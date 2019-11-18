Joe Biden says marijuana may be a 'gateway drug,' despite evidence to the contrary 

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

When it comes to marijuana, Joe Biden is behind the times.

The 76-year-old former vice president said Sunday that he’s opposed to legalizing weed because it could be a “gateway drug,” a position that separates him from most of his Democratic opponents.

Delaware Senator Joe Biden on the floor in 1994, defending his crime bill against the charge that it wasn't tough enough. "There are 60 new penalties, 60 new death penalties! Brand new! 60!" pic.twitter.com/mtUQ3B74P7 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 4, 2019