Identical twin brothers take a blue-collar approach to making blue-collar sculptures

Courtesy of Pewabic

Kelly and Kyle Phelps.

Twin brothers Kelly and Kyle Phelps, the youngest of eight children in a family of factory workers, have been portraying issues like working-class struggles and race relations through ceramic sculptures for more than two decades. Not only do the two brothers work together in a shared studio, they reportedly dress alike and even have the same tattoos, describing themselves as “one person in two bodies.” If they sound like their own miniature factory, they are: The Phelpses utilize industrial skills like welding and mold-making to combine handcrafted cast forms with found objects from abandoned factories. You can see their work atthis weekend.