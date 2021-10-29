October 29, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Lume Cannabis Co. hires 1,000th employee, says it's nation's largest single-state adult-use operator 

By
The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.
  • Courtesy photo
  • The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

Michigan-based Lume Cannabis Co. says it's hired its 1,000th employee, and that it's the nation’s largest single-state adult-use operator.

"When I first joined Lume Cannabis Co. in 2019, we had just 75 employees. Fast-forward a little over two years and we now employ 1,000 people and counting in great paying jobs with high-quality benefits," Lume president and COO Doug Hellyar said in a statement. "Our explosive growth over the last two years makes Lume one of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in Michigan. Every member of our team is integral to showing cannabis in a new light and I want to thank every single one of them for their hard work and determination."



The company opened its 26th store earlier this week in Cheboygan and says it plans to nearly double its presence by the end of the year, hiring an additional 200 workers.

It opened 13 adult-use stores this year and says it plans to have 100 stores in Michigan by 2024.

"Lume is a Michigan-born and raised company and our number one goal is to serve the cannabis needs of every Michigander, regardless of where they live," Hellyar said. "We take great pride in giving back to the communities we serve, creating jobs and providing much-needed tax revenue to local municipalities to fix roads, hire first responders and support local schools."

