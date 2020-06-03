Macomb Country gets its first marijuana provisioning center 

click to enlarge Clinic Cannabis Co.

Clinic Cannabis Co. opened its first Michigan provisioning center in Center Line, which also makes it the first in Macomb County. The store opened for a soft opening on Friday.Co-founder Nick Hannawa tellsfor now the store is open for medical marijuana cardholders, as Center Line has opted out of recreational sales at this time, but he says he hopes to one day offer recreational sales.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently loosened her coronavirus executive orders to allow for in-person shopping at retail outlets including marijuana provisioning centers. Clinic offers curbside pick-up and delivery.The company says it plans to expand throughout Michigan, with stores planned for Warren, Lansing, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and others. Hannawa also owns and operates the state licensed Northern Roots Provisioning Center in Oscoda.