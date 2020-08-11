Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

August 11, 2020

McConnell slams Pelosi for saying pot is a 'proven' therapy amid COVID-19 pandemic 

click to enlarge Sen. Mitch McConnell. - CHRISTOPHER HALLORAN, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Christopher Halloran, SHutterstock
  • Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, accusing her of saying that marijuana is a "proven" therapy for COVID-19. But it seems like McConnell and the Republicans are twisting Pelosi's words, and going full Reefer Madness.

The comments came while Congress is discussing new COVID-19 relief bills. McConnell has opposed including cannabis banking protections in the House bill, and accused Pelosi of "still agitating for strange, new special interest carve-outs for the marijuana industry and even claiming they are COVID-related."



"She said that, with respect to this virus, marijuana is 'a therapy that has proven successful.' You can’t make this up," he said.

"I hope she shares her breakthrough with Dr. Fauci," he added.

But McConnell appears to be taking Pelosi's comments out of context. It's not clear that in her brief comments that Pelosi was calling cannabis a proven therapy for COVID-19 or just a proven therapy in general.

In Michigan and other states, the marijuana industry was deemed "essential" amid the coronavirus shutdown due to the medicinal properties of cannabis. "Studies have shown that cannabis can reduce anxiety and stress and we believe continued access to this product during this time is pertinent," the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association said while urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to classify the industry as essential. "More importantly, patients with cancer, AIDS, chronic pain, seizures, and pediatric patients have reduced or replaced pharmaceuticals, including opiates, with medical cannabis."

To be clear, the FDA says cannabis is not a proven COVID-19 treatment.

You can read more at Marijuana Moment.

