Lucky Leaf Expo to bring cannabis conference to Detroit in March 

If you’re looking to join Michigan’s budding marijuana industry, or just want to network with other canna-business experts, you may be into the Lucky Leaf Expo.The expo will come to Detroit on March 25 and 26 at Cobo... uhhh, make that Huntington Place . That’s what they’re calling it now, right? It’s hard to keep up with how many times they change the name of that place.Before all the stoners out there get the wrong idea, this isn’t quite a marijuana flower convention. It’s a two-day conference where entrepreneurs and industry insiders will share their knowledge of the business and legal side of the cannabis industry, although, there will be more than “100 exhibitors” selling their products. Take that however you want.Michigan has reportedly collected about $271 million in legal, adult-use marijuana tax revenue since 2019 with no signs of slowing down.Scheduled talks include topics like cultivation techniques, compliance, marketing the endocannabinoid system, cannabis genetics, and updates on Michigan’s regulatory frameworks.An infused-cooking demonstration and pre-show cannabis crash course is also planned for March 24.“Michigan is emerging as a pillar of the Midwest cannabis industry evident by the state’s explosive expansion over the last two years. Lucky Leaf Expo is beyond excited to bring our conference to Motor City,” said Marketing Director Mark Edwards. “We know there is a lot of interest in this market, so we are making sure to offer programming and networking opportunities tailored to suit any need. From local entrepreneurs to international investors, the Lucky Leaf Expo will have something for everyone.”More information, including tickets, can be found at luckyleafexpo.com