Horoscopes (Sept. 18-24) 

James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: Things are at a reset point. If you haven't figured that out yet, take a look around. There are signs in your environment that are screaming for something to change. In some cases the catalyst for this has shown up as grief, or, in a situation that has you playing second fiddle to someone who is either passive aggressive or totally out of control. If you're torn between needing to please them and wanting to chop their head off, it would be no surprise. The opportunity to fly away showed up about a week ago. This is a no-brainer: don't stay put if there's a chance to move on.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: Don't assume that your situation will improve if you keep plugging away. You've got nothing to lose by giving yourself plenty of space and time to come down from the changes of the last year. And there are unseen reasons for needing to get off the hamster wheel. More than one thing will soon become more rewarding than your ambitions and/or your obligations. The part of you that knows this wants to be free to find out what those things might be. When your whole life is in the midst of an overhaul, it's best to open your eyes, see past your nose, and expect a miracle.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: This could be the calm before the storm. For many of you, it's a time of rest and retreat into a few weeks of strength gathering. Do everything in your power to enjoy the things that restore your soul; suck up as much nature as you can. A little peace is what you need because life is due to intensify, and you're going to be back in the saddle before you know it. The next round of business will pose challenges that will require you to be more centered and clear than you've ever had to be in your life. Take a deep breath and remind yourself that you're big enough to handle it.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: There is so much going on in your relationship area, it's hard to know what to make of it. Karmic ties have brought you into involvements that are pretty complex. On the one hand you have so much in common, and there is enough love there to make it feel right. On the other hand, control issues and passive aggressive behaviors make it obvious that things are a little messed up. Before you can do this consciously, the two of you need to sit down and get honest about what you're doing here. Something is out of whack and there will be trouble in paradise until it gets fixed.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: A little humility goes a long way. I respect your confidence, and I'm not here to take the wind out of your sails, but you're in a situation where "knowing your place" is imperative. You could very well have the right idea, and there's no doubt that you have a lot to bring to this, but your overenthusiasm is getting interpreted by some to be egotistical and pushy. You will be able to make your influence felt only if you are willing to make room for other people's gifts and approach all of this with a lighter touch. Talk less, listen more; the truth is, you have a lot to learn.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: Other people and their issues drive you nuts. It isn't easy to refrain from passing judgment. Of late this has been more in your face than usual. It might help to remind yourself that everyone has their own row to hoe, and just because your standards are impeccable, others aren't necessarily subject to them. For now, do your best to love people in spite of themselves. On other fronts, you are on the verge of making it big in the work arena. This could mean a promotion, a windfall, or maybe the "tips" are bigger than usual. However it goes, the money is about to start rolling in.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: Getting through the next few months will be shadowed by strong feelings and intense energies that force you to get real and face facts. As much as it's amazing that you're able to handle your life without missing a beat, in and around the need to be on the ball in your private moments, the deeper part of you is wrestling with a ton of old "stuff." If the past is reeling up to haunt you, do your best to look it in the eye. This is one of those times when you actually need to go to the hard place and reconcile things that will set you free only when you dredge them up and put them in their place.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You are on an upswing that is about to take you one step further. It could be in your work; it could be in your relationship. Whatever this is about, it involves expansion, success, and fulfillment. Within a few months, there will be opportunities that offer proof that all of your hard work has been worth it. As far as your love life goes? Let's put it this way: if what's going on has been less than fulfilling or you feel compromised in any way, I'm pretty sure that someone — or something — is about to show up and give you a reason to believe that you are worth more than this.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: Something good is about to pop. If you're in luck, remember: the word "luck" derives from the concept of light. Your ability to hold space for what is of the light will determine how your luck will flow. What you're looking at now are possibilities that will greet you with open arms as long as you understand that your ego is not allowed here. The next thing on your path will meet your highest and best interests if it functions to serve the needs of the greater whole. Don't take this to mean you have to go by the book. Sometimes having everything fall into place calls us to break the rules.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: The pressure to be whatever people want you to be, and/or the need to toe the line with people in authority is making things feel a little tighter and more restricted than usual. As you try to pull your life together after a period of upheaval, you are wondering what really matters to any of us in the long run. There is plenty to keep you busy, but nothing major sucking up too much time and attention. Use this window to zero in on where you want to go from here, because it's quite clear that one door has just closed and it's your turn to stay sharp: another one is about to open.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Things are in limbo for as long as it takes for whatever's next to materialize. You keep thinking that you should have it all figured out by now. Your ego is used to keeping all its ducks in a row. In fact it likes you better when you're keeping a tight schedule and making it all spin like a top. What you forget is that life has its own way of unfolding. Right now, the lesson is about losing the need to control it. In many ways, you've been on the right track for quite some time. At this point carrying things forward will require you to let go, let God, and let the universe show you the way.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20: You are ready to go all the way with someone or something. The next few weeks will see you lay everything on the line. Reflecting back upon all of your previous forays into the realm of love, risk taking, and adventure, you're pretty sure that everything's going to go well. Your ability to take the high road in every circumstance matters more than anything right now. It is bound to serve you even more than it has in the past. On the edge of a knife that is a double-edged sword, the power of positive thinking only works when you know for sure that you're not just whistling in the dark.

