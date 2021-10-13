Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

October 13, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Lung damage from black market vapes was less common in states with legal pot, like Michigan, study finds 

By

States that legalized marijuana may have avoided the worst outcomes from a respiratory disease outbreak tied to unregulated cannabis vaping products, a federally funded study found.

In late 2019 and early 2020, a vaping-related lung disease called EVALI led to 68 deaths and nearly 3,000 hospitalizations in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later linked the ailment to a Vitamin E acetate found in black market THC vape concentrates.

The new study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence and reported on by online news site Marijuana Moment found that the frequency of EVALI cases was lower in states where cannabis is legal for adults or where users of medical pot are allowed to grow their own.

Meanwhile, states with the highest number of EVALI cases tended to be those with blanket bans on pot use or prohibitions on medical cannabis patients cultivating their own.

The study concludes that the harm from the black market vaping products was lessened in states where weed users could obtain legal, regulated alternatives.

“Simply put, if the public can obtain products legally from reputable sources, there is less demand for illicit products,” the report states.

Cannabis remains illegal under Texas law, except for those suffering from medical conditions including cancer and PTSD. During the time covered under the study, however, the Lone Star State's medical weed laws were even more strict.

It's unclear from the analysis how Texas' prohibition played into its number of EVALI cases. There's no data from Texas to indicate how many of its cases required hospitalization during the study period, the authors note.

Michigan legalized cannabis for medical use in 2008 and adult use in 2018, though it did not have many recreational retailers at the time of the study.
A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper, San ANtonio Current. It is republished here with 

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More One Hitters »

Trending

‘Titane’ takes body horror into glorious, gender-bending overdrive
The decline and fall of American democracy is here. To fix it, we must acknowledge its presence.
An age gap mind fuck
Facebook is a public health hazard
Free Will Astrology (Oct. 13-19)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Most Popular

  1. Cannabis use could make COVID-19 breakthroughs more likely, according to study. More data is needed. Read More

  2. Why is so much weed being smuggled from Canada, where it's legal, to Michigan, where it's also legal? Read More

  3. A cannabis consumption event is coming to Ypsi, complete with a Pink Floyd cover band and laser show Read More

  4. NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber breaks ground on cannabis campus in Southwest Detroit Read More

  5. New dispensary in Whitmore Lake has grand opening Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation