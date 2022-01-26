Jimmy Doom to host The Old Miami Barfly Awards

click to enlarge Mickey Lyons

Jimmy Doom cracks open a cold one during a recent adult Easter egg hunt at the Old Miami.

Now this sounds like some good, clean fun at one of Detroit's diviest bars. The Old Miami is hosting a comedy roast of some of its best customers — "the people that have kept us open 42 years!" the venue says, adding, "Guaranteed to be one of the most talked-about events of the year."

The event is hosted by Jimmy Doom, the writer, actor, former punk rocker, occasionalcontributor, and man about town (of Detroit's underbelly), so we know it's going to be a night loaded with laughs.Dress attire is black tie-ish. Just try your best. That's what the Old Miami has been doing since it opened in the Cass Corridor in 1980.

Starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29; 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; facebook.com/theoldmiami. Tickets are $5.

