April 30, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT
Percocet is a prescription medication to help relieve moderate to severe pain for short-term treatment. This drug isn't recommended for long-term use by healthcare professionals. This medication consists of oxycodone and acetaminophen, which are both strong medications.
Oxycodone is an opioid pain reliever and acetaminophen consists of non-opioid pain relief medications. Acetaminophen also works well at reducing fever, such as Tylenol.
Percocet is quite a strong and powerful drug that combines oxycodone and acetaminophen. This prescription drug connects with opioid receptors that give excessive pain relief, relaxation, and even euphoria.
Healthcare professionals advise to only take oxycodone in the case of moderate to severe-pain related issues in your body, as Percocet and other oxycodone medications may lead to addiction.
Best product to help you detox fast: TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink
Best overall site for detox product: PassYourTest.com
• Lightheadedness
• Sedation
• Nausea
• Dizziness
• Drowsiness
• Vomiting
• Maximum happiness or sadness
• Constipation
• Avoid drinking alcohol while taking Percocet
• Stay away from high-fiber foods and fiber supplements.
• Exercise a few times a week
• Drink eight to 10 glasses of water every day.
• Eat your daily servings of fruits and vegetables
• If you are feeling constipated, drinking prune juice or eating 3-4 plums/prunes will do the trick
Percocet stays in your system in a multitude of ways. The amount of time it stays in your system is from 12 hours up to 48 hours for urine tests. But it can be detected only after two hours of use.
For blood tests, Percocet will stay in your blood only for a day. Blood concentrations and urine will stay in your system about the same time. While it is uncommon for blood tests to take place it is still important for this to be reviewed.
And for a hair follicle test, Percocet can stay in your hair follicles for up to 30 days. This is the only long-term test available but this isn't the most reliable. Most tests will be done on a person by a urine or blood sample. You can still pass almost any drug test with the right combination of detox products.
Percocet can live in your body for an average of 3.5 hours, depending on how much you take. This means 3.5 hours is the amount of time it takes for half a dose to leave your system. It can take on an average of 19 hours for it to eliminate all Percocet from your system.
But, it can take longer for Percocet to leave your system if you are a chronic, heavy user of this substance. If you are a chronic user the opioids will be absorbed by your body's fatty tissues.
If there is more Percocet in your body than it can metabolize, your liver can break down quickly. This can make it harder for the drug to be eliminated. Here are three websites that will help you get rid of Percocet in your body.
PassYourTest is a site with some of the best detoxification products to help you cleanse your system of any substance use. They have been featured in VICE, Merry Jane, Leafly, and HIGH TIMES. PassYourTest has been the industry leader in detox since the year 2000!
The detoxifying products offered on this website are from Nutra Cleanse. Nutra Cleanse provides a formula of herbs and vitamins to help activate a body's natural detoxification process. They are also formulated in all FDA-certified GMP labs in the United States.
This website is trusted because they offer a 100% full money-back satisfaction guarantee. They also provide home drug test kits that allow a person to test themselves and see the results of the toxins beginning to withdraw from their system quickly.
PassYourTest has a reliable phone and email customer support that give a quick response. This team will not offer medical advice but can recommend the best products to help you detox quickly. PassYourTest also provides a fast turnaround with shipping orders!
Products To Help You Pass:
5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program
• The all-time best-selling product!
• Removes all toxins permanently
• Two free home test kits
• Detox guide and a meal plan included
• The price is $109.95
Same Day Cleanse
• Comes in powerful drink and herbal capsules that will eliminate drugs so quickly you will reach your highest cleanse on the same day of use.
• Works in 60 minutes to cleanse your system
• This product should be used for heavy to extreme (daily) use of drugs
• The cleanse will last up to 6 hours
• This treatment costs $89.95
Folli-Clean Shampoo
• Works in 60 minutes to eliminate all toxins directly from a person's system
• Results last for up to 24 hours
• Costs $99.95
Total Body Cleanse Program
• Removes all drugs from your entire body
• You receive two free home testing kits to detect traces in your system
• Detox guide and a meal plan included
• Permanent cleanser and Folli-Clean shampoo included
• Costs $179.95
TestClear carries a variety of products from detoxifying drinks to multiday cleanses. If you are not sure what product is right for you call their support line for expert advice.
XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink
• Recommended for directly supervised tests, such as parole, probation, or military circumstances
• Made for people with a larger body mass and higher drug tolerance
• Six free pre-cleanse pills included
• 1 hour to become effective, maximum effect at 3 hours, effective up to 5 hours
• Money-back guarantee
• Price $21.51
3 Day Detox
• Made for moderate drug exposure
• All-natural, contains no synthetics, fillers, or animal products
• Money-back guarantee
• Contains herbs, minerals, and vitamins
• Within 1 hour your blood, urine, and strand follicles will be free from drugs!
• Just $69.95
Many factors will determine how hard it can be to get Percocet out of your system. This can also determine how strong of a detox product you need to take to get rid of Percocet. This all comes down to your age, body mass, weight, metabolism, frequency of exposure to Percocet, and the potency of the dose.
Many drug tests can detect the agents that are made when the liver metabolizes opioids. The metabolites stay in your system longer than Percocet or any other drug.
It's important to know these things before going into action to get them out of your system. Your body type and how much Percocet you consume is important when choosing the right cleansing product.
Each website can give you a treatment that will benefit you and can also pinpoint their right product to help you. However, you might realize if you are dependent on Percocet if large amounts of oxycodone can be detected in your system.
Identifying Dependency
Anyone addicted to Percocet, oxycodone, or any other opioid should consult with a doctor before taking cleansing products. The withdrawal experience can be very intense.
A doctor can also advise if your cleansing programs may take longer to complete depending on how much Percocet you consume. The best way to ensure you are being safe is to seek medical advice.
There are recovery addiction treatment options, if necessary, that can help decrease your Percocet intake. They can also substitute an opioid addiction treatment medication to decrease withdrawal effects.
Heavy use of Percocet can be a serious situation. Opioids can affect your liver function, especially if you drink alcohol. High amounts of acetaminophen in Percocet and other oxycodone medications can lead to permanent damage. Addiction treatment services should be looked into to aid in recovery if any addiction is suspected.
