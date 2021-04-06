Lake Super State University offers first scholarships for its cannabis chemistry program

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Cannabis lab file photo.

Lake Superior State University opened the first cannabis chemistry program in the nation in 2019, and now it’s offering its first cannabis chemistry scholarships.

Students pursuing a degree in cannabis chemistry at the university in Sault Ste. Marie are now eligible for an annual $1,200 scholarship.

Steadfast Labs, a marijuana testing facility based in Hazel Park, established the scholarships for students who are at least sophomores with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Students who live in Wayne and Oakland counties, where Steadfast Labs serves, will be given preference.

“We are very excited about this latest collaboration with Steadfast Labs,” Steven Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at LSSU, said in a statement Monday. “This donation not only continues our trendsetting ways in this vital new field but also makes our already affordable tuition even more reasonable.”

“It is our great pleasure to grant this unprecedented scholarship for a cutting-edge program in an innovative industry,” Avram Zallen, founder and CEO of Steadfast Labs, said. “This grant is another opportunity for Steadfast to help LSSU students pursue careers in this exciting and important industry. ”

In February 2020, the university opened the Cannabis Center of Excellence, a state-of-the-art facility that trains “the next generation of chemists that possess the skills necessary to thrive in both the scientific and cannabis communities.”

“This generosity from Steadfast Labs is the latest example how our Cannabis Center of Excellence continues to pave the way in this discipline," LSSU President Rodney S. Hanley said. "The scholarship reinforces key components of our vision statement: being vanguard-focused and driving social mobility. Our growing relationship with Steadfast Labs additionally furthers numerous parts of our strategic plan, including enhancing academic offerings, positioning cannabis studies as a national leader of academic inquiry, and bolstering community partnerships.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.