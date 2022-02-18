February 18, 2022 Music » Music News

Email
Print
Share

Iggy Pop sampled on the Crystal Method's new track, 'Post Punk' 

By
click to enlarge A still from "Post Punk," the new visual by the Crystal Method. - SCREENSHOT, YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot, YouTube
  • A still from "Post Punk," the new visual by the Crystal Method.

Detroit rock 'n' roll legend Iggy Pop lends his talents to the Crystal Method for the Las Vegas electronic act's latest effort, the single, "Post Punk."

Produced by longtime Crystal Method collaborator Hyper (Guy Hatfield), the track samples a clip from Jim Jarmusch's 2016 documentary about the Stooges, Gimme Danger. In the soundbite, the Stooges frontman says, "I don't want to be a punk. I don't want to belong to any of it. I just want to be."

"Post Punk" will be featured on the Crystal Method album The Trip Out, due on Ultra Records on April 15.

The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland told Rolling Stone that the doc reminded him of when he first formed the Crystal Method with former musical partner Ken Jordan.

"When Ken and I first met and started DJing in Vegas, in '89 and '90, I'd play Jane's Addiction, the Cure, and Depeche Mode, and then some disco," Kirkland said. "It was all about getting that crowd at that moment to have a good time. So that line of Iggy's about how he doesn't want to be one thing — that fits with our perspective on music. We never wanted to be pigeonholed and told we were one genre. We love being different things."

Among Kirkland's collaborators on The Trip Out is Hyper, the veteran British producer and mixer. "He started the track and we were exchanging files back and forth," Kirkland recalled. "And he said, 'Have you seen this Gimme Danger documentary? There's a part in there where Iggy is talking and I'm thinking of sampling it and putting in the track.'"

The Crystal Method was set to perform at the Magic Bag in Ferndale in April, but the venue tells Metro Times that the show is currently being rescheduled.

You can watch the visual for "Post Punk" below.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Music News »

Trending

Speaking of Iggy Pop, The Crystal Method

Latest in Music News

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. An evening with Babyface Ray, the new face of Detroit rap Read More

  2. No Hamtramck Music Fest in March, but Corktown Music Fest instead Read More

  3. Mo Pop 2022 announces move to Hart Plaza and 2022 lineup featuring Big Sean, Glass Animals Read More

  4. Kid Rock announces Pine Knob dates for what could be his final tour Read More

  5. $21 million concert venue planned in Lansing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation