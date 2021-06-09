Live music is returning to metro Detroit this summer — here’s what’s up 

click to enlarge Photography Stock Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

Guns 'N' Roses perform Sunday, Aug. 8 at Comerica Park.

Listen closely. Do you hear it? No? How about now? Ah, yes. That sound you hear is the sweet, sweet symphony of serotonin returning to our brains, our banking apps alerting us of unusually high spending on ticketing sites, and, yes, folks, the return of live fucking music.

There was a time, not too long ago (OK, like, two months ago) when we thought that we might never rage again. In early 2020, we watched our concert hopes, dreams, and realities fade into black as our fear, anxiety, and worst nightmares came to fruition. First, Billie Eilish pulled the plug on her highly anticipated massive world tour, including a Detroit stop at Little Caesars Arena, and acts big, small, and, well, Dave Matthews Band followed suit. If we're being honest, there was a time when we at Metro Times thought we might never publish another concert guide for our music-hungry readers, let alone see the day where we could, once again, pay $15 for a Bud Lite and take part in one of the greatest joys in life: connecting with strangers and friends alike through music.

Well, we have some good news: Concerts are happening, and we've got the deets on the what, when, and where of it all. While it might feel as though things are totally normal and as if 2*2* never happened, when it comes to attending live events this year, please keep in mind that venues have the right to enforce protocols and safety measures to keep us safe and so that these hard-hit venues, performers, stage crews, and staff don't have to go through whatever the fuck that was ever again.

Say goodbye to your savings and say hello to your summer plans. Damn, it's good to be back.

JUNE

Saturday, June 12 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com; $49.50+.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 @ The Crofoot Festival Grounds

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $200 for a pod.

George Clinton and the Parliament-Funkadelic

Thursday, June 24 @ Sound Board at Motor City Casino

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; soundboarddetroit.com; $48+.

Subtronics

Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 @ The Crofoot Festival Grounds

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $175 for a pod.

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers

Saturday, June 26 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $25+.

Sheila E. performs Wednesday, July 7 at the Aretha.

JULY

Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 @ The Magic Bag

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $20.

Sheila E. with Monica Blaire

Wednesday, July 7 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

Alexandra Kay and Cooper Alan

Saturday, July 10 @ El Club

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $20.

Avery Sunshine with Mike Phillips

Wednesday, July 14 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

Kirk Whalum & Keiko Matsui

Wednesday, July 21 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

Greyson Chance

Saturday, July 24 @ Magic Stick

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $25+.

Chicago

Sunday, July 25 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $30.50+.

Drama

Monday, July 26 @ Marble Bar

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; themarblebar.com; $15.

Gerald Albright with Kim Waters and Kayla Waters

Wednesday, July 28 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

The Black Crowes

Thursday, July 29 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29+.

click to enlarge Pamela Littky

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer perform Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Comerica Park.

AUGUST

James Taylor and his All-Star Band with Jackson Browne

Sunday, Aug. 1 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29+.

Japanese Breakfast

Wednesday, Aug. 4 @ St. Andrew's Hall

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $25+.

PJ Morton

Wednesday, Aug. 4 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

Chris Stapleton

Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $81+.

Domestic Problems

Saturday, Aug. 7 @ The Magic Bag

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $15.

3 Doors Down

Saturday, Aug. 7 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29+

Guns 'N' Roses

Sunday, Aug. 8 @ Comerica Park

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 2110 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com. $49.50+.

Jason Mraz

Sunday, Aug. 8 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com; $30+.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer

Tuesday, Aug. 10 @ Comerica Park

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 2110 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com. $59.50+.

Dave Matthews Band

Wednesday, Aug. 11 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $45.50+.

Xavier Wulf

Wednesday, Aug. 11 @ El Club

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $26.

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah & the Hamiltones with Mumu Fresh

Wednesday, Aug. 11 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

Tanya Tucker

Wednesday, Aug. 11 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-3980; royaloakmusictheatre.com; $35+.

click to enlarge Zoe Rain

Drama perform Monday, July 26 at Marble Bar.

Lindsey Stirling

Thursday, Aug. 12 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $25+.

99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts

Friday, Aug. 13 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 4 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $40+.

Ted Nugent

Saturday, Aug. 14 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $25+.

Deftones

Sunday, Aug. 15 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.

Kings of Leon with Cold War Kids

Sunday, Aug. 15 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $36.50+.

Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle

Wednesday, Aug. 18 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

Electric Six

Thursday, Aug. 19 @ Blind Pig

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com; $15.

Louis the Child

Friday, Aug. 20 @ The Masonic

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 500 Temple St., Detroit; 313-832-7100; masonicdetroit.com; $29.99+.

Modest Mouse

Friday, Aug. 20 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com; $39.50+.

HOT 107.5 Summer Jamz with Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, Baby Face Ray, and Erica Banks

Saturday, Aug. 21 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+

Daryl Hall & John Oates with Squeeze and KT Tunstall

Saturday, Aug. 21 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.

Zoe

Saturday, Aug. 21 @ St. Andrew's Hall

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $42.50+.

105.9 KISS FM Block Party with 112, Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, Ginuwine

Sunday, Aug. 22 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+

Charley Crockett

Sunday, Aug. 22 @ El Club

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $32.50.

Maroon 5

Monday, Aug. 23 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $89+.

Will Downing with Lin Rountree

Wednesday, Aug. 25 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

Riff Raff

Thursday, Aug. 26 @ Blind Pig

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com; $20.

The Mountain Goats

Thursday, Aug. 26 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-3980; royaloakmusictheatre.com; $30+.

Luttrell

Thursday, Aug. 26 @ Magic Stick

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $15+.

Stormy Chromer with Chirp, Act Casual, Sabbatical Bob, ZZvava, Warlock's Grave, and more

Friday, Aug. 27, Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29 @ Blind Pig

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com; $15+.

Summer White Party with Vivian Green, Jon B, Raheem DeVaughn, and Marsha Ambrosius

Sunday, Aug. 29 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $40.50+

Korn and Staind with '68 and Fire From the Gods

Tuesday, Aug. 31 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.

Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair perform Sunday, Sept. 12 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

SEPTEMBER

KISS

Wednesday, Sept. 1 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $52.50+.

Najee & Friends

Wednesday, Sept. 1 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

LowDown Brass Band

Thursday, Sept. 2 @ Loving Touch

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; $15+.

The Doobie Brothers

Thursday, Sept. 2 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.

Myspace Emo Prom with Taking Back Emo

Saturday, Sept. 4 @ The Magic Bag

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $15.

Modern English

Sunday, Sept. 5 @ The Magic Bag

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $20.

Waxahatchee with Katy Kirby

Tuesday, Sept. 7 @ Majestic Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $23+.

Pop Evil

Thursday, Sept. 8 @ St. Andrew's Hall

Doors open at 5 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $35+.

Incognito & Maysa

Wednesday, Sept. 8 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

American Aquarium with Katie Pruitt

Wednesday, Sept. 8 @ The Magic Bag

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $20.

Natewantstobattle

Wednesday, Sept. 8 @ Loving Touch

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; $17+.

Armor for Sleep

Thursday, Sept. 9 @ St. Andrew's Hall

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $25+.

Dead & Company

Friday, Sept. 10 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $100+.

Brad Paisley with Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe

Saturday, Sept. 11 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $30.25+.

Dinosaur Jr. with Ryley Walker

Saturday, Sept. 11 @ Majestic Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $30+.

Sad Summer Festival with All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, the Maine, and more

Saturday, Sept. 11 @ The Crofoot Festival Grounds

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $45.

Tiffany with Square Pegz

Sunday, Sept. 12 @ The Magic Bag

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $25.

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair

Sunday, Sept. 12 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $92+.

Faye Webster

Monday, Sept. 13 @ El Club

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $19.

Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini

Tuesday, Sept. 14 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $39.95+.

Kindred the Family Soul and Rahsaan Patterson

Wednesday, Sept. 15 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

Torres

Wednesday, Sept. 15 @ Marble Bar

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; themarblebar.com; $12.

311

Thursday, Sept. 16 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk

Friday, Sept. 17 @ The Magic Bag

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com; $25.

Alan Jackson

Friday, Sept. 17 @ Little Caesars Arena

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $39.99+.

Maz Jobrani

Friday, Sept. 17 @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; soundboarddetroit.com; $22+.

101.1 WRIF presents RIFF Fest with Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Avatar, Candlebox, and Ayron Jones

Saturday, Sept. 18 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $25.25+.

Megadeth and Lamb of God with Trivium and In Flames

Sunday, Sept. 19 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 4 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $29.50+.

Bettye Lavette

Sunday, Sept. 19 @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; soundboarddetroit.com; $26+.

Breland

Sunday, Sep. 19 @ El Club

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; $26.

Gordon Lightfoot

Sunday, Sept. 19 and Monday, Sep. 20 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-3980; royaloakmusictheatre.com; $57.50+.

Harry Styles with Jenny Lewis

Monday, Sept. 20 @ Little Caesars Arena

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; Sold out, resale tickets only.

Primus performing Rush's A Farewell to Kings with The Sword and Wolfmother

Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com; $30.50+

Watsky

Tuesday, Sept. 21 @ St. Andrew's Hall

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $20+.

Bob Mould

Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ St. Andrew's Hall

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com; $25.50+.

Too Many Zooz with Big Freedia

Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ Majestic Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; $25+.

Damien Escobar

Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ The Aretha

Doors open @ 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com; $16+.

