Jam band kings Umphrey's McGee to play back-to-back shows at Detroit's Fillmore 

Guitarist Jake Cinninger of Umphrey’s McGee.

Umphrey's McGee, the seemingly ever-touring, long-running Midwest jam band, is back in the Motor City with a pair of back-to-back performances.

The band is known for virtuosic playing, massive catalog, and inventive cover mash-ups — like, for instance, Beck's "Loser" into Radiohead's "National Anthem" to Phil Collins's "In the Air Tonight," or "Electric Avenue to Hell" (a deliciously stupid fusion of Eddy Grant's "Electric Avenue" and AC/DC's "Highway to Hell"). An official afterparty with Chicago- and Nashville-based fusion quartet Kick the Cat will be held at Ferndale's Otus Supply starting at 11:30 p.m. on Friday with live painting by Jody Bauman.

Starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29; The Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets start at $25.

