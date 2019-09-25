Horoscopes (Sept. 25-Oct. 1) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: You have to figure out what your motives are. It's one of those times when your higher self is waiting to find out if you're here for love or here for the beer. It would be so easy for you to get sucked in by the lust for money, fame, and worldly things. In the short term, it might seem like a good idea. Aside from that, it's so easy to rationalize motives that, deep down inside, we know are totally superficial. It's the long run that matters at the end of the day. What all of us have to live with are consequences of our actions. All that glitters is definitely not gold. Pay heed to that fact.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: You may be deeply disappointed by people whose true colors have started to come out. It's always interesting to see what people are really made of. As you try to figure out why it was so easy for you to give them more credit than they deserve, don't criticize yourself. We often see what we want to see in others and are attracted to that, for as long as it takes to find out who they are.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: It looks like you have it all. As much as recent events would suggest that the odds aren't working in your favor, at the moment, whatever your differences involve, being the odd man out is about to turn a difficult situation into a dream come true. Just step back and watch things fall into place. Whenever things bring us this close to success, our detractors start crawling out of the woodwork. Don't be surprised if bad actors, and/or negativity in different forms show up to rain on your parade. Keep the faith and pay them no mind. Nothing can stop you now.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: You're in a holding pattern. There's nothing wrong with this. Sometimes we need to keep going around in circles to make sure we've got it right. Some of you will keep repeating the same pattern for as long as it takes to see the light. Others are definitely ready to get into a more creative groove. In the latter case, part of you is afraid to "just do it." Keep in mind that it doesn't have to make sense. The leap of faith that allows us to follow our hearts is birthing itself as we speak. That leap will bridge the gap between the same old thing and the latest clue to the new direction.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: You have so much going on, it's hard to zero in on what's important. If you could clear some of it away, you would see that your problems all stem from trying to "do the right thing." If this sounds strange, let me clarify it by saying that what's right in any situation is always relative. From the looks of it, you're tied to people and circumstances that could be anything from out of balance to totally nuts. For many of you, it comes down to waiting it out; for others, it's about being strong enough to just say "no" or walk away from the forces that keep you here.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: You just made it through the gauntlet and came out in one piece. Congratulations! Following your conscience — even when it's costly, inconvenient, and life-threatening — is the key to keeping the karmic slate clean. Now that you're in the clear, what happens next will stand on the rock of integrity that the last month or two has left in its wake. Don't be too concerned about how to proceed from here. When things are in perfect order and there's nothing to hide and nothing to apologize for, something in us starts to shine brightly enough to attract nothing but the best.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: You've got one more round to go through before this situation gets resolved. Breathe deep and get ready for it. Part of you wonders if this part of the program will make things better or worse. From where I sit, it's hard to say, but this is where "faith" comes in. Aside from that, there's no way around it. One thing's for sure: For the next few months, it would be good if you found ways to empower yourself physically and spiritually. It's about strengthening your inner being and doing whatever it takes to grab your higher self by the horns and heal these difficulties.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You guys have an innate need to be perceived as "significant"; i.e., you feel better about yourself when you're doing something "important." When that's not going on, you start having doubts about who you are. At those times, it's easy to fall prey to the thought that your life isn't worth much. In truth, it's in those moments that your core essence starts to breathe and you begin to get in touch with what your life is really all about. This is one of those moments. The closer you get to the real you, the more your reality will reflect deeper, more authentic expressions of your significance.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: There is an opening, or an opportunity, that's just waiting for you to make the most of it. Could you consider the virtues of flying leaps and radical trust? Part of you wants to feather your nest and stay put in a situation that's safe and cozy. There's nothing "wrong" with wanting to play it safe. But that approach will keep things as they are. Safety has its merits, but don't let it stifle you. True safety is knowing that you have the ability to create security, no matter where you find yourself. If you dare to get out of the box, you'll find yourself safely wrapped in a whole new miracle.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: When things stop making sense, it's usually life is teaching you a huge lesson. At times like this, we tend to scratch our heads and try to fit what's happening into our fixed ideas about how things are supposed to go. You're in the middle of that type of confusion right now. Things will work out better if you take a few steps back and rearrange your perceptions. If you can stretch your boundaries and change the way you see things, your current affairs will fall into place. Once you do, you'll begin to see that sometimes it's just a matter of getting big enough to hold space for anything.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Back in the saddle again is the name of the game. This time, whether it's in your relationship or relative to your work, you have more autonomy, or more space to be the one calling the shots. It's good to be on top of things, but lest you forget: Once you reach that pinnacle, the possibilities that lie beyond it generate opportunities to go anywhere. Look closely at whether what you've created will serve you in the long run. From where I sit, it looks like it's time to either solidify your position or get on the ball and position yourself in a situation that will allow you to grow.

PISCES: Feb.21 – March 20: Believe it or not, things are looking up!! The endless back and forth that has sucked up so much of your energy in the last year is finally at the point where you have room to direct your focus elsewhere. I see things that relate to children that are about to blossom into something positive, something that will support their growth and allow you to move on to the next thing. There are other issues that will continue to remain in a holding pattern. You've been juggling those balls long enough to have them under control. Keep it up and take heart! You're just about out of the woods.

