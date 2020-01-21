Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The Scene

Identical twin brothers take a blue-collar approach to making blue-collar sculptures

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM

Kelly and Kyle Phelps. - COURTESY OF PEWABIC
  • Courtesy of Pewabic
  • Kelly and Kyle Phelps.

Twin brothers Kelly and Kyle Phelps, the youngest of eight children in a family of factory workers, have been portraying issues like working-class struggles and race relations through ceramic sculptures for more than two decades. Not only do the two brothers work together in a shared studio, they reportedly dress alike and even have the same tattoos, describing themselves as “one person in two bodies.” If they sound like their own miniature factory, they are: The Phelpses utilize industrial skills like welding and mold-making to combine handcrafted cast forms with found objects from abandoned factories. You can see their work at Kelly and Kyle Phelps: Blue Collar this weekend.

Opening reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Pewabic; 10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-626-2000; pewabic.org. No admission. Exhibition is on view through April 27.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Culture

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Massive Marvel superhero exhibit to land at the Henry Ford Museum with more than 300 artifacts Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Jan. 22-28) Read More

  3. Sci-fi flick ‘Underwater’ is only shallow Read More

  4. Translator of 'No Friend but the Mountains' to visit Detroit's Pages Bookshop Read More

  5. UMS' 'No Safety Net 2.0' performance series takes on white feminism and other dangerous ideas Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...