Horoscopes (Oct. 16-22) 

James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: Having too many options, or being plagued by too many expectations, and even more on your plate, it would be wise to tone things down. Everything needs to take a back seat to something that matters more than anything. Whatever that means to you, it's time to get real enough to focus on it and let every other distraction step aside. Close others may be a little too much in your face or on your case. Trust me; you've got bigger fish to fry. Don't feel responsible for whatever they can't handle, and detach as much as you possibly can from their manipulations.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: Don't think too much about what it will take to get this to work. At this point you're pretty good at knowing enough to just "Be,"and you're smart enough to manifest anything you want. Others are wondering if your plans include them; if it isn't that, they're freaked out about the fact that you're just about to find out how incredible you are. You don't need to make too much room for anyone but yourself for the next few months. I say this because you're about to tap into something extraordinary, and you don't need to be bogged down by other people and their stuff.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: You need to figure out how to go with the flow. This may sound strange to those of you who think you've gotten good at it. These days, knowing how to let it be isn't what it used to be. Many of you have too many things running at cross purposes to lay any claim to contentment. There are old head trips messing with your ability to be objective. You're using worn-out remedies to heal your issues, and the same old thing is still there. At this point, going with the flow has more to do with allowing the heart to gently lead you in a whole new direction.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: Nobody expects you to overextend yourself. The need to "prove" to anyone that you're a nice person seems a bit odd, given the fact that you've spent your whole life exhibiting more love and compassion than the average bear. Laying off the need to play that particular game will give you a chance to see that there's more than one way to save, or heal, or love. Right now, the greater part of you needs to be 100% there for yourself. And if reaping what we sow is the way things go, you're about to watch your ship come in, and your life get filled with the best that it has to offer.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: It would take Gautama Buddha, or JC himself, to figure out how to manage this one, and here you are doing a beautiful job with it. As much as part of you is wishing that others would stop dividing their attention, you can't force people to bow to your will. Congratulations for knowing enough to let everyone be who they are. Soon enough, life will give you a chance to see that this is your lesson, too. If you want all of this psychological intensity to iron itself out, take a look at whether your own motives are free and clear of any intent to control and manipulate.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: When things feel difficult, in your world it can be overwhelming — or depressing at the very least. There's nothing to blame it on. These things go deeper than the surface. Your core beliefs are getting blown up by forces that are bigger than you. If you have any illusions left, it might be time to surrender them to whatever the truth requires. All the stuff that made you think you had it all figured out is evaporating. Complacency is getting stirred up. The rest of your life has to be rooted in authenticity — not necessarily in the fantasies that led you to believe you were "all set."

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: You have this all figured out. It may not feel that way, but the truth is you're more on top of things than you've ever been in your life. Getting others onto the same page will require a huge amount of patience. More than likely you're going to have to watch them figure it out for themselves. Taking care of yourself in this situation is the main thing. Your strength is needed, and so is your light. Others will wind up surprising you in the end. At this point, if you need to work on anything, it has to do with trusting that your faith in them has not been misplaced.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: It's always good to have a plan. Whatever that looks like right now, a lot of it is being modified by your attachments. The freedom to do, and be, and have whatever you want has been tapered a little too much to other people and their issues, or by the idea that whatever is over and done with still has a hold on you. It's so much easier to follow our bliss when nothing holds us back. You'd do well to tell the truth about where you want to go and who you really want to be when you grow up. Don't be afraid to strike out on your own. Who knows? If you build it, they just might come.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: The same old thing is morphing into something you can live with. God knows what happened, but you're starting to think that this is going to work. Higher forms of guidance and lots of support from your nearest and dearest are making it possible for you to bring all of your aims to fruition. As things expand, anything that doesn't fit will fall away. Part of you is jazzed with feelings of anticipation that see this as a defining moment in your life. Don't let the smaller aspects of your "Being" undermine the thought that you're going to make things work this time.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: Change is afoot. As yet, it may not be totally obvious to you what this is all about, but something has shifted energetically and you are ready to grow up, or transcend the nonsense that has blocked your fulfillment in the past. Many things are about to come together, and as many things will change when that happens. Be prepared for this and use your gift for handling multiple variables to keep your options open. As it stands, the bird in your hand is looking substantial enough, but times are strange and you would be wise to keep an eagle eye on what's in the bush.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb.20: The impulse factor is huge right now. If you aren't in touch with the fact that you're up for anything, you're driving yourself nuts trying to figure out why nothing seems to get you going anymore. It would be easier if you could just acknowledge the need to break loose and get out of your cage for a while. Whenever things start looking like you've seen it all before, it's a sign that you need a change of scenery. Anything that gives you an opportunity to consider what you could be doing if you weren't doing this will help you freshen up your outlook on the future.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20: Only you can handle this. I know how hard it is to believe it, but that's the way it is. Yes, I know you see yourself as a bit of a space cadet. There is some truth to that, but within that framework, you are fluid enough to stretch your limits and be free to move and adapt to whatever life asks of you. Caught in the middle of circumstances that demand a strong backbone, keep in mind that your real strength lies within. Others only appear to be weighing you down. Wait till the veil gets lifted on this. In a few months, you'll begin to understand why things turned out the way they did.

