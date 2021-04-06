Lake Super State University offers first scholarships for its cannabis chemistry program

Lake Superior State University opened the first cannabis chemistry program in the nation in 2019, and now it’s offering its first cannabis chemistry scholarships.
Students pursuing a degree in cannabis chemistry at the university in Sault Ste. Marie are now eligible for an annual $1,200 scholarship.
Steadfast Labs, a marijuana testing facility based in Hazel Park, established the scholarships for students who are at least sophomores with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Students who live in Wayne and Oakland counties, where Steadfast Labs serves, will be given preference.
“We are very excited about this latest collaboration with Steadfast Labs,” Steven Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at LSSU, said in a statement Monday. “This donation not only continues our trendsetting ways in this vital new field but also makes our already affordable tuition even more reasonable.”
“It is our great pleasure to grant this unprecedented scholarship for a cutting-edge program in an innovative industry,” Avram Zallen, founder and CEO of Steadfast Labs, said. “This grant is another opportunity for Steadfast to help LSSU students pursue careers in this exciting and important industry. ”
In February 2020, the university opened the Cannabis Center of Excellence, a state-of-the-art facility that trains “the next generation of chemists that possess the skills necessary to thrive in both the scientific and cannabis communities.”
“This generosity from Steadfast Labs is the latest example how our Cannabis Center of Excellence continues to pave the way in this discipline," LSSU President Rodney S. Hanley said. "The scholarship reinforces key components of our vision statement: being vanguard-focused and driving social mobility. Our growing relationship with Steadfast Labs additionally furthers numerous parts of our strategic plan, including enhancing academic offerings, positioning cannabis studies as a national leader of academic inquiry, and bolstering community partnerships.”
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.