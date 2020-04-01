Marijuana provisioning center New Standard opened in Hazel Park with plans to soon offer delivery 

click to enlarge
Hazel Park has another marijuana provisioning center.
New Standard opened last week at Ten Mile and John R Roads. It's for medical use only now, so you'll need a medical marijuana card, though it plans to offer adult-use recreational marijuana sales soon. (For recreational marijuana, you can always check out Breeze, which opened in Hazel Park
last month.)
Though marijuana provisioning centers were deemed an "essential" industry
and not shut down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order calling on non-essential businesses to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus, customers aren't allowed inside at this time. As with other provisioning centers, New Standard has curbside pickup, where a budtender will drop off the order to your car. The company says it plans to offer a delivery service in the coming weeks.
New Standard "will carry a carefully curated mix of Michigan’s emerging cannabis harvest, along with a wide variety of the most popular and innovative forms of cannabis," CEO Howard Luckoff said in a release. "When we are able to welcome customers into the New Standard facility, the product will only further be supported by our warm, eclectic, comfortable, educational, and engaging environment."
New Standard Hazel Park is the first of several New Standard provisioning centers set to open throughout Michigan. The company says it will donate a portion of all proceeds to help local retailers forced to close due to the coronavirus.
The store is located at 24906 John R Rd., Hazel Park. Hours are 10 a.m.–7 p.m. seven days a week. More information is available at anewstandard.com
.
It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.