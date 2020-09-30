Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

October 01, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Lil Wayne's cannabis brand hits Michigan dispensaries this month 

By
click to enlarge COURTSY OF GKUA ULTRA PREMIUM
  • Courtsy of GKUA Ultra Premium

Starting this month, Michigan pot smokers can breathe easy with Weezy.

Lil Wayne — the rapper, weed connoisseur, robot from The Masked Singer, and the man that brought you this line: “Real Gs move in silence like lasagna” — is bringing his premium cannabis brand to 30 Michigan dispensaries.



Lil Wayne's GKUA Ultra Premium launched last year in California, offering an array of flower, vapes, concentrates, and CBD products that promises “the best high of your life.”

“GKUA is Weezy's Weed. It's what I love, and now I'm sharing what I love with the people of Michigan,” Lil Wayne said in a press release. “These days everyone could use some help to feel inspired.”


The Michigan launch will kick off Oct. 10 with in-dispensary appearances by Growing Up Hip Hop star and Young Money rapper and Lil Twist, who will meet with fans and pass out swag at House of Dank, Herbology, and The Clinic.

Among the products to be released during the initial Michigan launch are flower strains, Sour Garlic Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4, as will GKUA THC Vape cartridges and pre-rolls.

To locate Lil Wayne's products in Michigan, there's Weezy's Weed Finder.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen has never smoked pot, but she would still defend your right to do it in her long shot bid for president Read More

  2. Michigan recalls numerous varieties of marijuana flower sold at nine dispensaries statewide Read More

  3. Why Michigan's marijuana market is exploding Read More

  4. Cannabis vape cartridges sold at Detroit's Plan B Wellness recalled for containing vitamin E acetate Read More

  5. Ottawa County just got its first recreational marijuana store Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit