Horoscopes (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) 

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: If you're a little antsy it would surprise me. Things have been in a holding pattern, and the level of frustration is pretty strong. You're either waiting for things to pan out or wondering if you missed the boat entirely. Patience was never your strong suit, and not knowing where to go or what to do is driving you nuts. If you can get past the surface reactions, you will notice that as hard as this is, there's a lesson in it. There are no easy answers, and no one can tell you how to handle it. Keep your own counsel and hold steady. Things will start to move as soon as you pass this test.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: You're in for a surprise or two. All kinds of adjustments are about to be made. Don't be put off when others suggest that you re-work some of your plans. If it gets to be too much, do what you can to make light of what other people seem to need more than anything. Themes that speak to the idea of getting sidetracked, along with situations that crop up unexpectedly, will conspire to bring you exactly where you need to go. When it's all said and done, you'll look back on this as a point of miraculous change that, for the next few weeks, will feel more like a roller coaster.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: You keep thinking that your life is supposed to look like what we call "normal." As you strive to achieve this, you are puzzled by the way things have turned out. In this dimension, there is no "one size fits all" formula for what life is meant to be. At the moment, you're hung up wondering when it will be your turn to have everything fall into place. Let me remind you that the laws of Karma are different for everyone. None of us came here to live a simple or trivial life. You would save yourself a heap of frustration if you could lose your "normal" pictures and start loving what is.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: You already know what to do. There is no longer an ounce of doubt. The problem is, your old-fashioned standards and your fears about what will happen to your well-feathered nest if you follow your bliss are making it difficult to take this leap. I have to ask: What have you got to lose? And how can you talk about trusting life and listening to your heart when the bigger part of you is stuck on money and fear? You're more than ready to go for it. All the angels in heaven are waiting for you to walk your talk. Now is the time. This chance won't come around again.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: How much will it cost you to get real? When it's time to dig deep, it helps to be willing to pull whatever it takes out of your guts and see it for what it is. It's easier to be the soul of honesty when it comes to others; the truth is harder to come by when it comes to yourself. As far as that goes, the motivation to come to terms with the last thing you want to see will rise out of the awareness that it's costing you a fortune to remain asleep to it. Waking up is number one on your list and right now, the potential for sudden change and illumination is equal to your desire for it.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: At the moment, a raft of decisions need to be made, and the deeper part of you is reluctant to commit. If it's hard for you to pin things down, it's because you stand midway between one thing — or one phase — and another. It'll take about three more weeks to get your bearings. If you can lighten up and relax enough to let life bring things together naturally, what's currently driving you nuts will cease to be an issue. I'm pretty sure that the message in all of this is to take care of your inner being and be wise enough to know that God will cover the details.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: You're just beginning to tap into your reason for being here — here on this planet and here in your current situation. So much has been in limbo for so long, it'll be good to feel like you know what's going on. Some of it is bound to involve kids — your own or other people's — along with the possibility of a new job or, in some cases, a new relationship. There is still a lot more that needs to come to light, but the openings that keep showing up to give you a reason to live have been heaven-sent. Keep watching the signs and remain cool and calm enough to see what's needed.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You're ready for something totally new and different. The rat race, the treadmill, and/or the same old thing is in need of a transplant. Anyone else would look at you and wonder where all this lack of contentment is coming from; after all, according to them, you've got it made. There's some truth to this on the outside, but the deeper part of your being isn't satisfied. When life gets like this, it's good to know how to be still and wait. The next round of inspiration is always right in front of us. Stop long enough to read the signs and know that this is where your future lies.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: You just hit a wall and came out of the impact with a dose of instant enlightenment. It's unusual to make such a quick turnaround without losing your grip. Now that your superpowers are no longer in question, don't be surprised if more is expected of you. On any other day, life expecting "more from you" would make you want to crawl back into bed — but not these days. You've got too many good aspects giving you the power to do it all with a smile on your face. The sense that nothing is too much or too hard or impossible will supercharge your energy flow for a while.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: The reason this feels the way it does is because you've lost touch with something. There's no need to panic, but you could use a good dose of the truth. Others are aware of your feelings. On some level they wish they could help, but this isn't about them; it's about you and how things have changed. On your way to the next thing, a few items are due to fall off the wagon. Don't try to hang on to whoever you think you are. At this point, the only thing that matters is reigniting your passion and getting on with the business of finding out what it is that you came here to do.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: With all of your best intentions, what seemed like such a good idea at the time appears to be rolling to a halt. It's your turn to decide whether to keep it going, or head off in another direction. In the midst of this quandary, other elements are materializing out of the blue. It's too soon to tell, but it looks like one door is closing and another one is ready to open. How you feel about it is the main thing. If the thought of breaking new ground makes your heart sing, go for it. Yes, there are risks; everything is at stake. But the greater risk lies in choosing to get stuck in a rut that won't pan out.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20: The only way to discharge all of the duties and responsibilities that have come up just to see how much you can handle is to take one thing at a time. It's a good thing you have lots of experience when it comes to being patient with people because you're being tested to the max. Within this set of variables, it's your job to stay balanced and sane enough to make everyone else's life work out for the best. How you deal with yourself at a time like this is another story. Stay clear enough to remain present and accounted for, and get good at knowing when it's time to shut people off.

