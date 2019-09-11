Horoscopes (Sept. 11-17) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20



Who knows what will come out of this. You're the one with all the power in the situation, so don't let anyone trick you into thinking that you need to go out of your way. I see some potential for other people's motives to be a little twisted. You might want to keep your eye on that. What also seems clear is that you need to be pumping up the volume on your work; not just in the way of outer success, but from the point of view of what purpose does it serve relative to the greater whole. Money? Fame? They don't cut it in the long run. It comes down to love at the end of the day.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20

People don't give you the credit you deserve. Either that or they have blinders that prevent them from seeing who you are. Some of you feel unworthy due to this lack of recognition. Others don't give a hoot what others think because deep down inside, you know who you are. At this point, things are coming together in a way that will show the world how much you have to offer. Be prepared to enter the limelight and watch people get blown away by your accomplishments. Whatever you've been working on is ready to come to fruition, and when it does, everything will change.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20

Things that have been in the works for four or five years are just about ready to hatch. You've made it this far. Keeping up the good work is where it's at. The expression "There's many a slip between the cup and the lip" is well-suited to your current affairs. This means that even though things are pretty much ripe, you need to remain vigilant as you cross the finish line. Expect detractors to show up to bollix things up, and/or, challenges and snafus that serve to distract you and rattle your confidence. For the next month or so, keep your eye on the prize and don't fall asleep at the switch.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20

You've undergone a deep metamorphosis in the last year or so. Your values, your work, your sense of self, and your relationship dynamics have shifted in more ways than one. With what's fallen away, the sense of unknowing has left you wondering what's next. When things shift like this, it takes time for life to replenish us. You can run around filling the void with one thing or another, but it doesn't always work. In some cases, you know enough to wait on the will of heaven. Be wary of the need to grasp at straws. At a major milestone, quick fixes don't go with the territory.

LEO: July 21 – August 20

Only you can own the fact that this is taking you to a deeper place. If the changes of the last year have made you realize how fragile life is, grab yourself by the horns and remember that everything has a limited life span, and "nothing gold can stay." When the rug gets pulled out from under us, it's best to hold on and wait for the next phase of our journey to materialize. What they don't tell us in school is that we get just so much time to do certain things. When the jig is up, we need to learn how to stand on the shoulders of every experience and move on from there.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20

This is one of those times when a deeper look at yourself is in order. I say this because whoever you thought you were, or think you are, is gone with the wind. There are moments when you are more than clear about this, and the idea that you've lived this long and still don't have the answer makes you nervous. Don't let it get to you. At times like this, what's really happening is you're getting closer to the truth. So the question is: when you hit the bottom line, where do you go from there? The only way out is "up." Raise your consciousness high enough to let leaps of faith lead the way.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20

There's lots of last-minute stuff adding to an already over-the-top schedule. Things would be easier if you had some help, or if others didn't keep bailing out. Your tendency to feel like it's your job to keep things together makes it hard to cope with situations where everything is nuts. Give yourself permission to ask for support if you need it. It might also make sense to let people have it if they're too spaced out to notice that they're expecting too much. It's OK to be less than perfect. And in case you haven't noticed, life always hits a tipping point a month before your birthday.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20

You're in one of those phases where the next round of inspiration is nowhere in sight. When things get like this it can be depressing. We start to wonder "Why does nothing seem to be working?" or "Is there more to life than this?" This is where we start to look around, wishing that life would take us deeper into the mystery. The daily grind may have its good points, but when you wake up feeling empty inside, filling the void becomes an issue. This time the cure for what ails you ain't "out there." Settle down and figure out how to pull your inspiration from within.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20

You are doing better than ever. In so many ways, your story looks absolutely wonderful. As the goodness and the blessings pile up, part of you wonders when, or if, the other shoe will drop. In some cases, this trepidation centers on how to remain in control in your relationships. You've got it made in many ways, but old stories haunt you with the thought that this bubble could burst at any moment. When things get like this, it's best to haul back and remember that there are only two emotions on this planet: love and fear. The message is: don't let fear overtake love and ruin your relationship.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20

You're pretty sure of yourself. There's nothing wrong with that; it's good to be clear about your position. As the next few months unfold, that sense will be validated by external circumstances. In a few months, the long awaited dream could be in your pocket. Part of you knows this, and can feel it — but deep down inside, you're just as aware of all the things that you keep well-hidden. In your private moments, you wonder if those issues will spoil the party. It might be time to bring them to light because they will bring you down if you continue to let them run you from within.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20

You've been spinning your wheels in more ways than one. The deeper part of you is dying to settle into doing things that mean something. The everyday routine pays the bills, but your heart and soul are elsewhere, wishing you could do your own thing. It looks to me like that possibility is right around the corner. If you're hesitant about taking time out, or even quitting your post and going after your heart's desire, don't let your money issues keep you stuck here. From what I can see, a whole new ballgame is on the menu, and it will mark the beginning of the rest of your life.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20

At this point, you have more than one option. Deciding which way to turn is the kicker. After more than your share of difficulties, feeling confident about your choices isn't easy. Others have their opinions. Being swayed this way and that is a pitfall. The way everyone else sees it has nothing to do with you; as a matter of fact, it could have too much to do with them — and their interests. If something looks like a rat and smells like a rat, it probably is one. Now would be the time to keep your own counsel and trust your intuition and your instincts to be your guide.

