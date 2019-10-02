October 02, 2019 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Marijuana arrests increase nationwide despite legalization in more states, FBI says 

By
click to enlarge FABOI/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Faboi/Shutterstock.com

Despite the fact that marijuana has been legalized in a growing number of states, new data released by the FBI shows that the number of cannabis-related arrests has increased nationwide.

According to new numbers released by the FBI on Monday, there were 663,367 marijuana-related arrests in 2017 — an uptick from 653,249 arrests in 2016. That's an arrest every 48 seconds, Forbes reports.



The numbers come from local police agencies who shared their crime data with the federal government, compiled as part of the FBI's Uniform Crime Report system. The vast majority of the arrests — 608,775, or almost 92 percent — were for possession alone. The number for marijuana-related arrests surpassed those for aggravated assault, burglary, arson, fraud, disorderly conduct, or sex offenses, among others.

Marijuana use and possession is now legal for adults over 21 in 11 states and the District of Columbia. This includes Michigan, where voters passed Proposition 1 in 2018. Illinois has also moved to legalize marijuana in the past year. Both states legalized marijuana after the window of time the FBI was looking at.

“Prohibition is a failed and racist policy that should be relegated to the dust bin of history,” NORML executive director Erik Altieri said in a statement. “An overwhelming majority of Americans from all political persuasions want to see it brought to an end. Instead of continuing the disastrous practices of the past, it is time lawmakers at all levels begin to honor the will of their constituents and support a sensible marijuana policy focused on legalization and regulation.”

The majority of the Democratic 2020 presidential candidates — including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Andrew Yang — have said they support federal legalization, according to Leafly.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, regarded by many as the Democratic frontrunner, as well as incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, do not support federal legalization.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

More Marijuana News »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cannabis vaping — not nicotine — is primary cause of lung illness, CDC finally says Read More

  2. Leafly has devised a new way of visualizing marijuana strain profiles Read More

  3. Michigan’s war on teen vaping is clouding the issue of deadly black-market cannabis Read More

  4. After treating my dog's cancer with cannabis, he's still alive — more than three years after a vet said he'd die Read More

  5. Here are the winners of the 2019 High Times Detroit Cannabis Cup Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...