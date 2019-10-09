Horoscopes (Oct. 9-15) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: You have mundane concerns that are testing your ability to put your money where your mouth is. When it gets like this, you wish you could spin straw into gold. Worry and fear have a tendency to feed on themselves. Repetitious thoughts act to multiply the angst, and because thoughts are things — boom! — there you sit perpetuating the problem. The trick to creating our own reality lies in being able to catch ourselves before we tie too many issues up in knots. Learning how to be at ease with the thought that you really are supported by the Universe is where it's at this week.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: You have your own way of doing things. Most people don't give themselves this much leeway. In the past few weeks, it's become quite clear that your approach is either working — or it isn't. By the time you read this, several issues and other bones of contention will reveal themselves to be a hell of a lot different than they look right now. Keep the faith. You're here for all the right reasons. What others have to say about it shouldn't weaken your resolve. In the midst of more than one hassle, you'll be quite surprised when sudden, serendipitous changes turn it all around.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: Why everyone seems to be having such a problem with you is a good question. Doing your best to placate them or win their approval won't get you too far. If you could be objective, you would see that whoever's giving you a hard time is actually threatened by your abilities and upset about the fact that you're making them look bad. There's nothing you can do to tone it down just so they can feel better about themselves, and no way to make yourself less capable. Knowing how to outshine everyone in sight without riling them up is where things are at right now.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: Knowing how to hang in there when the going gets rough is a big part of the lesson right now. With levels of stress that challenge your desire to keep it all nice, you get it — and lose it — from one day to the next. Others keep giving you the opportunity to see yourself. At times, you wish you could retreat to a place where all work and no play came with a little satisfaction at the end of the day. Don't be disheartened. A huge toll is being paid off in the issues that you're wading through now. As you learn how to take the good with the bad, being OK with all of it is the key.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: If others could be there for you or come up with the words to tell you how sorry they are, they would do it in a heartbeat. When you are willing and able to hear it, there will be silence in heaven for a good 30 minutes. Part of what you perceive to be a problem relates to the way you've decided things went. All of this is understandable. What you haven't yet been able to see is the way it went for others. Now that everyone's old enough to know better, maybe it's time to bury the hatchet, or at least begin to explore forgiveness and its place in the scheme of things.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: The roller coaster has reached the point where you're ready to get off and take yourself elsewhere. Enough is enough. After months of back and forth and up and down, the PTSD is off the charts. Those who have come to depend too heavily on your time and input have been looking for ways to keep you on the hook. You aren't interested. The need to feel like it's up to you to make sure everyone has a life is totally insane. You lost track of your own a while back. It's time to reclaim pieces of yourself and get some sense of continuity back into the schedule.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: Your situation is always complicated. This has something to do with the fact that so many people rely upon you to be the glue that holds everything together. You understand and accept this, but you're at a point where you've had enough. In the midst of this, something in you has woken up to your truer calling. Whatever that happens to be is being weighed against existing obligations. You've been so good, and you've been there for so many others that at this point your Soul is ready to form the foundation for what will amount to a healthier connection to your self and your own needs.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: This feels a whole lot better than what was going on a few months ago. Something about getting off your butt and moving on has opened the floodgates, and you're alive again. With all this radiance streaming out of your heart, you're bound to attract people and things that reinvigorate your desire to make a difference. Who and what shows up to save the day will be different for each of you. As much as you're excited about all of this, if you've learned anything about life and love, knowing enough to wait before you give yourself up to anything would be a wise idea.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: It's a good thing you have an easy time and can make the most of whatever happens when everyone else is down for the count. This endless supply of energy is in a supercharged state that will allow you to carry on no matter what. Don't fret about whether you've got what it takes. You've proved yourself in the past. Lots of things are up in the air. The key to keeping up the good work revolves around maintaining the connection to your inner being. For the next few weeks, it would be great if you could retreat to a place where your inner resources feed your outer life.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: Life is calling you to live up to your Capricornian strength. Little did you know that it would come to this. Some of you are already there and will have no problem putting your money where your mouth is. Others? Well, the tendency to expect others to provide you with more backbone needs to be closely monitored. What you externalize needs to be embodied within your own being. Your ultimate potential will wither and die if you can't grok this. If this rings true, it's time to wake up, grow up, and stop praying for Daddy (or Mommy) to show up and bail you out.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: You've been running the show for people who are too scattered to handle themselves. Staying on top of things gets complicated when you have to do everyone's thinking for them. While your motives are pure, there's an outside chance that people who don't have what it takes to stand on their own are taking advantage of you. Look closely at this. Over time, you could wind up burning out and become very bitter about the fact that you gave way too much to the wrong people. Turn on the discernment switch. It's no crime to just say "no'' when situations call for it.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20: You keep so much to yourself it's hard to tell how all of this sits with you. As more than one person tries to dissect your motives, you're either blissfully unaware or keeping them guessing. Having been accused of things that stem from other people's fears and their paranoia, many of you are being targeted with stuff that has nothing to do with you. At the moment, you're in the crosshairs of issues that could easily wipe a lesser mortal out. Keep the faith, my friend. It's your integrity that has everyone flummoxed. Stay true to it, and no one will have any power over you.

