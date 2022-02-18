Iggy Pop sampled on the Crystal Method's new track, 'Post Punk' 

click to enlarge Screenshot, YouTube

A still from "Post Punk," the new visual by the Crystal Method.

Detroit rock 'n' roll legend Iggy Pop lends his talents to the Crystal Method for the Las Vegas electronic act's latest effort, the single, "Post Punk."



Produced by longtime Crystal Method collaborator Hyper (Guy Hatfield), the track samples a clip from Jim Jarmusch's 2016 documentary about the Stooges, Gimme Danger. In the soundbite, the Stooges frontman says, "I don't want to be a punk. I don't want to belong to any of it. I just want to be."

"Post Punk" will be featured on the Crystal Method album The Trip Out, due on Ultra Records on April 15.

The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland told Rolling Stone that the doc reminded him of when he first formed the Crystal Method with former musical partner Ken Jordan.

"When Ken and I first met and started DJing in Vegas, in '89 and '90, I'd play Jane's Addiction, the Cure, and Depeche Mode, and then some disco," Kirkland said. "It was all about getting that crowd at that moment to have a good time. So that line of Iggy's about how he doesn't want to be one thing — that fits with our perspective on music. We never wanted to be pigeonholed and told we were one genre. We love being different things."

Among Kirkland's collaborators on The Trip Out is Hyper, the veteran British producer and mixer. "He started the track and we were exchanging files back and forth," Kirkland recalled. "And he said, 'Have you seen this Gimme Danger documentary? There's a part in there where Iggy is talking and I'm thinking of sampling it and putting in the track.'"

The Crystal Method was set to perform at the Magic Bag in Ferndale in April, but the venue tells Metro Times that the show is currently being rescheduled.

You can watch the visual for "Post Punk" below.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.