatre, 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, midnight; $7.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Silent Film

Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd, Detroit ; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com

Saturday, Oct. 26; 8-11 p.m.; $15.

Nosferatu — Silent Film

Senate Theater, 6424 Michigan Ave, Detroit; 313-894-0850; dtos.org

Saturday, Oct. 26; 8 p.m.; $10.

Tours and lectures

Eloise Asylum Tours

30712 Michigan Ave., Westland; 313-355-0721; eloisehauntedtours.com

Dates and times vary; Various tours available. $65+.

Haunted Detroit Tour

16 S. Main St., Clawson; 248-246-0607; haunteddetroittours.com

Runs Oct., 23-29, 7:30 p.m.; $35.

Buried in Detroit: The Historic Cemeteries Bus Tour

Tour departs at 1301 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit; detroithistorytours.com

Through Oct. 26; $43.

Haunted Detroit Bus Tour

Coolidge Inn Bar, 1267 Coolidge Hwy., River Rouge; detroithistorytours.com

Through Nov. 10; $58+.

Misc.

American Psycho

Pontiac's Little Art Theatre; 47 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 844-476-6784; lakelandplayers.net



Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m.; $16+.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Flagstar Strand Theatre, 12 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac; flagstarstrandtheatrepontiac.com

Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.; Tickets $20.

Adults' Monster Mash

200 Kirts Blvd., Troy; 248-792-6568; mma-makeupacademy.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.; $50.

BOOze Crawl

641 Beaubien St., Detroit; eventbrite.com

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.; $25.

Detroit Halloween Rooftop Bar Crawl

Lafayette Park, 450 W. Fort St, Detroit; 616-643-3239; whatsgravity.com

Saturday, Oct. 26; 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.; $45.

Día de Muertos

Day of the Dead and Ballet Folklorico de Detroit Celebration

Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org

Sunday, Oct. 27; 2 p.m.; Free with general admission.

Day of the Dead Celebration

Clark Park, 1130 Clark St, Detroit; 313-224-1100; detroitmi.gov/recreation

Thursday, Oct. 31; 5-9 p.m.; Free.

