Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 6, 2021

Judge strikes down part of massive marijuana recall in Michigan

Posted By on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge More than 400 dispensaries in Michigan were impacted by the cannabis recall. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • More than 400 dispensaries in Michigan were impacted by the cannabis recall.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge temporary halted part of a massive recall of marijuana that left more than 400 dispensaries with the choice of destroying their cannabis products or getting them retested.

Chief Judge Christopher Murray on Friday limited the recall to one of the company’s two labs – Viridis Laboratories in Lansing. The recall at Viridis Laboratories in Bay City was temporarily struck down while the case wends its way through the court.



The recall was issued for both labs, even though the failed tests were at the Lansing facility.

The recall was the largest in state history and affected $229 million in cannabis products tested by Veridis Laboratories.

The judge’s ruling means dispensaries can resume selling cannabis products tested at the Bay City lab.

“While we maintain that the entire recall was completely without merit, we applaud the Court for at least reversing the MRA’s faulty decision to recall products tested at Viridis Bay City,” Kevin Blair, attorney with Honigman LLP, said in a statement. “This ill-advised recall has caused irreparable harm not only to Viridis but to growers, retailers and consumers throughout the state. The MRA needs to be held fully accountable for violating state law, ignoring the advice of respected national experts and causing mass disruption to the Michigan cannabis industry.”

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued the recall last month. The MRA said the lab results were inaccurate and unreliable for thousands of pounds of flower and edibles tested between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16 and presented a potential health risk to consumers.

Viridis Laboratories filed a lawsuit against the agency on Nov. 22, arguing that the action was “unjustified, prejudiced and retaliatory.”

Viridis CEO Greg Michaud pledged to continue helping dispensaries impacted by the recall.

“Throughout this entire process we’ve worked tirelessly to minimize interruptions to our customers and help them get products back on shelves,” Michaud said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and ensure the health and safety of patients and adult-use consumers through our scientific expertise and use of the safest, most accurate testing methods.”

The MRA has declined to discuss the recall, citing the litigation.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Marijuana News

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ferndale's latest recreational dispensary, Crucial, celebrates grand opening with rapper Tee Grizzley Read More

  2. Michigan company now sells cannabis plant clones to the public, a state first Read More

  3. Massive marijuana recall in Michigan leads to lawsuit from testing lab Read More

  4. Cannabis dispensary made out of shipping containers opens in Michigan Read More

  5. Thousands of pounds of marijuana forced off shelves in Michigan’s largest cannabis recall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation