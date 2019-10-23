Detroit 2019 Halloween party guide 

All dressed up and nowhere to go? Have no fear, we’ve got you covered.
House of Trash
Checker Bar, 124 Cadillac Square, Detroit; 313-961-9249
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m.; No cover.
80s & 90s Pop Icons Costume Party
Boogie Fever Cafe & Disco, 22901 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-541-1600; boogieferndale.com
Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.; $5+.
Damned: An Exhibition of Enlightened Darkness
Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; thatdamnedshow.com
Thursday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 26; VIP 7 p.m.-9 p.m., general 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $15+.
Happy Endings Halloween Dance Party
New Way Bar, 23130 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-541-9870; newwaybar.com
Friday, Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m.; No cover.
Creepy Cheapy Double Feature
Crofoot Complex; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; cheapycreepy.com
Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.; $10 per night or $15 for both.
Kapone's Halloween
Kapone's, 24301 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-200-5242; kaponesbar.com
Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m.; No cover.
Loud & Dark V3: Graveyard Smash
Trixie's, 2656 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-316-5376; facebook.com/trixiesbarhamtramck
Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m.; $1.
Monster’s Ball
The Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave.; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com
Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.; $40+.
Spooktacular
The Schvitz, 8295 Oakland St., Detroit; 313-871-9707; schvitzdetroit.com
Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.; $60+.
Stranger Things '80s Dance Party
El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com
Friday, Oct. 25, 10 p.m.; No cover.
The Bang! Must Die
The Blind Pig; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m.; $8, or $11 for those under 21.
House of 1,000 Corsets Halloween Burlesque
Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff Ave., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.; $17.50+.
Hallowmead 2019
B. Nektar Taproom, 1511 Jarvis St., Ferndale; 313-744-6323; bnektar.com
Saturday, Oct. 26 2 p.m.-midnight; Free.
Halloween at Boogie Fever
22901 Woodward, Ferndale 248-541-1600; boogieferndale.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10+.
Halloween at Punch Bowl Social
1331 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-749-9738; punchbowlsocial.com
Saturday, Oct., 26, 9 p.m.; No cover.
Halloween Party w/ Dead at The Winery
Northville Winery and Brewing Company, 630 Baseline Rd., Northville, 248-320-6507; thenorthvillewinery.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-11 p.m.; No cover.
The Haunted Kingdom
The Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; eventbrite.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; $30+.
Ghouls Night Out
TV Lounge, 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-965-4789; residentadvisor.net
Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.; No cover.
Welcome to the Freak Show feat. Sander Van Doorn
Elektricity, 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-599-2212; wl.seetickets.us/elektricity
Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m.; $7.
Annual Halloween Dinner Adventure
The Whitney, 34421 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-5700; thewhitney.com
Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30-31, 6:30-10 p.m., $150.
Houdini's All Hallows Eve Ball
The Detroit Club, 712 Cass Ave., Detroit; detroithistoryclub.com
Thursday, Oct. 31; 7-11 p.m.; $100.
Parkhouse presents: Tales from the Crypt
Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com
Thursday, Oct. 31; 11 p.m.; No cover.
Howlin' Halloween Masquerade
Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee St, Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com
Oct. 31; 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10.
Nightmare Before Youmacon
Ontario Ballroom of the Marriott at the Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Ctr., Detroit; youmacon.com
Thursday, Oct. 31; 8 p.m.-midnight; No cover.
Hauntiac Party
Paissa Wine Cellar, 31 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-952-9800; getlocalhop.com/hauntiac-party
Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.; $20+.
Youmacon
TCF Center and Renaissance Center; youmacon.com
Thursday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 3; Three-day badges are $70, Thursday evening’s events are free and open to non-badge holders. Use promo code "METROTIMES" for a discount.
Evil Dead: The Musical
City Theatre, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3211; 313presents.com
Thursday-Sundays through Nov. 2, 8 p.m.; $38.50.
Tsunami Tour: Halloween Edition
The Loft, 414 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing; theloftlansing.com
Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.; $10+.
Tiffany with Mega 80s
Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com
Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.; $35.
Mega 80s Spooktacular
Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com
Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.; $15.
Chelsea Wolfe
Senate Theater, 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; dtos.org
Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.; $25.
Deep, Dark, and Dangerous with Truth, Khiva, Rez, and Angelic Root
Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com
Friday, Oct. 25; 9:30 p.m.; $15.
Crazy Babies: The Ultimate Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile Rd., Chesterfield
Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.; $10.
Jawbreaker Fest: Above & Beyond
The Fillmore, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com
Saturday, Oct. 26; 9 p.m.; $30-$60.
Jerk X Jollof: Detroit
El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 p.m.; $15-$20.
HalloScheme at Old Miami
Old Miami, 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; facebook.com/theoldmiami
Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.; $5.
Bizarre Booty
Temple Bar, 2906 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-832-2822
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 p.m.; No cover.
Halloween: Heavy Metal Horror Show
Harpos, 14238 Harper Ave., Detroit; 313-824-1700; harposconcertheatre.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; $20.
Mummyfest II
Trumbullplex, 4210 Trumbull St., Detroit; 313-832-7952; trumbullplex.org
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m.; $5 donation.
Halloween Bash with Your Generation
The Morrie, 511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-216-1112; themorrie.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.; No cover.
Dead Again's Halloween Bash
Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; $15+.
Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly
Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; $29.50+.
The Menzingers
Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com
Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.; $27.50.
The Arkadian Halloween Tour
PJ's Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com
Monday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.; $8.
Hallowicked with Insane Clown Posse, Esham, and more
Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit ; 313-872-4000; ticketweb.com
Thursday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m; $37.50+.
Something Cold Halloween
UFO Factory, 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit
Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m.; No cover.
Season of the Witch: Devil's Night
Third Man Records, 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com\
Oct. 30. 7 p.m., $25. Event is costume mandatory.
Stuntie: Devil's Night
Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com
Wednesday, Oct. 30; 10 p.m.; No cover.
Halloween Mega Blitz
Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.; $5.
Frightfest with Twizted and more
Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewshalldetroit.com
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.; $25.
Psychopathic Soopa Party: Devil's Night Edition
El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.; $30.
Defiled Halloween: Thinning of the Veil
Small's, 1039 Conant St., Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com
Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.; $3.
Balvin Bunny Bounce: A Haunted Latin Trap Party
El Club, 4114 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com
Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m.; $5+.
Halloween Battle of the Cover Bands
Exferimentation Brewing Co., 7 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-648-1377; exferimentationbrewing.com
Thursday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.; No cover.
The Halloween Hangover with Icy Dicey, Motörbreath and Psychotic Paradise
The Loft, 414 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing; theloftlansing.com
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.; $10+.
Awaken Haunted Attraction
4760 Churchill Rd., Leslie; 517-878-3030; awakenhaunt.com
Runs Oct. 24-27, 30-31, Nov. 1-2, 7- 11 p.m.; $22+.
Azra: Chamber of Horrors
31401 John R Rd.,Madison Heights; 734-718-0088; azrahaunt.com
Runs Oct. 23-31, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday-Thursday, 7-11 p.m.; $25+.
Bates Haunted Sawmill
7240 State Rd., Millington; 989-860-5257.
Runs Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m.; $12+.
Blake's Big Apple Haunted Attractions
71485 N. Ave, Armada; 586-784-9710; blakesfarms.com/haunted-attractions
Runs Oct. 25-27; Friday and Saturday 7-11 p.m., Sunday 6:30-10 p.m.; $11.50+.
Challenges East Lansing Adventure Rooms
3044 E. Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing; 517-679-0111; challengeseastlansing.com
Runs seven days a week, Monday through Thursday 5-9 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.- midnight, Saturday, noon-midnight, Sunday 1-8 p.m.; $25+.
DarkSyde Acres
11375 Rowe Rd., Jonesville; 517-549-5100; darksydeacres.com
Runs Oct. 25-27, 31, Nov. 1-2; 8-11:30 p.m.; $22+.
Decades of the Dead
119 S. Main St., Yale; facebook.com/decadesofthedead119
Runs Oct. 25-27, 29-31, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m.; $14+.
Edson Incident
USS Edson,1680 Martin St., Bay City; edsonincident.com
Runs Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-2; Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday 8 p.m., $15+.
Erebus Haunted Attraction
18 S. Perry St., Pontiac; 248-332-7884; hauntedpontiac.com
Oct. 23-31, Nov. 1-2; Monday-Thursday, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday 6-11 p.m.; $20+.
Escape Room Novi
44325 W. 12 Mile Rd. Suite H-175, Novi; 248-308-2500; escaperoomnovi.com
Runs seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday 3-10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday noon-1 a.m.; $25+.
Exit 13 Haunted House
6069 N. Saginaw St., Mount Morris; exit13hauntedhouse.com
Runs Oct. 24-27, 30-31, Nov. 1-2; Sunday & Thursday, 8-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. and Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight; $27+.
Full Moon Manor and Field of Screams
1215 White Lake Rd., Highland Twp.; 248-787-4553; bonadeofarms.com
Runs Oct. 25-26, 7-11 p.m.; $15+.
Ghostly Grove
10055 Dexter Pinckney Rd., Pinckney; 810-923-7956; ghostlygrove.com
Runs Oct. 25-27, Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.-12 a.m., Sunday 6:30-9 p.m.; $18.
The Haunt
1256 28th St., Grand Rapids; the-haunt.com
Runs Oct. 24-27, and 31; Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday, 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, 6 p.m.; $20+.
Haunted Farm of Terror
28405 26 Mile Rd., Lenox Twp.; 586-203-7222; hauntedfarmofterror.com
Runs Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday, 6:30-11p.m; $17+.
The Haunted Forest
7553 Meadow Brook Rd., 248-759-5222; gohauntedforest.com
Runs Oct. 25-27; Friday-Sunday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. $14+.
The Haunted Funeral Home
3880 Inkster Rd., Inkster; 734-833-7880; facebook.com/the-haunted-funeral-home
Runs Oct. 25-27, 31, Nov. 1-2; Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday-Tuesday, 7-10 p.m., Halloween, 8 p.m.-midnight; $12.
Haunted Garage
19520 Mack Ave.,Grosse Pointe Farms; 313-407-7979; hauntedgarageproductions.org
Runs Oct. 25-27; 6-9 p.m; $13.
Haunting in Irish Hills
7203 U.S. Hwy 12, Onsted; 419-654-5799
Runs Oct. 25-26, 30-31, Nov. 1-2, Dusk; $10+.
Haunted Mill
450 Water St., Portland; 517-743-1830
Runs Oct. 26-27, Saturday 6-9 p.m., Sunday 6-8 p.m.; $5.
Hush
37550 Cherry Rd., Westland; 734-502-6026; hushhaunt.com
Runs Oct. 23-31, Nov. 1-2; Friday, Saturday, and Halloween, 7 p.m.-midnight, Nov. 1-2, 7 p.m.-midnight, all other dates 7-10 p.m.; $24.99+.
Jackson's Underworld
1318 Wildwood Ave., Jackson; 517-936-5834; jxunderworld.com
Runs Oct. 25-31, Nov. 1-2; Thursday and Sunday 7 p.m -11 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Nov. 1-2, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.; $20+.
Morrow Road Haunted Trail
1890 S Bartlett Rd.,St Clair; 586-255-6036; morrowroad.com
Runs Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2, 8 p.m.-midnight; $22+.
Night Terrors Haunted Thrill Park
5565 Merritt Rd., Ypsilanti Twp., hauntedhousemichigan.com
Runs Oct. 25-27, 31, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 7:15-11:30 p.m., Sunday, 7:15-10:30 p.m., Halloween, 7:15-10 p.m.; $18-$20, or $37.99+ for four attractions.
Niles Scream Park
855 Mayflower Rd., Niles; 269-687-3327; haunted.org
Runs Oct. 25-27, 31, Friday and Saturday 7-11 p.m., Sunday and Halloween 7-10 p.m.; $9+.
Past Tense After Dark
1965 Farnsworth Rd., Lapeer; 810-664-5559; pasttenseafterdark.com
Runs Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m.-midnight.; $7+.
Purgatory Haunted House
3131 Biddle Ave., Wyandot; 734-288-7024
Runs Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.-midnight, Sunday 7-10 p.m.; $10+.
Rotten Manor
13245 Dixie Hwy., Holly;248-390-4195; rottenmanor.com
Runs Oct. 24-27, 31, Nov. 1-2; Thursday and Sunday 7-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.- midnight, Halloween 8-11 p.m.; $26+
Scream Machine
23131 Ecorse Rd.,Taylor; 734-3090-0756; thescreammachine.com
Runs through Oct. 31; $18+.
Shawhaven Haunted Farm
1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason; 517-676-1649; shawhavenhauntedfarm.com
Runs Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2; Starts at dusk; $30+.
Slaughtered at Sundown
71800 Romeo Plank Rd.; 586-752-7669; slaughteredatsundown.net
Runs Oct. 25-27; Fridays and Saturdays 7-11 p.m., Sunday, 7-10 p.m.; $15+.
Slaughterhouse Adventure
5781 W. Grand River Rd., Fowlerville; 517-223-9140; slaughterhouseadventure.com
Runs Oct. 25-26; Friday, 6-11 p.m., Saturday, 1-11 p.m., Sunday, 1-6 p.m.; $15+.
Terror in Townsend Forest
4770 Waterford Rd., Clarkston; 248-623-0444; ocscclub.org
Runs Oct. 25-26, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $12+.
Terrorfied Forest
145 Swarthout Rd., Pickney; 248-537-5788; terrorfiedforest.com
Runs Oct. 24-27, 30, Nov. 1-2; Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.-midnight, Thursday and Sunday 8-10 p.m., Oct. 30, 8 p.m.-midnight., Nov. 1-2, 8- 11 p.m.; $20+.
Trail of Terrors
3803 Noble Rd., Williamston; bestmaze.com
Runs Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2; $20+.
Tunnel of Terror
582 Pine St., Rochester; 248-652-7777; rochesterareajaycees.org
Runs Oct. 24-26, 7:30 p.m.; $9+.
Twisted Fears Haunted House
24213 Harrison St., Clinton Twp., michiganhauntedhouses.com
Runs Oct. 25-27, and 31; Wednesday and Thursday 6 p.m.-midnight,, Friday, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sunday, noon-6 p.m.; Free.
Xtreme Escape Rooms
14620 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp.; 586-961-2604; xtremeescaperooms.com
Runs seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m.-11 p.m.; $25+.
Cider in the City
Beacon Park; 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit; empoweringmichigan.com
Through Oct. 26; 1-5 p.m.; Free.
Corn Maze Adventure Park & Pumpkin Patch
9391 Lindsey Rd., Casco; 586-365-9401; cornfun.com
Runs Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3, Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday, noon.-1 p.m., Sunday, noon-8 p.m.; $10+.
Halloween Family Fun Day
Beacon Park, 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit; empoweringmichigan.com
Saturday, Oct. 26; 1- 5 p.m.; Free.
Halloween at the Library
Pontiac Public Library, 60 E. Pike St. #2225, Pontiac; 248-758-3942, pontiac.lib.mi.us
Thursday, Oct. 31, 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Free.
Halloween at Rouge Park
11701 Burt Rd., Detroit; 313-224-1100; detroitmi.gov/recreation
Oct. 31; 5-9 p.m.; Free.
Halloween Party
Adams/Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon St., Detroit; 313-224-1100; detroitmi.gov/recreation
Thursday, Oct. 31; 4-8 p.m.; Free.
Kids Makeup Mayhem
MMA Makeup Academy, 200 Kirts Blvd., Troy; 248-792-6568; mmamakeupacademy.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-noon; $50.
Terror on Tillson Street
Tillson St., Romeo; terrorontillson.com
Main viewing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The road will be closed from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Halloween, but the street remains open to the public throughout October; Event is free and family-friendly.
Lady Sarah's Family Halloween Magic Soiree
Camp Ticonderoga, 5725 Rochester Rd., Troy
Saturday, Oct. 26, noon-3 p.m.; $25.
Teen Halloween Dance
Pontiac Public Library, 60 E Pike St. #2225, Pontiac; 248-758-3942, pontiac.lib.mi.us
Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m.; Free.
Treats in the Streets
Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7935; detroithistorical.org
Sunday, Oct. 27; noon; Free.
Trunk or Treat
Craft Cafe, 15641 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-658-8414; thecraftcafedetroit.com
Saturday, Oct. 26; 2-6 p.m.; Free.
Spooky Free Comic Book Day
Vaults of Midnight, 1226 Library St., Detroit; 313-481-2165; vaultofmidnight.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.; Free.
Zombie Land
Chandler Park, 12851 Frankfort St., Detroit; 313-224-1100; detroitmi.gov/recreation
Thursday, Oct. 31; 5-9 p.m.; Free.
Zoo Boo
Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-541-5717; zooboo.detroitzoo.org
Runs Oct., 25-27, 3-7:30 p.m.; $10+.
A Planet Ant Halloween Party with Dr. Spookers and Friends
Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff Ave., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com
Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.; $7+.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Cinema Detroit, 4126 Third St., Detroit; 313-482-9028; cinemadetroit.com
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 25-26 & Wednesday & Thursday, Oct. 30-31, 7:45 p.m. & 10 p.m.; $10.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Main Art Theatre, 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, midnight; $7.
Silence of the Lambs
Main Art Theatre, 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, midnight; $7.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Silent Film
Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Rd, Detroit ; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com
Saturday, Oct. 26; 8-11 p.m.; $15.
Nosferatu — Silent Film
Senate Theater, 6424 Michigan Ave, Detroit; 313-894-0850; dtos.org
Saturday, Oct. 26; 8 p.m.; $10.
Eloise Asylum Tours
30712 Michigan Ave., Westland; 313-355-0721; eloisehauntedtours.com
Dates and times vary; Various tours available. $65+.
Haunted Detroit Tour
16 S. Main St., Clawson; 248-246-0607; haunteddetroittours.com
Runs Oct., 23-29, 7:30 p.m.; $35.
Buried in Detroit: The Historic Cemeteries Bus Tour
Tour departs at 1301 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit; detroithistorytours.com
Through Oct. 26; $43.
Haunted Detroit Bus Tour
Coolidge Inn Bar, 1267 Coolidge Hwy., River Rouge; detroithistorytours.com
Through Nov. 10; $58+.
American Psycho
Pontiac's Little Art Theatre; 47 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 844-476-6784; lakelandplayers.net
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m.; $16+.
The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
Flagstar Strand Theatre, 12 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac; flagstarstrandtheatrepontiac.com
Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.; Tickets $20.
Adults' Monster Mash
200 Kirts Blvd., Troy; 248-792-6568; mma-makeupacademy.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.; $50.
BOOze Crawl
641 Beaubien St., Detroit; eventbrite.com
Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.; $25.
Detroit Halloween Rooftop Bar Crawl
Lafayette Park, 450 W. Fort St, Detroit; 616-643-3239; whatsgravity.com
Saturday, Oct. 26; 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.; $45.
Day of the Dead and Ballet Folklorico de Detroit Celebration
Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org
Sunday, Oct. 27; 2 p.m.; Free with general admission.
Day of the Dead Celebration
Clark Park, 1130 Clark St, Detroit; 313-224-1100; detroitmi.gov/recreation
Thursday, Oct. 31; 5-9 p.m.; Free.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.