Horoscopes (Nov. 27-Dec. 3) 

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: Recent encounters have altered your perspective and changed the way you see things. With a new sense of what will work and what won't, you feel empowered to press forward with plans that will slowly but surely turn into the most important thing you've ever done. Pressure to keep bowing to the expectations of others needs to be monitored. Anyone who can't see what you're involved with is blind to the fact that you're on a whole new bandwidth. Keep your feet on the ground, but let the spiritual piece expand and allow you to awaken and go even deeper into the mystery.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: How to proceed is the question. It's not like you don't know what you're doing, but the story has changed, or the act of bridging the gap between one thing and another isn't what you thought it would be. Anything that feels like dead weight needs to go. Before you can get this to roll, you've got to drop all the phony BS and return to integrity. In situations like this, it always comes down to, "OK, where am I coming from, what is the Truth, and where do I go from here?" Think twice about the fact that you won't be able to answer any of those questions with the same old thing.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: You've got a whole raft of complications making things harder than they have to be. Thank God the deeper part of you finds it easy to make light of what would put anyone else in the nuthouse! As the next few weeks unfold, the forces that assail you will ease up and turn out to be nothing to worry about. By the time the Solstice rolls around, whatever this is about will be gone with the wind. As the dust settles, life will open up to allow you to focus on what really matters. There are moments when you feel totally alone, but those closest to you will be there for you through all of this.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: You'd feel better about this if elements of the past had less to say about how it came about. Part of you wonders what drove you to it. Now that you're here, it's time to figure out whether it's what you wanted all along or if you've just fooled yourself into thinking you want to be this person. It might be simpler to say that you've got to check in with yourself long enough to know for sure that you chose this — because if there's any other motive for putting yourself in this position, you'll soon find out that it never pays to let our baggage keep running us from within.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: Keep in mind that your fixed ideas about what you need to be doing may have nothing in common with what will work for you in the long run. At the moment, the ability to be open and flexible calls you to consider possibilities that don't fit the mold. In some cases, the whole ball of wax needs to be restructured because it's time to graduate from your early childhood conditioning and get in touch with who you are. At a certain point in time, all of us have to speak our truth. Don't let your fears about who this might upset interfere with the need to change your plans.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: Biting off more than you can chew is coming up for a lot of you lately. As what looked like a piece of cake turns out to be something else altogether, there's a good chance your good nature will succumb to what happens to the best of us when we get overwhelmed. Dealing with numerous snafus would be easier if your perfection trips didn't require you to keep all of your ducks lined up. Calm down and maintain your sense of humor. There is no perfection here in 3-D. At the same time, even when things are totally out of control it helps to remember that it's all perfect.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: You thought you got over this routine ages ago. Now here you sit reckoning with issues that make you wonder how you could've lived this long and still be so totally clueless. All of us are children when it comes to certain things. Emotionally? Your sophisticated ways and your Ph.D don't mean a whole lot to your inner child, who's always hiding behind the door and running the show from within. For many of you, it's pull yourself up by the bootstraps time. Any chance to grow up, beat feet, and get on with the show will save you a whole lot of trouble in the long run.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: Your next opportunity will come with challenges that call you to be super-sensitive to the needs of others. Thank God the ability to empathize is your strong suit. If you can zoom in and choose your battles before they heat up, you'll save yourself tons of trouble in the long run. Youthful egos and arrogant types who loan themselves more credit than they deserve will move you to wonder what makes people think they have a clue. Don't get waylaid by their nonsense; use it to remind yourself that real talent has its own light, and let what happens next prove this to be true.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: How far are you willing to stretch yourself? I ask because life is calling you to move beyond your limitations. This may call you to leave your comfort zone and trust in the power of things that exist outside of the physical. I suspect that your need to feel connected to the divine is stronger than it's ever been. With the spiritual piece in high focus, it's time to look at what matters in the long run. Of course the pull of ordinary things will always be there, but it's the inner being that sustains the outer stuff. Keep your heart centered there — and make way for a miracle or two!

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: It's hard to say how things are stacking up. On the one hand, you've got it made. On the other hand, you might not see it that way; either that or you're under the illusion that what "looks good" is an indication that you're sitting on top of the world. I hate to be so cryptic, but you guys are either angels or devils, and everything depends on the extent to which you operate on the "light" side. This is a defining moment. Delusional tendencies are rampant. Efforts you make to come clean — and to remain true to yourself and others — will be met with rewards that lead you up, instead of down.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Little by little, things are coming together. The vision is always up on the screen long before the details get ironed out. As much as you'd like to put the cart before the horse, in this dimension the nuts and bolts have to be in place before the dream manifests. Still, it wouldn't hurt to poke around in your future and make believe that this dream of yours has already come true. Nothing stands in the way, and those closest to you are already on board. Yes, your safe and secure little setup is at stake, but the bird in your hand will pale in comparison to the one in the bush.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: One door closes and another one opens. Here you sit, midway between "that was then and this is now." It's too soon to know where things will go from here, so don't put a lot of pressure on yourself to be crystal clear about anything. Those of you who didn't see this coming will have a hard time getting your bearings. If you were ready and waiting, it's a little more doable, but major transitions pack a punch no matter how well-prepared we are. What happens next will ride on whatever you've brought to this place and rest on the fact that you're the only one who can handle it.

