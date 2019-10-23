Horoscopes (Oct. 23-29) 

James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: This may be a test, but you have so much going for you it doesn't even matter; all you need to do is keep steering the course and watch out for anything that no longer serves your higher purpose. That's all everything comes down to. Building to a climax is usually attended with a choice or two. There are so many variables, it would be hard to tell you what this is really all about. Let's just say that your purpose is close at hand, and your world is opening up to make room for a larger, greater version of yourself. Inside all of this change, you're about to reinvent yourself.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: Reckoning with our blind spots is one of those things that we can never be sure about. You thought you had yourself all figured out until lately. There's an amazing amount of weight bearing down on you. At the moment, you've got everything it takes to cope beautifully with a situation that has outdone your experience and comprehension. I think they call this "The Big Stuff." For you, it is what it is; but underneath it all, whatever's going on is blessing you with a chance to finally come to terms with what you would never be able to see until it got this intense.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: Something has come at you with both barrels, and you're not quite sure what to make of it. Don't overanalyze that which is beyond comprehension; this is one of those lessons that has to be lived and seen in retrospect before you'll ever understand it. Whatever comes out of this will depend on how you respond to the unexpected. It looks to me like you have to find a way to detach from everything just long enough to get your bearings and recognize that this is a huge turning point, upon which hinges the rest of your life. Take a deep breath and let your spirit show you the way.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: You're torn between things that give you a sense of security and things that make your heart sing. Eventually, all of us have to choose between the two. The commonly held belief that life works better when we stay tuned to the old programs is a myth. At this point, you're clear that the new direction lies in a realm that will require you to shift gears and follow your own path. Don't let fear keep you from breaking the rules. You've spent half of your life being a good doobie. The rest of it won't bear fruit if you're too timid to toss out the mold and follow your bliss.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: So much has come together, you're up to your neck in opportunities. The way things look, your faith has been restored to the point where you can finally forgive yourself for living in doubt. If that doesn't fit, maybe it's more accurate to say that you have your own way of doing things and you've finally learned to be OK with it. Don't let other people's judgments get to you. However you decide to define your craziness, never let yourself go to the place that can't remember how to love it. Your creative spark is alive. Hopefully you can get off the boat long enough to feed it.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: The last few months have taught you a lot about compassion. You see so much, maybe more than you need to, about people and things. At this point, you're ready to forgive, forget, let everything go, and/or move on. What's up on the horizon is another story. You're totally clear about what everyone else wants. You know exactly what they need to be shooting for. Your own story is more of a mystery. Signs up ahead tell me that you're ready to step off the beaten path and head to the place where your future plans lie resting where you least expect to find them.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: New beginnings and new connections are already changing the scenery. Part of it has to do with the ways in which your willingness to do whatever it takes to open your heart has turned the heads of those who never thought they would get lucky enough to be here for this. The issues of the past have evaporated in the face of whatever allows us to let them go. Old stories, old fears, and unhappy endings have traded places with the realization that holding on to them has cost you more than what it takes to look it all in the eye and exchange it for true love and a whole new life.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: Between your relationships and your issues with larger forces that don't look like they're going to quit anytime soon, you're caught in a vise that doesn't give you much breathing room. Don't waste your energy trying to make it all perfect. You may need to keep yourself focused on the bottom line much longer than you expected to. For others, there's about to be an upswing that will provide you with the momentum and the enthusiasm to start over. Either way, don't obsess about your $$ situation. Let it be, and remain philosophical about the fact that everything ebbs and flows.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: This has gotten so big, you're still trying to figure out how you got here. I have a feeling it's going to get better. A wave of aspects that are known to be beneficial are about to touch your life with relative levels of increase. Under these influences, you might even gain a little weight! Even those of you with long-lived scarcity trips will have a little more fat in the pan. How you want to play this is up to you, but don't set limits on the wish factor. I would highly recommend taking a cruise, signing up for a course in metaphysics, or flying off to Reno with your luck in hand.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: More than a few things just got blown out of the water. One move was all it took to totally alter the scenery. Others are either shaking in their boots, or grateful to you for having the guts to deal with what no one dared to face. As the truth continues to surface, more changes are in store for you and for those close to you. It will take another six months to get your bearings. Between now and then, your instincts and your discernment switch need to remain on. You've stirred the pot in a big way. Strap yourself in. Be ready for anything. What happens next could make or break you.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: This moment in time is fraught with tension that feels a little too non-stop. You wonder if there's any point to it all because there doesn't seem to be enough time to absorb an experience before you're in the middle of the next thing. The deeper issues that lie at the heart of all this require more attention than you have to give them. If a few days of retreat is at all possible, and if you're in the mood to get to the bottom of it, take some time off. If life has you by the Clock, the best you can do is to pay the Piper only what he deserves and give whatever you've got left to your Self.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20: There's a lot of crosstown traffic pitting an internal gridlock against an overdose of external activity. It feels overwhelming at times. Inside these changes, your job is to find a way to stay centered. Some things are a higher priority. Having enough clarity to know what matters most will be your saving grace. There's no doubt about the fact that you're up to your eyeballs, but it's part of the deal right now. As long as you don't get snarled up in the details or distracted by those who talk out of both sides of their mouth, you'll come out of this tailspin in one piece.

