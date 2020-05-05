Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

May 04, 2020

Jane Goodall partners with Canadian CBD company for line of natural products 

Dr. Jane Goodall and Neptune Wellness Solutions CEO Michael Cammarata partner to co-develop natural health and wellness products under the Forest Remedies brand.
  • CNW Group/Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
  • Dr. Jane Goodall and Neptune Wellness Solutions CEO Michael Cammarata partner to co-develop natural health and wellness products under the Forest Remedies brand.

Wildlife conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall announced a partnership with Canadian CBD company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. to develop a line of wellness products. A percentage of proceeds will support environmental protection efforts through the Jane Goodall Institute.

The Quebec-based company is set to produce a line of plant-based hand sanitizers, hemp-derived products, and essential oils branded as "Forest Remedies," which are expected to be released this summer. It's the third time Goodall has partnered with Neptune Wellness Solutions.



Goodall has said that the coronavirus crisis, like other zoonotic diseases, is "a product of our unhealthy relationship with animals and the environment." The virus is believed to have transferred to humans from an animal market in Wuhan, China.

"The health of people, animals and the environment are interconnected," Goodall said in a press release. "This pandemic demonstrates this. However, if we all make ethical choices, every day, our collective power for change is great. I believe there is still a window of time to heal the planet before it is too late, but only if we each make the right choices every day. I believe that Neptune's Forest Remedies brand is part of the solution and that is why I am proud to partner with Michael and Neptune to bring new Forest Remedies products to market."

More information on Forest Remedies is available at forestremedies.com.

Most Popular

