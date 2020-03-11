Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

March 11, 2020 News & Views » Metro Retro

Email
Print
Share

Nearly 30 years ago, John Sinclair left Detroit amid a storm of controvery 

Looking back on 40 years of MT

By
click to enlarge mt40logowtag-reduced.jpg

As we count down to our 40th anniversary in October, we’ve been revisiting our archives to highlight Metro Times stories that resonate in 2020.

29 years ago in Metro Times: Arts advocate and marijuana activist John Sinclair was selling off his record collection, getting ready to leave Detroit for New Orleans amid a storm of controversy. The former MC5 manager and marijuana rights instigator (he was famously jailed for possession, inspiring the annual Ann Arbor Hash Bash and an eponymous John Lennon protest song) says he was fired from his job as editor of Detroit Council of the Arts’ City Arts Quarterly when he planned to run a story about the Cochrane Plan, the Tiger Stadium Fan Club’s proposal that called for renovating Tiger Stadium (not unlike Boston’s Fenway Park) instead of building a new taxpayer-financed stadium as Mayor Coleman Young and Wayne County exec Ed McNamara wanted. (DCA refused to comment.) Ground broke for the Tigers’ new Comerica Park in 1997, Tiger Stadium closed in 1999, and Sinclair, after a stint in Amsterdam, eventually returned to Detroit, where he was one of the first customers to buy legal recreational marijuana.

What was happening: Babes in Toyland at Club Heidelberg, David Hockney exhibit at Detroit Public Library

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Metro Retro

More Metro Retro »

Most Popular

  1. Hope College student quarantined, tested for coronavirus in Michigan Read More

  2. As coronavirus spreads, Detroit to restore water to thousands of households, offer moratorium on shutoffs Read More

  3. Joe Biden lashes out at Detroit autoworker: 'You're full of shit,' then hushes aide Read More

  4. Detroit rapper 42 Dugg charged for using gun at a gun range Read More

  5. How Michigan is bracing for a coronavirus outbreak Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...