May 18, 2020 Marijuana » One Hitters

Marijuana dispensary New Standard donates $10,000 to Hazel Park for Main Street Relief Fund 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF NEW STANDARD
  • Courtesy of New Standard

Talk about making a green space.

Marijuana dispensary New Standard presented Hazel Park City Councilman Mike McFall a $10,000 check last week to support the city’s Main Street Relief Fund, which will be matched by funding from Oakland County for downtown retail businesses.



New Standard CEO Howard Luckoff says an additional donation for a local park could be part of a bigger community partnership.

“Our vision is to be a part of each community we serve,” Luckoff said in a statement. “We’ve discussed a park donation, and endowment fund for park maintenance, with Hazel Park. We intend to have a community give-back aspect in every city with New Standard location. Given the current crisis facing our communities, we felt it only right to take an additional step and give back directly to our retail neighbors forced to close during this time.”

New Standard opened in April, becoming one of the first in Oakland County to offer recreational marijuana. The company recently expanded its hours from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week.

The store is located at 24906 John R, Hazel Park; 248-873-0420; anewstandard.com.

