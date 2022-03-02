Lansing brewery suddenly realizes it shouldn’t host ‘MAGA Mixer’ 

click to enlarge
- Shutterstock
- Two Trump supporters sporting MAGA hats, draped in Trump flags.
Public outcry has prompted a Lansing brewery to cancel a fundraising event it was hosting for supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The “MAGA Mixer” was planned for March 26 at the Lansing Brewing Company at 518 E. Shiawasee St.
The organizers – Republicans for National Renewal and Grand Opportunity USA (GOUSA) – were raising money for Trump-endorsed candidates by selling tickets to the mixer for $70 to $125.
Backlash from patrons flooded social media, with many people saying they would never again frequent the brewery.
“You have the absolute right to host whomever you would like at your brewery,” Indivisible Michigan tweeted
. “We have the absolute right to not spend a dime on your beer or at your brewery. Choices have consequences.”
On Sunday, the brewery said it was no longer hosting the event.
“After learning more about the member mixer booked in our Stockhouse on 3/26, this event can no longer be held in our space — it has been cancelled,” Lansing Brewing Company wrote on Facebook
. “As a brewery, we focus on great beer, great food, and providing a space for you, our community, with open doors — where people with different backgrounds and beliefs can come together, sit at a table, converse, use space for their event and toast great beer while eating great food.”
More than 1,000 people responded, with many saying they will boycott the brewery.
On the groups’ event page
, organizers said the mixer was “centered around creating the unity needed among the grassroots to get all of Trump’s endorsed candidates across the finish line.”
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.