September 16, 2019 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Marijuana edibles are sending more Michigan children to emergency rooms 

By
click to enlarge Marijuana edibles. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Marijuana edibles.

An increasing number of children in Michigan are landing in emergency rooms for cannabis intoxication after eating marijuana edibles.

More children are getting their hands on cannabis-laden lollipops, cookies, and gummy bears after voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2018.



In 2017, there were six reported cases of children ingesting edible marijuana. The number increased to 46 in 2018 and 59 so far this year, according to Michigan Poison Center data obtained by MLive.

Marijuana can cause severe reactions in children, including suppressed breathing, cyclic vomiting, dizziness, confusion, panic attacks, and hallucinations.

In February, 11 children between the ages of 5 and 9 were treated at an Ohio children’s hospital after eating cannabis-infused gummy bears at their elementary school. In September, nine students between the ages 10 and 12 were taken to the hospital after eating THC-laden sour candies.

In Michigan, edibles must be sold in child-resistant packaging that would not “appeal” to children. That means no cartoons, caricatures or toys. Experts recommend keeping edibles in a locked cabinet or box.

