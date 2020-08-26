Letters: I’m new to Michigan. What are the marijuana laws? 

Hello, I’m curious on the recreational use guidelines in Detroit. I will be moving here and I’m curious on the laws. —Alexis M.
Hi Alexis. Thanks for reaching out, and welcome to Michigan!
We covered these issues in last year’s 4/20 issue; look up our article “Michigan’s cannabis laws for dummies: The dos and don’ts of dope.” In a nutshell, any adult 21 or older can use and possess cannabis. People can travel with up to 2.5 oz. of cannabis flower or 15 grams of concentrate anywhere except on a school property, school bus, or a correctional institution. (For perspective: A plastic sandwich bag holds about 2 oz. of cannabis flower; concentrate cartridges tend to be .5 gram or 1 gram each.) At home, people can possess up to 10 oz. of flower as long as anything over 2.5 oz. is locked up. Violations are a civil infraction punishable by a $100 fine.
By law, people can grow up to 12 marijuana plants per household, and if you grow your own, there’s no limit to how much marijuana you can possess.
You can find a list of stores that sell recreational cannabis on our website.
We know you have opinions! Remember, you can contact us at letters@metrotimes.com.
It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.