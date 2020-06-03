Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

June 05, 2020

Macomb Country gets its first marijuana provisioning center 

Clinic Cannabis Co. opened its first Michigan provisioning center in Center Line, which also makes it the first in Macomb County. The store opened for a soft opening on Friday.

Co-founder Nick Hannawa tells Metro Times for now the store is open for medical marijuana cardholders, as Center Line has opted out of recreational sales at this time, but he says he hopes to one day offer recreational sales.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently loosened her coronavirus executive orders to allow for in-person shopping at retail outlets including marijuana provisioning centers. Clinic offers curbside pick-up and delivery.

The company says it plans to expand throughout Michigan, with stores planned for Warren, Lansing, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and others. Hannawa also owns and operates the state licensed Northern Roots Provisioning Center in Oscoda.

Clinic Cannabis Co. is located at 26829 Lawrence Ave., Center Line; 248-755-2443.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

