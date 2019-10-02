Horoscopes (Oct. 2-8) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: You keep so much to yourself, others have no clue what you're up against. The fact is, you've been in a state of confusion for quite a while. As the fog begins to lift, the need to make adjustments is in order. Some of you will have a tough time letting people know that you're heading down a whole new track. Worries about how they'll respond compete with the need to be who you are and do what you want, regardless of how they take it. Good luck! Things could flare up. Then again, you might be surprised to learn that they want for you what you want for yourself.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: No need to wonder if you're on the right track. You've done your homework and are now a force to be reckoned with. Having a clear picture of where things will go from here is unnecessary. Life comes together from the inside out. The best part of all of this is that you've finally figured out how to draw the line, and you've lost the need to waste your time with people and things that don't serve you. You're in the right groove. Keep your inner light shining, and get better at being who you are. Let the rest of your life pour out of your heart and lead to success.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: You never know how you're going to get your lessons. And for some reason, no one prepares us for the worst. Believe it or not, sometimes life teaches us about our purpose by showing us its backside. You may be wondering why the short end of the stick just showed up with bells on. If you've done your homework and gone a little deeper into life's mysteries, you know enough to find the blessing in all of this. And if you're worth your salt, it will be easy to embrace things that overwhelm your ability to see the light. There's no need to freak out, because this too shall pass.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: People have their own way of doing things. You can accept this, or you can let it drive you nuts. In the end, it works best to let everyone be. The belief that you can change them only serves to drive a wedge between you. If I were in your shoes, I'd take a look at (a) who they're standing in for, and (b) what you get out of their inability to step up to the plate. In your current situation there are parental trips, and perhaps some belief that the only way you'll get taken care of is by taking care of them. Forgive the armchair psychology, but it's time to change the way you see this.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: Don't listen to other people. They don't have to live your life, and they have no idea what's going on with you. All their advice is projected BS or armchair psychology that they absorbed from watching a little too much Dr. Phil. At the moment, what's going on with you defies analysis. There is no cookie-cutter answer to the issues that are coming up for review. That being said, give yourself plenty of space to breathe. You're at a point where the only thing that matters is finding out what you want. Getting back on the treadmill? Please. Chill out and get in touch with yourself.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: Meanwhile, back at square one, here you sit wondering if it's time to stay put, or if maybe something new and interesting might crop up to stir the pot. Being in a holding pattern is usually a test, something that your Higher Self conjures up to see if you know enough to wait on the will of heaven. Some of you are getting impatient. Others are grateful for the opportunity to chill out and get your bearings. There is nothing you can do to push the river, so sit back and open your heart to the idea that the next new thing is on the horizon and will show up with bells on in its own good time.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: The part of you that wants it all to be sweetness and light is challenged by some of the things that are in your face right now. It's so hard to reckon with whatever the problem is. Chances are these issues go all the way back to Day One. As much as it might help to do a deep dive into your primary issues, you don't have the energy for it. Aside from that, you've made your decisions and feel like it's too late to turn back. At times like this, all you can do is pray that life will take you safely to the other side, and forgive yourself for knowing now more about what you didn't know then.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: So maybe you're all set; maybe you've got it all figured out. Part of you is dead sure about this — but if something deep down inside doesn't have a few questions, I'd start to worry. Yes, you've done whatever it takes to make sure nothing goes awry. There's plenty of backup, and everyone thinks you know what you're doing. The one thing that isn't working for you is the idea that nothing can go wrong. Yes, you could very well be "in like Flynn," but time and the actions of other people are the kicker right now. Just in case that piece rears up, you will need a Plan B.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: You're in a phase where you can have it all. If that seems less than apparent, it's because time and the actions of other people are obscuring the view and blocking the flow. Get ready for a slew of changes, many of which are already forming in the ethers. There could be interference; there always is when we're just about to turn our lives around — but this is the point. At times like this, it does no good to let the stumbling blocks become an issue. Consider the virtues of taking a chance or two. Miracles happen outside of the box. Take a deep breath and go for it.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: The weight of other people's opinions is making it hard to make your point. As intelligent as you are, talking will not do much at this stage of the game. If you want to be heard, those who refuse to listen won't pay attention until your actions speak louder than words. Questions as to whether people are willing to get off their high horse and admit that they're wrong have more to do with how conscious they are, and less to do with where you're at. Keep directing your energy toward what's real and true. Before too long, your wisdom and integrity will be hard to ignore.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Playing both ends to the middle will give you a chance to bide your time and get your bearings. It's been somewhat complicated trying to figure out how to maintain the status quo and be able to live out your dream at the same time. From what I can see, exactly what you've been shooting for will show up on the screen in about six weeks. If and when it does, the next phase of your journey will kick off a whole new ballgame. This round will not only be more to your liking, it will provide you and those close to you with the space to live the life you've always wanted to live.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20: "Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences." At the moment, you're sitting down at a "beggar's banquet," or you're reaping the stuff that shows up when goodness adds up at the end of the day. For those of you whose "consequences" are less than desirable, don't fall into the victim trap. Accountability matters at a time like this. The need to remain humble in the face of all of it is the key. Before you know it, eating your karma will redeem you — and from that moment on, you'll be wise enough to never disrespect yourself, or anyone else, ever again.

