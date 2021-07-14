July 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Who doesn't want to have a strong and healthy body? We all love to have it. However, it takes some effort to achieve that, and we are not the fan of doing it conventionally.
We are talking about lifting heavy weights that leave you frustrated and tired (in fact, it kills the primary purpose – a strong and healthy body)
So, if you want to improve your athletic performance or improve the strength of your entire body, then the Hyperbolic Stretching program is something that worth your consideration.
Hyperbolic Stretching is the program created by Alex Larsson in which you will learn how to improve your muscles strength by dedicating just eight minutes a day, four times a week for the duration of 30 days.
But does it really work? We will get into the details of the program, so keep reading it to find your answer.
This is a 30-day program based on ancient Asian techniques that can unlock the body's potential for rapid strength and flexibility.
Alex Larsson carefully created this program to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. Working on these muscles make sense as these muscles are connected with the core, back, and glute muscles.
This program works for anyone with any fitness level. You don't need help from any professional trainer as you can use your arms and legs for support and balance. In fact, you can perform these exercises in your room as these exercises don't need any equipment as well.
Why the name of the product includes 'stretching' when it is designed to strengthening muscles?
Well, you are going to use bodyweight resistance in these exercises. So does yoga as well. No one considers yoga as a strength training routine, but it is a proven fact that yoga improves whole-body strength.
Side Note: Yoga and hyperbolic exercises are entirely different.
A recent poll on Facebook found that out of 569 customers who have completed a 4-week hyperbolic stretching plan, 91% can now do a full split. So, we can say that boys and girls interested in getting a full body split can also take help from this program.
Alex claims that you need only 8 minutes a day, four times a week till 30 days to achieve results from this program. That's a total of 144 minutes, and we think anyone can arrange these minutes from their busy lifestyle. However, you have to consider it as an addition to your workout and diet plan.
We DON'T recommend using Hyperbolic Stretching as a standalone program for losing weight, getting in shape, or building muscle mass.
We DO recommend this program for improving your overall body strength and flexibility.
This program comes in the e-book and video format from which you can get complete instructions on performing these exercises. There is no difficult poses or complicated moves. It is just stretching exercises with a bit of twist of bodyweight resistance.
Several studies backed the program's claim of increasing strength and muscle mass. Several studies by famous universities proved that stretching could increase the production of Human Growth Hormone, or HGH.
Although numerous products and supplements are available in the market that can increase the production of this hormone, many Hyperbolic Stretching reviews agreed that incorporating these exercises helped them gain quick and enhanced results.
Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Athletic Training proved the program's claim that Ancient Asian Technique (or old-fashioned stretching) helps in losing weight, getting toned, and increasing muscle mass.
All in all, we can say, stretches provided in this program are much more powerful than the traditional stretches because they incorporate bodyweight resistance training.
Read: Just 8 Minutes Of This Stretching Routine Can Do Wonders To Your Body
According to Alex Larsson, few things make the Hyperbolic Stretching program different from any other program available in this category. Here are a few of them:
If you plan to use this program to improve your flexibility or as stress relief, this is the only program you need. However, we suggest increasing the time from eight minutes to fifteen minutes, and you are good to go.
However, incorporating these hyperbolic stretches into your existing or new workout plan will give you maximum benefits. We are basing this statement on the number of Hyperbolic Stretching reviews we read over the internet and talking with the people who have completed this four-week program.
Alex Larsson may have hyped up his claim that these exercises will increase the production of HGH, but he isn't lying. It's a proven fact. Additionally, with the inclusion of body weight resistance in these stretches, the HGH boost will be more than the traditional stretching exercises.
You will notice a positive change in your strength when you start your workout with these 8-minute hyperbolic stretches. Also, these hyperbolic exercises will help you avoid injury if you perform these exercises at the end of your workout routine. More and more people are realizing the importance of post-workout stretches to prevent injury risk and maximizing healing ability.
Several studies have shown us various health benefits of traditional stretching exercise. Let's take a look at four significant health benefits you can expect once you start stretching exercises:
Strengthen Muscles:
There is always a debate if stretching exercises count as strength training exercises. However, recent research showed that PNF stretching is effective in increasing muscle strength and athletic performance. Additionally, if anyone use these exercises with fat loss smoothies then it is benefit for their whole body.
Improves Flexibility:
There is no doubt that stretching improves hip mobility. Several studies showed that any type of stretching, either static or dynamic stretches, has similar effects on hip mobility and flexibility.
Boost Self Esteem:
Many experts and trainers recommend stretching exercises for boosting self-esteem because a study showed that physical activity (stretching) has positive effects on your self-esteem. However, you should not consider stretching exercises to cure mental problems and get proper mental resources if you feel you need support.
Increases Range Of Motion (ROM):
As recommended in the Hyperbolic Stretching program, dynamic stretches can help you develop a range of motions. However, if you think just 8 minutes per day can't help much, you will glad to know a recent study proved that time spend stretching per week is more important than the time you spend in one session. It means multiple short 8-minute exercise sessions on different days in a week is more beneficial than one 15-minute session in a week. Pushing harder will not do any good because low-intensity stretching is more effective than high-intensity stretching.
The biggest reason why people don't trust any online program is they are afraid of losing their money. However, there is no such concern with Alex's Hyperbolic Stretching program as it is protected with a 60-days money-back guarantee, and this program recommends its users perform exercises.
Alex Larsson, the person behind this program, has used his experience in designing these exercises. So, there is almost zero chance a person can get any side effects by using this program. Additionally, all these exercises are scientifically proven, and they don't negatively affect the body in any way.
The Hyperbolic Stretching program also includes guidelines and tips for increasing the production of HGH. This program doesn't recommend any injections, medicines, or bizarre therapy. So we can say there is zero risk of side effects, and for this reason, there is no scam when going through the Hyperbolic Stretching program.
If you are ready to make your purchase, visit the official website for direct purchasing. This program is only available from its official website, so you should avoid getting it from any other online store.
Currently, there are two options available for the customers:
Both programs are different, so make sure you make the right choice when purchasing the program. The actual price of the program was $199, but right now, you can get it for just $27.
Note: There are no shipping charges as this is an entirely digital program. You can access the program immediately after completing your payment.
It is vital to get this program only from its official website because you will 60 days money-back guarantee if you purchase this program only from its official website. These two months are enough to test this program, and if you are not satisfied with the results, you can email at Alex@hyperbolicstretching.com and get your money back.
This program comes with six extra bonuses. These bonuses are:
Bonus #1 – Full Split Video Series: In this video series, you will get no-equipment exercises to help you get a full split and strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. This video series provides secrets that will make you flexible and help you complete even difficult moves.
Bonus #2 – Full Front Split Video Series: In this video series, you will find stretching exercises that will make your hip flexors and hamstrings elastic and improve their strength. These exercises are perfect for beginners and advanced practitioners as they are science-based and help improve your back pain.
Bonus #3 – Dynamic Flexibility And Stretching: In this stretching routine, you will get an exercise routine that will improve your strength, power, and lower body elasticity. These exercises are best for dancing and 180-degree split kick.
Bonus #4 – Complete Upper Body Stretching: This upper body stretching routine is best for beginners and advanced weight lifters. This routine helps them in regaining flexibility and recover from a training injury. This routine improves upper body muscles' strength and flexibility, such as the biceps, chest, triceps, and upper back muscles.
Bonus #5 – Pike Mastery: In this video series, you will learn how to get pike position in the shortest time possible, and this exercise routine will also improve your lower back, glutes, and hamstring muscles which will reduce the chances of fungal infection.
Bonus #6 – Easy Bridge: This exercise routine improves shoulder flexibility and strengthens abdominal muscles. These exercises are suitable for all ages, and they help in getting full bridge position which also improves dancing techniques and relieves spinal tension.
If you want to improve your physical strength or improve flexibility, stretching exercises are best. Many stretching or yoga routines need hour-long sessions, and not everyone has this luxury from their busy lifestyle. For this reason, Alex Larsson has created Hyperbolic Stretching.
This 30-day stretching program can increase your body strength, improves flexibility, and build muscles in just 8-minute per day. Additionally, these body movements are simple, and you don't need any equipment or help from a professional.You can purchase the Hyperbolic Stretching program by visiting the official website and try this program for 60 days without any risk of losing money.
