Lil Wayne's cannabis brand hits Michigan dispensaries this month 

Courtsy of GKUA Ultra Premium

Starting this month, Michigan pot smokers can breathe easy with Weezy.Lil Wayne — the rapper, weed connoisseur, robot from The Masked Singer the man that brought you this line: “ Real Gs move in silence like lasagna ” — is bringing his premium cannabis brand to 30 Michigan dispensaries.Lil Wayne's GKUA Ultra Premium launched last year in California, offering an array of flower, vapes, concentrates, and CBD products that promises “the best high of your life.”“GKUA is Weezy's Weed. It's what I love, and now I'm sharing what I love with the people of Michigan,” Lil Wayne said in a press release. “These days everyone could use some help to feel inspired.”The Michigan launch will kick off Oct. 10 with in-dispensary appearances by Growing Up Hip Hop star and Young Money rapper and Lil Twist, who will meet with fans and pass out swag at House of Dank, Herbology, and The Clinic.Among the products to be released during the initial Michigan launch are flower strains, Sour Garlic Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4, as will GKUA THC Vape cartridges and pre-rolls.To locate Lil Wayne's products in Michigan, there's Weezy's Weed Finder