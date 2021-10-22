October 22, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Summary: Java Burn is a healthy coffee additive supplement with eight ingredients formulated by John Barban to enhance the speed and effectiveness of the metabolism's efficiency for burning fat, losing weight and enjoying all-day sustainable energy levels.
Dieting…. We all have been there. We all have tried different methods for losing that extra weight. Some of them proved to be quite effective, while others, well, not so much.
Boosting your metabolism’s speed and performance has been proved to be an effective way to get rid of the extra weight. And proper dieting is the ground factor for good metabolism. Listen, I am not talking about starving yourselves to death. On the contrary, a healthy diet, followed by exercise can do a lot for your body and overall health - alongside some helping hand.
Enter, supplements - or rather, the exquisitely-made, patent-pending, Java Burn.
It is widely known that supplements are the ultimate ally in boosting one’s overall health status - especially when they come made of all-natural ingredients. As one of the most proclaimed supplements out there, the Java Burn has earned a stellar reputation as being the utmost addition to keep your wellbeing in check. We’re talking energy boost, overall improved focus, and a dramatically enforced metabolism.
But, what is it that makes the Java Burn stand out from the crowd and earn its spot among the best metabolism-boosting supplements? Wonder not, as we elaborated a whole review to give you a proper insight into what the Java Burn does, how it works, the ingredients it uses, and its overall effect on your metabolism and health!
Let’s dive in!
Known to be the world’s most famous weight loss formula, Java Burn is a 100% safe and natural dietary supplement that you can simply add to your morning routine. Combined with your morning coffee, this supplement can significantly boost your metabolism, which then leads to faster and more efficient weight loss.
This natural dietary formula comes in individual packets, which is quite handy. It allows users to get the same amount of formula with every single cup of coffee. Scientifically proven, the Java Burn contains just the right proprietary combination of ingredients that can boost your energy and drive your metabolism from slow or moderate to super-speedy and highly functioning!
The Java Burn formula plenishes with antioxidants, amino acids, and minerals. Such include the ever-favorite green tea extract, Chromium, as well as L-Theanine. These ingredients add a lot to the overall health and wellbeing of a person. The formula is entirely safe and natural which means it doesn’t lead to any unwanted side effects but maximizes its effects.
Manufactured in the USA in an FDA-Approved and GMP-certified facility, the Java Burn supplement is entirely vegetarian, gluten-free, and non-GMO. The magic Java Burn formula comes in the form of a powder, so it can be easily added and consumed with your morning cup. As it dissolves quickly, you can take it as soon as 10 seconds after pouring it into your coffee drink.
Before we go deeper into how this formula works and the magic transformation it can do to your body, let’s have a look at some of the ground details about Java Burn:
Now that the basics are properly overlayed, let's tear into each section of this Java Burn review to find out if the product actually works or not.
Metabolism - it converts food into energy!
Metabolism is the process of converting the food we eat into usable energy. And even when you rest or sleep, your body needs energy for all the basic functions like breathing and blood circulation. For the body to be able to carry out these functions, it uses the calories from the food you consume and the beverages you drink.
The number of calories your body uses for the ground functions and processes is also known as basal metabolic rate, or simply, metabolism. The human metabolism is the key when it comes to weight loss – it basically defines how many calories the body will burn and at what speed the process will occur. So, it is safe to say that the ground factor for reducing weight is the metabolism’ speed.
Now, not every person is made the same. Some people have a fast metabolism and are able to burn calories at a greater speed. For others, a speedy metabolism is not their stronger side. People with faster metabolism can burn calories faster throughout the day. Moreover, these people also have an increase in their energy levels.
What about those with slower metabolism?
If you have a slower metabolism, your body will still burn fat but at a far slower rate. In other words, the body will struggle to lose excess weight, speed-wise. What will most often happen is that a slow metabolism will store the accumulated fat in the belly area or the thighs. As the metabolism is delayed in its function, it may also leave you feeling deprived of energy. If you are the one to have struggled with a snail metabolism, natural dietary supplements are what you should be looking at next. Particularly, give the Java Burn a try!
As a natural supplement, Java Burn will help the body boost the energy levels for the remainder of the day, and will at the same time, significantly increase the metabolism’s speed. In turn, this will make the entire process of losing weight easier and faster. If that's not enough, the team behind the Java Burn claims that the formula is great for improving the body’s overall health and mental focus.
Java Burn comes with very easy dosage instructions. The weight loss formula comes in the form of a powder, divided into single packets and intended for oral use. Each packet contains 2.5g of powder whereas each box contains 30 individual packets. It is recommended to use a single packet in combination with your cup of coffee every morning.
Except for coffee, this formula can also be consumed with water, tea, or yogurt. However, users claim that this formula mixed with coffee is the best combination out of all these beverages. Java Burn is tasteless so you can enjoy the full taste of your morning coffee without even noticing the supplement in it.
Java Burn dietary formula works well with any coffee brew out there which is yet another advantage. You don’t have to change the type of coffee you take to actually add the Java Burn Formula to your routine. Whatever brew of coffee you drink - the Java Burn will be compatible with it.
Even though it is recommended to be used in the mornings, Java Burn can be consumed at any time during the day. However, for optimal results and a promising weight loss, it is best to mix it with your morning cup.
This dietary formula is known to have all-natural ingredients, mixed into a perfect combination for optimal weight loss results. Java Burn Supplement is filler- and additive-free, with no artificial colors or preservatives. Made in an FDA-approved facility, this supplement has been developed under strict and precise regulations that add to the final quality of the product.
The Java Burn developers claim their product will melt the fat away quickly if taken following the instructions. To be able to see significant results, it is recommended to use the product for a whole month, or for greater effects, from 3 to 6 months. Following the 6-month period, users will be able to see the product efficiency and its impact on your metabolism.
But, why mix it with coffee?
Coffee is known to be of great help in reducing fat when consumed in moderation.
It also helps reduce food cravings. The Java Burn formula combined with coffee will enhance the whole metabolism activation process, by delivering ingredients that will optimize the metabolism performance and increase the overall fat burn. Plus, the manufacturers of Java Burn note that, as the formula is all-natural, it genuinely detoxifies and cleanses the body from toxins whilst also repairing damaged cells.
The Java Burn ingredients can also enhance various brain functions and balance the insulin levels at the same time. As a vetted supplement, it can be a great relief for people suffering from appetite balance disorder. Plus, it has been proved that the Java Burn Supplement is a great tool in balancing out blood pressure levels. Overall,
the supplement has a lot to offer for your overall health and your metabolism performance.
Simply – it makes the metabolism work with a greater speed so the body can lose weight naturally. This results in higher energy levels throughout the day.
And what do you have to do?
Basically, just add the Java Burn coffee additive supplement to your morning coffee and sip as usual. The only thing that is required on your part is to only use a single pack for each coffee cup you take. As the product is tasteless and odorless, it won’t affect the standard quality and essence of your coffee.
The manufacturers of Java Burn claim that once consumed, the supplement will start boosting your metabolism within seconds. The certain thing is that it will show effects throughout an entire day. If the metabolism is boosted and works at a greater speed, it will allow for greater calorie burn. Burning more calories would result in losing that extra weight more quickly than usual.
Furthermore, exercise won’t harm. On the contrary, exercise can only accelerate the effects of the Java Burn and result in more concise weight loss.
Well, it is considered to be the best out of the best on the market of dietary supplements. And there is a reason for that. From energy boost to enhancing the metabolism’s speed, Java Burn has proven to be effective above and beyond. You can read all about Java Burn’s effectiveness from consumers that have consumed it whether to shed off more pounds or to feel more energized during the day.
So, yes, the Java Burn formula is quite effective and the proof of that is the existing customer stories. Feel free to explore their genuine feedback online and learn what makes the Java Burn stand out from the pack in terms of effects and quality.
Up until now, we were discussing the beneficial ingredients that Java Burn contains in its formula. Now, let’s look at each of its natural ingredients up close.
The two most powerful ingredients this patent-pending natural formula contains are green tea extract and Chlorogenic acid obtained from green coffee bean extract.
And these are the strongest ones in terms of dosage.
There is a 300mg green tea extract and 200mg Chlorogenic acid in the Java Burn coffee booster formula. These are not the only ingredients, of course. Java Burn natural dietary supplements contain 100mg L-Theanine, 100mg L-Carnitine, 20mcg of Chromium, 20mcg of Vitamin D3, 1mg of Vitamin B6, and 5mcg of Vitamin b12.
Let’s take a deeper look at how each and every single ingredient from the Java Burn Formula is beneficial for our health.
L-Carnitine
L-Carnitine is an amino acid. It can be found in many plants as well as many weight loss formulas and metabolism-boosting supplements. Once consumed, it helps the fatty acids in the cells be burned for energy. This ingredient is highly relevant for the stimulation of muscle growth. Plus, it increases the energy levels in the body.
For people that work out, L-carnitine will make sure you are energized throughout the day. L-Carnitine is also linked to testosterone increment levels. Not only that, but this ingredient helps with the removal of waste products from the body, thus providing thorough cleansing of the entire system.
L-Theanine
L-Theanine is the ingredient that can be found in green tea. L-Theanine is an amino acid and acts as a natural antioxidant. It is perfect for brain performance enhancement. Moreover, this ingredient is known to help minimize anxiety and restlessness. Many people experience jitters after drinking coffee but L-theanine makes sure you don’t experience any unwanted effects. Plus, L-Theanine improves mental function while simultaneously burning fat in the body.
Green Tea Leaf Extract
Green Tea Extract is considered the number-one weight-loss ingredient. It has been scientifically proven that green tea leaf extract helps in enhancing the body’s metabolism significantly. This ingredient allows both instant weight loss and fat reduction which makes it unique among the other ingredients.
Green Tea Leaf extract contains epigallocatechin gallate or known as EGCG. The EGCG has anti-inflammatory compounds, and it acts as a rich antioxidant. Which is what our bodies need. A rich antioxidant that makes our body toxins-free while boosting the metabolism for weight loss at a greater speed.
The Java Burn formula contains 300 mg of Green Tea Leaf Extract with high concentrations of EGCG for the ultimate results and benefits. Plus, we all know that coffee, good as it is, can also be harmful if ingested in greater dosage. The Green Tea Leaf Extract minimizes the unwanted effects of caffeine.
Chromium
One of the most essential minerals that our body needs to be able to function normally is Chromium. This ingredient helps to regulate the insulin levels in the body. It does that by regulating the intake of carbohydrates. Chromium is responsible for stabilizing the glucose and it enters the bloodstream. It also regulates how much sugar is stored as fat in the body.
Chromium deficiency can be detrimental to your body. Meaning, if the chromium levels in the body are below average or low, it can lead to diabetes and erratic blood sugar. This is what makes this mineral to be essential for our overall health and wellbeing.
As for weight loss, Chromium helps in reducing fat as it is a vital factor in how that fat is stored in the body. Plus, this mineral helps minimize food cravings and suppress unhealthy appetite.
Chlorogenic Acid
Chlorogenic acid is known as the green coffee bean extract component. This ingredient aids in preventing or controlling obesity. Chlorogenic acid maintains and regulates the management of hormones by lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the body. Furthermore, the green coffee bean extract component prevents the carbs to be absorbed in the system which can be a major cause for weight gain. Scientifically tested, it has been shown that Chromium also helps overcome the emotional side of weight loss.
Vitamin B6
Pyridoxine Hydrochloride or known as Vitamin B6 is one more on the list of ingredients found in the Java Burn Formula. This ingredient has been proven to help with water retention in the body. Meaning, you are already one step ahead of your weight loss journey. Moreover, Vitamin B6 increases the serotonin levels in the body which calls for greater relaxation and release of stress.
Vitamin D3
Greet the bone and joint helper - Vitamin D. It is a vitamin not often connected to weight-loss supplements. However, this vitamin can play a vital role in our overall health while on a diet. You wonder why?
An obese person who is struggling to lose weight frequently will have a Vitamin D Deficit. This deficit can play a major role in causing certain health risks. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to mobility difficulties and frequent falls. It is important that everyone who is having troubles with weight loss always maintains the levels of Vitamin D3 in the body. Stable levels of this vitamin in the body ensure that any obesity symptoms are put under control.
Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is here to regulate the overall process of losing weight as well as what happens after. Imagine losing the extra weight rapidly. Over time, you will start regaining all that weight again. Not with Java Burn Formula. Vitamin B12 ensures that consumers will not regain the extra weight again by modulating the metabolism rates.
All the ingredients in Java Burn Formula have been proven to help with weight reduction, fat accumulation, and many other metabolism issues. Scientifically proven, clinically trialed, and tested, the ingredients are safe to use and have not been linked to any side effects.
Every person is different, and each metabolism is unique. As a result, there is no such thing as the same-speed metabolism.
There are people that have a daily intake of more than 4,000 calories and still do not gain any weight. On the contrary, there are people that take only 2,000 calories per day and can still experience weight gain. It all depends on the body’s metabolism and how quickly the metabolic function can burn those calories.
The Java Burn dietary supplement is the solution for many people that have a slow metabolic function. Combined with their morning coffee, the Java Burn Formula can help consumers enhance the speed of their metabolism and improve its efficiency.
And the best thing about it is - it works for everyone!
With no taste and no odor, the Java Burn Supplement allows its users to eat whatever they like and drink any beverage without worrying that they will gain weight. Java Burn is making sure you won’t gain any extra weight and still be able to enjoy your favorite food and snacks. So, gourmet food and weight loss? Sounds good to me.
Caffeine is known to be one of the most popular metabolism boosters and fat burners today. And coffee lovers like that. Imagine burning fat while sitting and drinking coffee. Life just got easier, right?
Coffee is consumed by millions of people around the world. Some do it because they simply like it, some to help them wake up in the morning and give that little energy boost they need for the day, while others consume coffee for their metabolic activity. Whatever the reason, coffee is the number one beverage consumed today.
For weight loss, combining Java Burn with the morning cup of coffee can bring a huge deal of benefits. It has been proven that the speed of the metabolism can be increased over five times with daily use of the Java Burn.
Caffeine is a stimulant that increases the heartbeat by narrowing down the blood vessels. Once the heartbeat is increased, the blood flow throughout the body is also enhanced which will lead to a rapid boost of the metabolism. The body will start to work with greater intensity and more calories will be burnt. The perfect effortless way of losing weight, I would say.
But caffeine can bring much more than that. It has been proven that caffeine also adds to the improvement of cardiovascular health and heart functioning.
Now, what happens when you mix the caffeine and Java Burn?
The ingredients from the Java Burn Formula, mixed with the caffeine, maximize the boosting ability for the metabolism which results in significant and quick weight loss. Plus, the Java Burn Formula is not only for losing weight, it is here to also minimize the negative effects of caffeine on the body.
Something quite important to mention is those who are allergic to coffee should not take the Java Burn dietary supplement.
Having scientifically backed up ingredients, the Java Burn patent-pending formula might be the most unique and one-of-a-kind weight loss formula on the market today. It is, in fact, the only formula that can boost the body’s metabolism for a quick and effortless weight loss. All that while drinking your morning coffee!
Even though there are no significant third-party trials conducted on the formula itself, and the company hasn’t released any reviews or detailed research yet, Java Burn is backed up by several studies that have been conducted on the ingredients. Plus, if you visit their official website, there are more than 35 studies backing up the results from the ingredients used, and several claims from the developers about the formula. Each and every ingredient that is used in the Java Burn formula has been individually clinically trialed and tested prior to being mixed up in the formula.
Several studies that have been conducted on the green tea leaf extract concluded that it contains anti-obesity effects. Moreover, it is rich in superb fat-burning compounds. Also backed up by clinical studies is the claim that the green tea leaf extract can block the fat stored within the cells. This way, it can control the speed at which the fat is being broken down by the body. Not to mention that the green tea leaf extract reduces the appetite, a trait that makes the ingredient one of the pivotal ones found in most weight-loss formulas.
Going further, caffeine is proven to help with the overall weight loss process. In a study conducted on caffeine and its effects, it has been concluded that caffeine is the major ingredient used for boosting metabolism. There is no other ingredient that can enhance the metabolism speed like caffeine. Backed up with clinical trials, caffeine can stimulate the metabolic rate by 11%. Hence, the Java Burn is recommended to be used with the morning coffee.
Next is the L-Theanine. This essential ingredient, even though not directly connected to the whole process of weight loss, brings various mental and cognitive benefits for our overall health. L-Theanine plays a crucial role in eradicating the negative effects that caffeine can cause our bodies. Amongst other claims, various clinical studies have also proven that L-Theanine is beneficial for stress management and anxiety.
To sum it up, the Java Burn formula contains clinically backed up ingredients proven to boost the metabolism rate in the body. The green tea leaf extract and the L-Theanine, mixed with the caffeine that is already in your filled coffee cup - that’s the magic formula for significant weight loss. Despite the fact that there is no official clinical study that can prove the efficiency of the entire formula, the ingredients speak for themselves. To this day, there have been a lot of videos and reviews from people using the formula, all claiming it works wonders for their stamina and metabolism.
The Java Burn dietary supplement has been reviewed by top health experts and researchers from around the world. As per experts’ advice, the Java Burn powdered formula can deliver desired results if taken continuously and as per the recommended instructions. Overdosing on the formula is highly risky and can be harmful to your health. The same goes for using the formula occasionally. Remember, if you care for optimal results – keep the dosage at one formula packet, taken once a day and in the mornings, mixed in your coffee. It can’t get any easier and simpler than that.
The results from the Java Burn formula depend on the body’s own metabolism. Taken from the reviews, there are some people that have seen results only after 2 weeks of using the product. Similarly, there are Java Burn users that have felt changes after 2 months of continuously using the formula. The results vary from individual to individual.
Java Burn manufacturers advise that for the best results, it is necessary for the product to be taken every day, for at least 3 months. Typically, most weight loss supplements are showing visible results after 2 to 3 months. The reason behind this lies in the ingredients. Typically, it takes a decent dose of the formula to be absorbed by the body before it takes full effect.
Furthermore, based on testimonials, users who have, or still consume the Java Burn supplement inconsistently, typically see less visible changes in their bodies. The results stemming from the Java Burn formula can easily fade if the formula is not taken as recommended. Along with the formula, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and incorporating healthy eating habits will make for long-lasting health!
The official Java Burn website offers deals and discounts, depending on the amount of Java Burn packages you need. In other words, the more you buy, the more you save.
Their current pricing for the Java Burn coffee weight loss formula on the official website are as follows:
To break down the pricing, one pouch comes at a $49 price. With one pouch you get 30 individual packets for oral consumption (to take once a day). The next offer includes 3 pouches and comes with 90 individual packets inside. The price for the 3 pouches is $117 ($39 per pouch). As for the third offer, it features 6 pouches which equate to a 180-day supply at a cost of $204 (or $34 per pouch).
When ordering, keep in mind that the developers of the Java Burn formula advise that for optimal results you need to use the product for at least 3 to 6 months.
Orders that are done through the official Java Burn website also come with a 60 days return policy. That means that if you are not happy with the product you can get a full refund if your request is made within 60 days of the purchase.
The customer support at Java Burn is always helpful and responsive. If something happened to the package or you simply changed your mind and you want to return the product back, most of the time, a full refund can be made only within 48 hours after the request.
Java Burn formula is produced in the United States in FDA-approved facilities that adhere to strict CGMP guidelines to ensure the ultimate high-quality products.
The developer behind this dietary supplement is the renowned researcher John Barban. As a reputable nutritionist, Barban holds a degree in human biology and nutrition from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, as well as a Master’s in human biology and nutrition from the same college.
Except for these qualifications, John Barban also holds various other certifications. Namely, he is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, an ACE Personal Trainer, and has separate certifications concerning the Canadian Society for Physical Education and the Nation Strength and Conditioning Association.
As a researcher, John Barban has done 8 years of vast research and studies on weight loss supplements. Even today, he is a consultant to a lot of companies that develop dietary supplements of all sorts. As part of his weight loss supplements research, he has also developed a range of exercises and sports that serve a weight loss purpose.
If the Java Burn formula is used appropriately and as stated in its instructions of use, users can enjoy great benefits from this product. Some of the major benefits include:
Made from all-natural ingredients, there have not been any reported side effects from using the Java Burn dietary supplement. The supplement is safe for use for people between 25 to 65 years old. Given the fact that the Java Burn Supplement has been used by thousands of customers from around the world, up until today, there has not been even a single report regarding any side effects from using the product. However, the company advises its users to strictly adhere to the recommended dose and way of use.
Having said that, if you suffer from any diseases, it is recommended to consult with a physician prior to using the Java Burn Formula. One last thing about the possible Java Burn side effects and negative adverse reactions that may happen, is in an earlier review it was said, "Java Burn is a weight loss supplement that comes in the form of a powder that can be mixed in your coffee to trigger weight loss. The ingredients of this supplement are natural and said to fight high inflammatory levels which would otherwise slow down the metabolic activities inside the body." While this is semi-on point with what John Barban's Java Burn coffee additive may do, remember that it is the ability for the patent-pending proprietary blend ingredients that can effective enhance the benefits of coffee and speed up the metabolism's overall efficiency and effectiveness at burning stubborn belly fat. Just make sure to avoid the Java Burn scams and cheap counterfeit products being offered online as they are fraudulent in nature and can cause a host of terrible side effects due to using fake, often harmful compounds instead of whats on the actual label and found on JavaBurn.com.
If you are after the Java Burn dietary supplement, always order from their official website to prevent becoming the victim of scams. The company itself will never list its products on other websites or stores like eBay or Amazon, so it’s best to always purchase the supplement from the official website. Plus, with every order from their official website, you can enjoy a lot of offers and discounts.
Selling replicas of a certain product is possible nowadays and supplements are no exception, so keep your eyes open for possible tricksters. Hence, the only place that sells the authentic Java Burn Dietary Supplements is the official website.
The Java Burn dietary supplement is the most unique formula for weight loss that has ever been developed. What makes it different from the rest is the combination of ingredients that the formula contains and the benefits that the formula provides for the body.
From boosting your energy to endure all the daily activities to enhancing the speed of your metabolism, and providing the body with mental and cognitive benefits - the Java Burn is a wholesome supplement to get your metabolism in check along with your energy levels, focus, mood swings - and more!
All recommendations, reviews, and videos from people around the world that claim the effectiveness of this product can be seen the easiest through its regular use. Not to forget to mention the speed with which this product works in the body. Interestingly, the developer claims that the product works in the body in only 10 seconds after consumption. Unbelievable, right?
The Java Burn formula is additives-free, tasteless, and aroma-free. It is made from all-natural ingredients, therefore there are no side effects of taking this product. It is safe to use for everyone from 25 to 65 years old.
You can literally lose weight while doing absolutely nothing. The only thing you need to do is add one individual packet of the dietary formula into your coffee, sit on your favorite sofa, relax, and let the magic Java Burn Supplement do the rest.
No exercising or special diet plans are required in taking the supplement to encourage your overall metabolism performance and functioning. As long as you stick to the recommended dosage and do not exceed or misuse the guidelines provided, you will get maximum effects from the product and zero the disadvantages!
So, if you want to lose the extra weight that has been bothering you and you are after a good and effective dietary supplement, then your search is over! Jump online on the Java Burn website and order yourself the magic metabolism-boosting breakthrough formula.
Be a witness to the miracles the Java Burn can do for your body!
Yes, Java Burn is safe to use with other beverages. However, for ultimate results, it is advised for the Java Burn formula to be used with coffee in the mornings.
Being made from all-natural ingredients, the Java Burn Formula is safe to use and there are no side effects.
Java Burn Formula comes in individual packets for oral consumption. The recommended dosage is a single packet, to be taken daily with your morning coffee.
Java Burn Formula comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you are not happy with the product, you can get a full refund if the request has been made in the 60 days time frame since the day of purchase.
Not at all. Java Burn will enhance the caffeine effects and mixed with the caffeine will give the ultimate boost to the metabolism for quicker fat burn and significant weight loss.
Java Burn formula can be taken at any time of the day. However, manufacturers have advised that for best results and effectiveness the formula should be taken in the mornings.’
The Java Burn formula is considered to be a dietary supplement and not a medicine. It doesn’t require a prescription to buy the product. Bear in mind that no person under 18 years of age should use the product.
Users aged 25 to 65 are welcome to use the product. Please note that if you have previous health diseases before you opt to use the product, make sure you consult with a health professional.
Not at all. The Java Burn Formula is completely tasteless and comes without any aroma. You can enjoy the original coffee taste without even noticing the dietary supplement inside it.
No. You simply pay for the selected quantity of the Java Burn Formula and the shipping fee.
Remember, Java Burn is backed by a 60-day money back guarantee only at the JavaBurn.com store, which makes today's purchase virtually risk-free to see if it works for you or not.
