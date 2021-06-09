Live music is returning to metro Detroit this summer — here’s what’s up 

Listen closely. Do you hear it? No? How about now? Ah, yes. That sound you hear is the sweet, sweet symphony of serotonin returning to our brains, our banking apps alerting us of unusually high spending on ticketing sites, and, yes, folks, the return of live fucking music.
There was a time, not too long ago (OK, like, two months ago) when we thought that we might never rage again. In early 2020, we watched our concert hopes, dreams, and realities fade into black as our fear, anxiety, and worst nightmares came to fruition. First, Billie Eilish pulled the plug on her highly anticipated massive world tour, including a Detroit stop at Little Caesars Arena, and acts big, small, and, well, Dave Matthews Band followed suit. If we're being honest, there was a time when we at Metro Times thought we might never publish another concert guide for our music-hungry readers, let alone see the day where we could, once again, pay $15 for a Bud Lite and take part in one of the greatest joys in life: connecting with strangers and friends alike through music.
Well, we have some good news: Concerts are happening, and we've got the deets on the what, when, and where of it all. While it might feel as though things are totally normal and as if 2*2* never happened, when it comes to attending live events this year, please keep in mind that venues have the right to enforce protocols and safety measures to keep us safe and so that these hard-hit venues, performers, stage crews, and staff don't have to go through whatever the fuck that was ever again.
Say goodbye to your savings and say hello to your summer plans. Damn, it's good to be back.
JUNECavalleria in Concert
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com; $49.50+.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 @ The Crofoot Festival Grounds
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $200 for a pod.
George Clinton and the Parliament-Funkadelic
Thursday, June 24 @ Sound Board at Motor City Casino
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; soundboarddetroit.com; $48+.
Subtronics
Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 @ The Crofoot Festival Grounds
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $175 for a pod.
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
Saturday, June 26 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $25+.
JULY'80s vs. '90s: The Mega 80's vs. Class of '98
Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 @ The Magic Bag
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $20.
Sheila E. with Monica Blaire
Wednesday, July 7 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Alexandra Kay and Cooper Alan
Saturday, July 10 @ El Club
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $20.
Avery Sunshine with Mike Phillips
Wednesday, July 14 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Kirk Whalum & Keiko Matsui
Wednesday, July 21 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Greyson Chance
Saturday, July 24 @ Magic Stick
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $25+.
Chicago
Sunday, July 25 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $30.50+.
Drama
Monday, July 26 @ Marble Bar
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; themarblebar.com; $15.
Gerald Albright with Kim Waters and Kayla Waters
Wednesday, July 28 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
The Black Crowes
Thursday, July 29 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29+.
James Taylor and his All-Star Band with Jackson Browne
Sunday, Aug. 1 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29+.
Japanese Breakfast
Wednesday, Aug. 4 @ St. Andrew's Hall
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $25+.
PJ Morton
Wednesday, Aug. 4 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Chris Stapleton
Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $81+.
Domestic Problems
Saturday, Aug. 7 @ The Magic Bag
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $15.
3 Doors Down
Saturday, Aug. 7 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29+
Guns 'N' Roses
Sunday, Aug. 8 @ Comerica Park
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 2110 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com. $49.50+.
Jason Mraz
Sunday, Aug. 8 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com; $30+.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer
Tuesday, Aug. 10 @ Comerica Park
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 2110 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com. $59.50+.
Dave Matthews Band
Wednesday, Aug. 11 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $45.50+.
Xavier Wulf
Wednesday, Aug. 11 @ El Club
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $26.
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah & the Hamiltones with Mumu Fresh
Wednesday, Aug. 11 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Tanya Tucker
Wednesday, Aug. 11 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-3980; royaloakmusictheatre.com; $35+.
Lindsey Stirling
Thursday, Aug. 12 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $25+.
99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Friday, Aug. 13 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 4 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $40+.
Ted Nugent
Saturday, Aug. 14 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $25+.
Deftones
Sunday, Aug. 15 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.
Kings of Leon with Cold War Kids
Sunday, Aug. 15 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $36.50+.
Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle
Wednesday, Aug. 18 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Electric Six
Thursday, Aug. 19 @ Blind Pig
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com; $15.
Louis the Child
Friday, Aug. 20 @ The Masonic
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 500 Temple St., Detroit; 313-832-7100; masonicdetroit.com; $29.99+.
Modest Mouse
Friday, Aug. 20 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com; $39.50+.
HOT 107.5 Summer Jamz with Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, Baby Face Ray, and Erica Banks
Saturday, Aug. 21 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+
Daryl Hall & John Oates with Squeeze and KT Tunstall
Saturday, Aug. 21 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.
Zoe
Saturday, Aug. 21 @ St. Andrew's Hall
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $42.50+.
105.9 KISS FM Block Party with 112, Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, Ginuwine
Sunday, Aug. 22 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+
Charley Crockett
Sunday, Aug. 22 @ El Club
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $32.50.
Maroon 5
Monday, Aug. 23 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $89+.
Will Downing with Lin Rountree
Wednesday, Aug. 25 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Riff Raff
Thursday, Aug. 26 @ Blind Pig
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com; $20.
The Mountain Goats
Thursday, Aug. 26 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-3980; royaloakmusictheatre.com; $30+.
Luttrell
Thursday, Aug. 26 @ Magic Stick
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $15+.
Stormy Chromer with Chirp, Act Casual, Sabbatical Bob, ZZvava, Warlock's Grave, and more
Friday, Aug. 27, Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29 @ Blind Pig
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com; $15+.
Summer White Party with Vivian Green, Jon B, Raheem DeVaughn, and Marsha Ambrosius
Sunday, Aug. 29 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $40.50+
Korn and Staind with '68 and Fire From the Gods
Tuesday, Aug. 31 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.
KISS
Wednesday, Sept. 1 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $52.50+.
Najee & Friends
Wednesday, Sept. 1 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
LowDown Brass Band
Thursday, Sept. 2 @ Loving Touch
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; $15+.
The Doobie Brothers
Thursday, Sept. 2 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.
Myspace Emo Prom with Taking Back Emo
Saturday, Sept. 4 @ The Magic Bag
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $15.
Modern English
Sunday, Sept. 5 @ The Magic Bag
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $20.
Waxahatchee with Katy Kirby
Tuesday, Sept. 7 @ Majestic Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $23+.
Pop Evil
Thursday, Sept. 8 @ St. Andrew's Hall
Doors open at 5 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $35+.
Incognito & Maysa
Wednesday, Sept. 8 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
American Aquarium with Katie Pruitt
Wednesday, Sept. 8 @ The Magic Bag
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $20.
Natewantstobattle
Wednesday, Sept. 8 @ Loving Touch
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; $17+.
Armor for Sleep
Thursday, Sept. 9 @ St. Andrew's Hall
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $25+.
Dead & Company
Friday, Sept. 10 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $100+.
Brad Paisley with Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe
Saturday, Sept. 11 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $30.25+.
Dinosaur Jr. with Ryley Walker
Saturday, Sept. 11 @ Majestic Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $30+.
Sad Summer Festival with All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, the Maine, and more
Saturday, Sept. 11 @ The Crofoot Festival Grounds
Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $45.
Tiffany with Square Pegz
Sunday, Sept. 12 @ The Magic Bag
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $25.
Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair
Sunday, Sept. 12 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $92+.
Faye Webster
Monday, Sept. 13 @ El Club
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $19.
Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini
Tuesday, Sept. 14 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $39.95+.
Kindred the Family Soul and Rahsaan Patterson
Wednesday, Sept. 15 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Torres
Wednesday, Sept. 15 @ Marble Bar
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; themarblebar.com; $12.
311
Thursday, Sept. 16 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk
Friday, Sept. 17 @ The Magic Bag
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $25.
Alan Jackson
Friday, Sept. 17 @ Little Caesars Arena
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $39.99+.
Maz Jobrani
Friday, Sept. 17 @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; soundboarddetroit.com; $22+.
101.1 WRIF presents RIFF Fest with Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Avatar, Candlebox, and Ayron Jones
Saturday, Sept. 18 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $25.25+.
Megadeth and Lamb of God with Trivium and In Flames
Sunday, Sept. 19 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 4 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.
Bettye Lavette
Sunday, Sept. 19 @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; soundboarddetroit.com; $26+.
Breland
Sunday, Sep. 19 @ El Club
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $26.
Gordon Lightfoot
Sunday, Sept. 19 and Monday, Sep. 20 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-3980; royaloakmusictheatre.com; $57.50+.
Harry Styles with Jenny Lewis
Monday, Sept. 20 @ Little Caesars Arena
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; Sold out, resale tickets only.
Primus performing Rush's A Farewell to Kings with The Sword and Wolfmother
Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $30.50+
Watsky
Tuesday, Sept. 21 @ St. Andrew's Hall
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $20+.
Bob Mould
Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ St. Andrew's Hall
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $25.50+.
Too Many Zooz with Big Freedia
Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ Majestic Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $25+.
Damien Escobar
Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ The Aretha
Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.